Andrej Babis appointed as Czech PM

Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday appointed Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO party, as prime minister, Xinhua reports.

Babis' party won October's parliamentary elections and signed a coalition deal with the Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Motorists for Themselves parties.

The appointment came after Babis announced plans last week to divest himself of his business in the Agrofert group by transferring his holdings to a trust structure, aiming at resolving his conflict of interest.

I would like to reiterate my appreciation for the fact that you have fulfilled the agreement we made regarding the resolution of your conflict of interest," Pavel said during the appointment ceremony.


Pavel added that the incoming government will face demanding conditions in terms of security and economic challenges.

It is important that the Czech Republic acts as a member of NATO and the EU, and seeks support from these organizations in addressing these challenges, said Pavel.

After taking an oath of office, Babis thanked Pavel for the appointment.

I promise all citizens that I will fight for them both at home and abroad. I will do everything to fulfill our commitments and to make the Czech Republic the best place on our planet," Babis said.


Babis previously served as the Czech prime minister from 2017 to 2021.

The cabinet members are also subject to appointment by the president, which is likely to happen later this month.
 

08.12.2025, 20:04 8921

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in northern Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in northern Japan
Images | Depositphotos
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in northern Japan, iz.ru cites the meteorological department.

At the moment, a tsunami threat has been declared.

A few minutes after the earthquake, another strong tremor occurred in the north of the country, which was also felt in Tokyo.
 

07.12.2025, 21:01 14266

An earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred in Alaska

An earthquake of magnitude 7 was recorded in the US state of Alaska, iz.ru cites the US Geological Survey.

It is specified that the seismic event was located at a depth of 10 km. There were no warnings about the tsunami threat. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported on November 27 that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred in eastern Indonesia. The epicenter of the event was located 46 km northwest of the city of Sinabanga. The source was located at a depth of 25 km.
 

06.12.2025, 18:40 17856

Sri Lanka's extreme weather death toll rises to 607

Sri Lanka's extreme weather death toll rises to 607
Images | Xinhua
The death toll from adverse weather caused by Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 607 in Sri Lanka, Xinhua reports.

Another 214 people remain missing, while more than 2 million people from 586,464 families have been affected nationwide, said the DMC, adding that 4,164 houses have been destroyed and 67,505 others have suffered partial damages.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology says rainfall in some parts of the country will increase on Dec. 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon conditions.

The National Building and Research Organization also issued a level-3 landslide early warning to multiple areas in Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts
 

04.12.2025, 12:01 24951

France arrests 4 more suspects in high-value Louvre jewel theft

France arrests 4 more suspects in high-value Louvre jewel theft
Images | Xinhua
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau on Tuesday announced the arrests of four additional individuals in connection with the theft at the Louvre Museum, Xinhua reports.

The suspects, two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region, were taken into custody. The prosecutor's office said the charges against them would not be specified until the end of their police custody.

This latest round of arrests follows an initial wave of detentions and indictments in late October and early November.

The theft occurred on the morning of Oct. 19 in the Apollo Gallery of the Louvre Museum, where four individuals stole eight jewels valued at approximately 88 million euros. Initial findings indicate the perpetrators used a freight elevator to access an upstairs window, broke open display cases, and fled with the items.

Police and judicial authorities continue working to reconstruct the full chain of responsibility while pursuing multiple leads on the whereabouts of the stolen jewels.

On the same day, local media Le Parisien reported that the investigation had gained new momentum with the arrest of an additional individual described as the "fourth member" of the main group involved in the robbery. The suspect has been placed in custody, though no trace of the stolen jewelry has yet been found, the report said.
 

30.11.2025, 19:34 47321

212 dead due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

212 dead due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka
Images | Xinhua
Adverse weather in Sri Lanka has killed 212 by Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reports.

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center said rescue teams are still searching for at least 218 people who are still missing across multiple districts.

The country's Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country.

The ministry said temporary shortages have occurred as a result of delays in transport disruptions caused by flooding. However, it emphasized that supplies are being replenished continuously. The government is ready to import additional quantities of any essential item should limited shortages arise, while ensuring protection for local farmers.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Liyanage announced that the university entrance examination and all other scheduled exams have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing disaster. The revised schedule will be announced in due course, she said.

The Department of Meteorology said the effects of the cyclone is weakening across the country. Officials announced that the disruptions to electricity and water supply would be addressed in the coming days.
 

30.11.2025, 08:40 47591

Voting begins in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections

Voting began Sunday in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections across 30 electoral districts. Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. local time, kabar.kg reports.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), polling stations nationwide are operating with the participation of observers, precinct election commission staff, and law enforcement officers. Voters are electing deputies under a majoritarian system, with three candidates to be chosen from each constituency.

The CEC reported that the elections are being conducted in full compliance with legal procedures, including the use of electronic identification systems. Vote counting will begin after polls close, with preliminary results expected during the night of December 1.
 

29.11.2025, 12:01 47951

Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145

Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145
Images | Xinhua
The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has hit 145, authorities said on Friday as water levels begin to recede and rescue operations continue. During a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that fatalities have been reported across eight southern provinces, with Songkhla recording the highest toll at 110, Xinhua reports.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the widespread southern flooding has affected an estimated 3.54 million people, even though water levels in several areas have receded.

Hat Yai, the worst-hit city, received the heaviest rainfall in years during an intense monsoon earlier this week, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in Songkhla province to streamline evacuation and rescue efforts.

 

28.11.2025, 09:10 57036

Death toll rises to 94 in Hong Kong residential building fire

Death toll rises to 94 in Hong Kong residential building fire
Images | screenshot
The death toll in a major fire that broke out at a residential complex in Hong Kong had risen to 94, Xinhua reports.

High-rise units in one of the buildings in Wang Fuk Court were spotted to have gone ablaze again at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters had entered mid-level units in the building for search and rescue. The department said it is making all-out efforts to put out the fire in the rest of the levels and carry out rescue.
 

