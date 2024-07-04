This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
5 die in air crash in upstate New York
relevant news
18 people hospitalized after gale winds in Moscow
As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 18 people were admitted to the city’s hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition, but their wounds are not life-threatening. Four children are among the patients, their condition is said to be satisfactory," the department said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wildfires rage across Northern California
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan kills one teenager, residents of 300 houses evacuated
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
EDB notes industrial production growth in Tajikistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Record 13.42 mln Chinese students take fiercely competitive college exam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured
According to information from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Center, a total of 67 people have been injured as of 10:40 a.m. local time (3:40 a.m. GMT). Two of them are in intensive care, one is on the operating table. Doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote. "Ten people are receiving out-patient treatment."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 killed, 20 injured in Czech train accident
The collision of two trains in Pardubice is a great misfortune. We are all thinking of the victims and the injured. My sincere condolences to all the bereaved," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X, formerly Twitter.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Chinese scientists create bio-inspired 3D e-ski
A patch of the e-skin, comparable in size to the tip of an index finger, is equipped with 240 metal sensors, each ranging from two to three hundred micrometers in size," said Zhang Yihui, the corresponding author of the study.
Their spatial arrangement closely mimics the distribution of tactile receptor cells within human skin," Zhang added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
27.06.2024, 10:52Olzhas Bektenov instructs to integrate "green economy" indicators into regional development plans 27.06.2024, 12:5864706Kazakhstan and Russia Discussed Co-operation on Latin American Direction 27.06.2024, 16:0064531Strengthening Safety of Journalists Discussed in Almaty 27.06.2024, 13:23Olzhas Bektenov checks construction pace of Baiterek space rocket complex and acquaints himself with Baikonyr development plans53341Olzhas Bektenov checks construction pace of Baiterek space rocket complex and acquaints himself with Baikonyr development plans 27.06.2024, 18:2653191Olzhas Bektenov inspects the Small Aral and gives instructions on water conservation and ecology 20.06.2024, 17:2084496Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies 25.06.2024, 19:2884231Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 21.06.2024, 18:5483721MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held 21.06.2024, 17:5983366Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries 20.06.2024, 15:5082871Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan