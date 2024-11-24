01.11.2024, 14:06 481
At least 321 people killed in nationwide flooding in Nigeria
At least 321 people have been killed and over 740,000 others displaced in Nigeria so far this year due to the flood that ravaged most parts of the country, authorities said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
In addition, some 2,854 people have been injured in the flooding, caused mainly by prolonged rainfall across the most populous African country, Chukwuma Soludo, governor of the southeastern state of Anambra, told reporters in the capital of Abuja, after a monthly National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
The country is facing a national emergency concerning flooding and the reports so far identify a major national disaster," as the rains have led to widespread displacement, loss of lives, and destruction of homes and livelihoods, Soludo said, citing briefings at the Economic Council meeting.
The senior official said that 34 out of Nigeria's 36 states have experienced flooding, and 217 out of the 774 local government areas in the country have been affected. The ravaging flood has displaced at least 740,743 people, and destroyed or affected 281,000 houses and 258,000 cultivated farmlands.
In response to the national disaster, the Economic Council, which statutorily comprises the vice president and all 36 state governors, has directed a comprehensive integrity review of the state of local waterways and dams to mitigate the ravaging impact of flooding.
There was a serious emphasis on the need for a massive program of dredging of the waterways. The council also urged governors who have not submitted their reports on the flooding situation and management in their states to do so immediately," Soludo added.
11.11.2024, 20:26 26481
China launches commercial Lijian-1 Y5 carrier rocket, 15 satellites
China on Monday launched the Lijian-1 Y5 commercial carrier rocket with 15 satellites onboard, Xinhua reports.
The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China and sent the 15 satellites, including satellites from the Jilin-1 Gaofen series, Yunyao-1 series, Xiguang-1 series and a remote-sensing satellite launched for Oman, into their planned orbits.
The Lijian-1 carrier rocket was developed by CAS Space, a commercial spaceflight company established by the Institute of Mechanics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This rocket series completed its maiden flight on July 7, 2022, and has now launched a total of 57 satellites in the course of five flight missions.
With a length of 30 meters, a takeoff weight of 135 tonnes, and a takeoff thrust of 200 tonnes, Lijian-1 can send a payload of 1.5 tonnes to a 500-km sun-synchronous orbit, or a payload of 2 tonnes to low Earth orbit.
The Lijian-1 Y5 carrier rocket uses a payload fairing with a diameter of 3.35 meters to accommodate the larger space required by satellites. Payload fairing configuration can be adjusted according to the payload capacity and space requirements of satellites in future missions.
The Yunyao-1 series onboard the rocket consists of six satellites, which are primarily designed for atmospheric detection or monitoring environmental hot spots.
The remote-sensing satellite launched for Oman utilized artificial intelligence to calculate its load. The intelligent operating system of the satellite can conduct in-orbit processing and analysis, and it can be applied in detailed land surveys, urban planning, forest surveys and disaster monitoring.
This mission marks the first time for Chinese commercial space enterprises to provide launch services to international users, highlighting that the Lijian-1 carrier rocket has officially entered the international commercial space market, said Shi Xiaoning, chief designer of the rocket.
Shi noted that the cost performance and product reliability of the rocket have been recognized by the international market.
08.11.2024, 19:17 2076
2 dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off South Korea's Jeju Island
Two people died and 12 others remained missing after a fishing boat sank off the southern island of Jeju on Friday, with a search under way, the Coast Guard said, Yonhap reports.
The 129-ton Geumseong was carrying 27 crew members -- 16 South Koreans and 11 Indonesians -- when the Coast Guard received a distress call at 4:31 a.m. that the boat was sinking 24 kilometers off Jeju's Biyang Island.
Of the 27, 15 were rescued by a nearby vessel, including two who were found in a state of cardiac arrest, and taken to nearby hospitals. The two, both South Koreans, were later pronounced dead.
The 12 missing are 10 South Koreans and two Indonesians.
The Coast Guard said an underwater search for the missing began at around 1 p.m. involving 27 divers from multiple special rescue teams.
The rescued crew members said they were transferring their catch to another vessel when the boat suddenly capsized and began to sink, according to the Coast Guard. The boat is now completely underwater.
President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed on the sinking and instructed relevant agencies, including the Coast Guard and the defense and oceans ministries, to mobilize all available resources and personnel to rescue the missing, according to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon.
He also called for ensuring the safety of the rescue workers.
The Coast Guard has sent 18 vessels and five aircraft to the scene to take part in search and rescue operations. Six Navy vessels -- including a destroyer, a frigate and a salvage ship -- were also mobilized, along with the Navy's P-3 maritime patrol aircraft and Lynx helicopter.
