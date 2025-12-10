Andrej Babis appointed as Czech PM

Tell a friend

Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday appointed Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO party, as prime minister, Xinhua reports





Babis' party won October's parliamentary elections and signed a coalition deal with the Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Motorists for Themselves parties.





The appointment came after Babis announced plans last week to divest himself of his business in the Agrofert group by transferring his holdings to a trust structure, aiming at resolving his conflict of interest.





I would like to reiterate my appreciation for the fact that you have fulfilled the agreement we made regarding the resolution of your conflict of interest," Pavel said during the appointment ceremony.





Pavel added that the incoming government will face demanding conditions in terms of security and economic challenges.





It is important that the Czech Republic acts as a member of NATO and the EU, and seeks support from these organizations in addressing these challenges, said Pavel.





After taking an oath of office, Babis thanked Pavel for the appointment.





I promise all citizens that I will fight for them both at home and abroad. I will do everything to fulfill our commitments and to make the Czech Republic the best place on our planet," Babis said.





Babis previously served as the Czech prime minister from 2017 to 2021.





The cabinet members are also subject to appointment by the president, which is likely to happen later this month.