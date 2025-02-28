Austrian company plans to build hospital in Kyrgyzstan

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria Tolendy Makeev met with Heinz Messinger, CEO of AME International GmbH, the Austrian company in the field of healthcare, Kabar reports.





According to the diplomatic mission, during the meeting the parties discussed current issues of cooperation in the field of construction, reconstruction and equipping hospitals in Kyrgyzstan with modern equipment.





Messinger made a presentation on the company's activities, reported on successfully implemented and ongoing projects in neighboring Central Asian countries (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan), and expressed interest in implementing similar projects in Kyrgyzstan.





The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan informed about the national project "Radical renovation of the healthcare infrastructure of the Kyrgyz Republic" being developed by the Cabinet of Ministers. In this regard, he called on the Austrian side to participate in the project to build one of the four hospitals in Kyrgyzstan in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken according to international standards, with subsequent equipping it with modern medical equipment.





Messinger expressed his readiness to pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan in the spring of this year in order to personally familiarize himself with the healthcare infrastructure and the possibilities for implementing the above-mentioned projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.





AME International GmbH is one of the leading Austrian companies providing technological solutions in healthcare. The company has implemented more than 100 projects in Europe, Asia, Africa, Central America and the Middle East for the construction, modernization and equipping of 200 hospitals with 56,000 beds. It specializes in oncology, cardiology hospitals, maternal and child health centers, as well as general hospitals.





