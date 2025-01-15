1 killed, 7 injured after small plane crashes in southeast Brazil  

Tell a friendA small aircraft crashed Thursday and exploded next to a beach in the tourist city of Ubatuba, in the Brazilian southeastern state of Sao Paulo, with preliminary one death and seven other injuries, said the local fire department, Xinhua reports. The deceased was the pilot who tried to land at the Ubatuba regional airport, but could not stop the speed and crossed the security fence of the air terminal. According to the fire department report, all four passengers on the aircraft, including two adults and two children, were rescued alive. Three other persons were also injured on the promenade of Cruzeiro Beach due to the accident. The company Rede Voa, the concessionaire of Ubatuba Airport, said that weather conditions were not adequate at the time of the accident due to rain and wet runway. The Brazilian Air Force announced that technicians and experts from the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents were sent to the scene to begin the procedure of determining the causes. Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and 18 others were injured after a small plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building near Los Angeles in early January.