The Geumseong, which catches mackerel and sardines, left Seogwipo harbor on Jeju's south coast shortly before noon Thursday. At the time of the accident, two people, including a cook, were inside the boat, while most of the other crew members were working on the deck, presumably without wearing life vests, the Coast Guard said.
The Jeju Coast Guard plans to hold a press conference on the sinking at 2 p.m.
08.11.2024, 15:13 2051
Dubai ranks highest in Middle East and North Africa in ‘2024 Global City Index’
Dubai has been ranked the top city in the Middle East and Africa in the ‘Global City Index 2024’ report issued by Brand Finance, WAM reports.
Dubai maintained the top position in the region for the second year in a row, performing exceptionally across all key performance indicators and categories, reaffirming the city’s economic leadership in the region.
Dubai also rose to fifth place globally in the Index, which evaluated 100 cities. With a score of 86 out of 100, Dubai surpassed major global cities such as Singapore, Los Angeles, Sydney, San Francisco, and Amsterdam, which ranked sixth through tenth, respectively.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, emphasised that Dubai’s remarkable success has been driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Guided by the strategic framework of Dubai Plan 2030, along with visionary economic and social agendas for the coming decade, the emirate is steadily advancing in global competitiveness rankings across sectors. These achievements demonstrate the city’s commitment to achieving its transformative goals for the next phase, he added.
His Highness expressed his appreciation to all teams behind these achievements, highlighting their collaborative efforts in shaping Dubai’s success story. He noted that global accolades encourage the emirate’s teams to reinforce efforts to develop new strategic solutions to boost growth and excellence.
We value every effort that has helped secure Dubai’s position as the top city in the Middle East and North Africa for the second consecutive year. We also celebrate its rise into the ranks of the top five cities globally in a prominent international report that compares 100 leading city brands worldwide. This report captures people’s perceptions of quality of life and their views on opportunities for work, investment, education, and retirement. Dubai ranks first globally as the most desired investment destination and leads in future growth expectations. It is a city that shapes the future that people around the world aspire to."
Dubai has climbed four spots in the Index this year, now ranking as the world’s fifth best city brand. The city has made significant strides, ranking first globally for Reputation (up from seventh in 2023), ahead of Sydney and London in second and third. Dubai has also seen impressive gains in consideration for local work opportunities and remote work (up from 24th to 4th).
The city has been recognised as the second best city of global significance, surpassing traditional heavyweight London. Dubai’s strong and stable economy, ranked second globally, is driven by its strategic role as a hub for international trade, world-class logistics infrastructure, and its advantageous position bridging the East and West. These factors make Dubai an attractive choice for residents, businesses, and global investors.
As a hotspot for innovation and start-ups, Dubai’s initiatives, such as the Dubai Future Foundation, have helped the city secure the top ranking for future growth potential. Additionally, its third place ranking for attractive corporate taxation further solidifies Dubai’s position as a prime investment location, making it the number one city for investment consideration.
Dubai has made remarkable strides in creating a high-quality educational environment, achieving top rankings in the ‘Great Private Schools’ Index, the ‘Great Publicly Funded Schools’ Index, and excelling in ‘Local and International Connectivity’ and ‘Ease to Get a Visa’.
In the Middle East and North Africa, Dubai led across all key performance indicators and categories, excelling in factors such as preference for local and remote work, investment, living, retirement, education, and tourism.
07.11.2024, 20:16 2641
China opens applications for lunar samples from Chang’e-6 and -5 missions
Images | Lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 mission, July 27, 2024. /CFP
China is inviting researchers to apply for the first batch of lunar samples returned by the Chang'e-6 mission, as well as the eighth batch of samples from the Chang'e-5 mission, CGTN reports.
The Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, under the China National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the launch of the borrowing application process for these lunar scientific specimens on Tuesday.
Researchers interested in accessing these samples can submit their applications through an official data and sample release system, as the application window will close on November 22, 2024. Following the application phase, the Lunar Exploration Center will conduct a rigorous review to evaluate the proposals.
China's Chang'e-6 mission made history by collecting 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon, a first in human exploration. These samples were collected from the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) Basin, a region on the moon's far side distinct from the familiar nearside areas like Oceanus Procellarum.
The SPA Basin is the largest and oldest known impact basin on the moon, estimated to have formed around 4.32 to 4.33 billion years ago. Remote sensing data reveals that the landing site contains mid-and low-titanium basalt formations, with surface material composed of basaltic rocks, feldspar and gabbro from nearby impact craters.
The Chang'e-5 mission, which landed on the near side of the moon, previously retrieved about 1,731 grams of lunar samples. This eighth batch is also being made available for research applications.
