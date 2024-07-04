5 die in air crash in upstate New York

Tell a friend

,Five people were killed in a small plane crash in upstate New York on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reports.





A single-engine Piper PA-46 plane went down around 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) near Sidney, New York, which is around 240 km northwest of New York City, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.





First responders did not find survivors after hours of search in a big debris field in a wooded area, according to a report by BNO News.





Registered in Atlanta, Georgia, the plane took off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York at 1:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) and headed to Charleston, West Virginia, said the FAA.





The identities of the five people on board have not been released.





Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide further details.