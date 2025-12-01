212 dead due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

Images | Xinhua

Adverse weather in Sri Lanka has killed 212 by Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reports.





Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center said rescue teams are still searching for at least 218 people who are still missing across multiple districts.





The country's Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country.





The ministry said temporary shortages have occurred as a result of delays in transport disruptions caused by flooding. However, it emphasized that supplies are being replenished continuously. The government is ready to import additional quantities of any essential item should limited shortages arise, while ensuring protection for local farmers.





Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Liyanage announced that the university entrance examination and all other scheduled exams have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing disaster. The revised schedule will be announced in due course, she said.





The Department of Meteorology said the effects of the cyclone is weakening across the country. Officials announced that the disruptions to electricity and water supply would be addressed in the coming days.