Samples from these missions are classified into shovel-collected and drill-extracted categories, further divided into thin sections, rock debris and powdered samples. Thin sections and rock debris are available as whole units, while powdered samples are distributed by weight in milligrams.
In January 2021, China unveiled regulations to encourage international collaboration in lunar research, maintaining an open attitude toward scientific inquiry.
Last year, the seventh batch of Chang'e-5 samples was made available to both domestic and international applicants. Ge Ping, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration Center, reiterated that scientists from around the globe are welcome to apply for future sample distributions in accordance with the regulations.
07.11.2024, 10:11 2671
89 still missing after catastrophic floods in Spain
Tell a friendThe number of people who have died in the flash floods that devastated parts of eastern Spain recently stands at 217, with 89 more still missing, according to data published Wednesday by the Integrated Data Center (CID) for the incident, Xinhua reports. Some 211 of the victims are in the region of Valencia, five in neighboring Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia. The Spanish government said 7,987 troops are now working in the affected area, with 1,639 vehicles, including 12 helicopters and 18 boats. The forces are also supported by around 5,000 National Police and Civil Guards, along with other rescue services including fire brigades from other parts of the country. Apart from already announced aid packages by the Spanish government, the European Investment Bank and the Spanish government are also working on a further aid package. Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, citing Interior Ministry sources, reported on Wednesday that Spanish Civil Guards have arrested three people in connection with an attack which happened several days ago in the food-hit town of Paiporta.
06.11.2024, 13:22 47876
Donald Trump secures victory in US presidential election
Images | Depositphotos
Former US President Donald Trump has won a stunning victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, securing a second term in the White House, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As reported by Fox News, according to current vote counts, Trump has surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win, with a total of 277 votes, while Harris has 226. House Speaker Mike Johnson also announced Trump’s victory.
Recall that Trump was first elected president in 2016, defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and promising to "make America great again." He lost re-election to President Biden in 2020 during the global coronavirus pandemic, but is running for the White House again in 2024 after a nearly two-year campaign, promising to "make America great again."
05.11.2024, 15:25 2791
Spain's flood-hit Valencia seeks €31.4B in recovery aid
Images | aa.com.tr
Spain's Valencia region requested €31.4 billion ($34 billion) in emergency aid from the central government Monday following devastating floods that killed 217 people, Anadolu reports.
The comprehensive aid request to Madrid includes additional housing support of up to €15,000 per household, €7 billion for industrial reconstruction, €2.6 billion for immediate reconstruction of public infrastructure and €2.2 billion for flood prevention infrastructure, according to information shared by the regional government.
Valencia’s president, Carlos Mazon, unveiled a 136-point recovery plan at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, alongside an immediate regional aid package worth €250 million.
The plan includes direct payments of €6,000 to residents whose homes were damaged, with disbursements expected this week.
Local municipalities will receive minimum grants of €200,000 for urgent expenses, while the regional government has secured tax payment deferrals for affected residents.
The floods and Storm Dana damaged more than 20,000 hectares of agricultural land and destroyed over 100,000 vehicles across 50 municipalities. Some 30% of homes were reportedly damaged along with numerous hospitals, industrial sites and shopping centers.
05.11.2024, 14:17 2791
Shenzhou-18 mission returns samples for extraterrestrial habitation research
Images | A handover ceremony for space station experimental samples brought back by the Shenzhou-18 spacecraft is held at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2024. (Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences/Handout via Xinhua)
The Shenzhou-18 spacecraft has returned to Earth with 34.6 kilograms of space station experimental samples, encompassing microorganisms, alloy materials and nanomaterials that are difficult to prepare on Earth, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The retrieved samples are poised to advance the development of space fiber lasers, facilitate the creation of extraterrestrial materials and explore the prospects of Earth life spreading through the cosmos.
The Shenzhou-18's return capsule, carrying three Chinese astronauts, returned to Earth in the early morning on Monday, after completing a six-month space station mission.
The scientific experimental samples brought back by the spacecraft included a total of 55 types, spanning 28 science projects across areas such as space life sciences, space materials science and microgravity combustion science.
The life science specimens comprise methane-generating archaea, radiation-resistant microbes and microorganisms that inhabit rocks. These are anticipated to lay the scientific groundwork for investigating the potential habitability of extraterrestrial environments and to assess the capacity of microorganisms to adapt to the challenges of outer space.
Part of the returned samples are high-temperature resistant alloys, fiber optics and optical coatings. These innovative materials hold the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing of next-generation aerospace turbine blades, space-adapted fiber lasers and precision medical repairs.
The spacecraft also returned nanoparticles derived from methane combustion, which are intended to facilitate the future synthesis of critical particulate materials for extraterrestrial environments.
