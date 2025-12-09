08.12.2025, 20:04 1756
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in northern Japan
Images
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in northern Japan, iz.ru cites the meteorological department.
At the moment, a tsunami threat has been declared.
A few minutes after the earthquake, another strong tremor occurred in the north of the country, which was also felt in Tokyo.
07.12.2025, 21:01 6816
An earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred in Alaska
An earthquake of magnitude 7 was recorded in the US state of Alaska, iz.ru cites the US Geological Survey.
It is specified that the seismic event was located at a depth of 10 km. There were no warnings about the tsunami threat. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported on November 27 that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred in eastern Indonesia. The epicenter of the event was located 46 km northwest of the city of Sinabanga. The source was located at a depth of 25 km.
06.12.2025, 18:40 10406
Sri Lanka's extreme weather death toll rises to 607
Images
The death toll from adverse weather caused by Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 607 in Sri Lanka, Xinhua reports.
Another 214 people remain missing, while more than 2 million people from 586,464 families have been affected nationwide, said the DMC, adding that 4,164 houses have been destroyed and 67,505 others have suffered partial damages.
Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology says rainfall in some parts of the country will increase on Dec. 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon conditions.
The National Building and Research Organization also issued a level-3 landslide early warning to multiple areas in Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts
04.12.2025, 12:01 17501
France arrests 4 more suspects in high-value Louvre jewel theft
Images
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau on Tuesday announced the arrests of four additional individuals in connection with the theft at the Louvre Museum, Xinhua reports.
The suspects, two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region, were taken into custody. The prosecutor's office said the charges against them would not be specified until the end of their police custody.
This latest round of arrests follows an initial wave of detentions and indictments in late October and early November.
The theft occurred on the morning of Oct. 19 in the Apollo Gallery of the Louvre Museum, where four individuals stole eight jewels valued at approximately 88 million euros. Initial findings indicate the perpetrators used a freight elevator to access an upstairs window, broke open display cases, and fled with the items.
Police and judicial authorities continue working to reconstruct the full chain of responsibility while pursuing multiple leads on the whereabouts of the stolen jewels.
On the same day, local media Le Parisien reported that the investigation had gained new momentum with the arrest of an additional individual described as the "fourth member" of the main group involved in the robbery. The suspect has been placed in custody, though no trace of the stolen jewelry has yet been found, the report said.
30.11.2025, 19:34 39871
212 dead due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka
Images
Adverse weather in Sri Lanka has killed 212 by Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center said rescue teams are still searching for at least 218 people who are still missing across multiple districts.
The country's Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country.
The ministry said temporary shortages have occurred as a result of delays in transport disruptions caused by flooding. However, it emphasized that supplies are being replenished continuously. The government is ready to import additional quantities of any essential item should limited shortages arise, while ensuring protection for local farmers.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Liyanage announced that the university entrance examination and all other scheduled exams have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing disaster. The revised schedule will be announced in due course, she said.
The Department of Meteorology said the effects of the cyclone is weakening across the country. Officials announced that the disruptions to electricity and water supply would be addressed in the coming days.
30.11.2025, 08:40 40141
Voting begins in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections
Voting began Sunday in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections across 30 electoral districts. Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. local time, kabar.kg reports.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), polling stations nationwide are operating with the participation of observers, precinct election commission staff, and law enforcement officers. Voters are electing deputies under a majoritarian system, with three candidates to be chosen from each constituency.
The CEC reported that the elections are being conducted in full compliance with legal procedures, including the use of electronic identification systems. Vote counting will begin after polls close, with preliminary results expected during the night of December 1.
29.11.2025, 12:01 40501
Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145
Images
The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has hit 145, authorities said on Friday as water levels begin to recede and rescue operations continue. During a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that fatalities have been reported across eight southern provinces, with Songkhla recording the highest toll at 110, Xinhua reports.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the widespread southern flooding has affected an estimated 3.54 million people, even though water levels in several areas have receded.
Hat Yai, the worst-hit city, received the heaviest rainfall in years during an intense monsoon earlier this week, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in Songkhla province to streamline evacuation and rescue efforts.
28.11.2025, 09:10 50701
Death toll rises to 94 in Hong Kong residential building fire
Images
The death toll in a major fire that broke out at a residential complex in Hong Kong had risen to 94, Xinhua reports.
High-rise units in one of the buildings in Wang Fuk Court were spotted to have gone ablaze again at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters had entered mid-level units in the building for search and rescue. The department said it is making all-out efforts to put out the fire in the rest of the levels and carry out rescue.
27.11.2025, 18:01 55421
Next CSTO Secretary General was named in Bishkek
Taalatbek Masadykov was approved as the Secretary General of the CSTO at regular meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Secretary General of the CSTO Imangali Tasmagambetov told, kabar.kg reports.
As he noted, this decision will come into effect from January 1, 2026.
Taalatbek Masadykov has been working as the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO for two years. He has extensive experience in the field of security and international cooperation. I believe that the organization will develop dynamically thanks to his leadership," he said.
Current Secretary General of the CSTO is Imangali Tasmagambetov from Kazakhstan. Taalatbek Masadykov will replace him from January 1.
