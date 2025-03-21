19.03.2025, 15:40 8361

Belarus launches transit flights to Kazakhstan, Russia

Belarusian airline "Belavia" is launching transit flights to Kazakhstan and Russia, Trend reports via Belarusian Airlines.

Belarusian "Belavia" has signed a code-sharing agreement with the Russian airline Red Wings. Now, passengers will have the opportunity to purchase a single ticket for flights from Belarus and back, with a transfer in St. Petersburg, Kazan, or Yekaterinburg.

The agreement applies to flights departing from March 18, 2025, on the following routes:

Minsk/Gomel/Brest* - St. Petersburg - Yaroslavl; Minsk/Gomel/Brest - St. Petersburg - Kaluga; Minsk - Kazan - Chelyabinsk; Minsk - Yekaterinburg - Almaty; Minsk - Yekaterinburg - Novokuznetsk; Minsk - Yekaterinburg - Barnaul.

*The launch of Belavia's flight program from Brest to St. Petersburg will take place on April 2.

Under the code-share agreement, flights from Belarus to the connecting airports will be operated by Belavia, while flights within Russia and Kazakhstan will be operated by Red Wings. For passengers, traveling with two airlines provides additional benefits: convenient connections, through check-in, and a single ticket," the company reports.


Tickets for the new routes can be purchased on the websites of both airlines and through agents.
 

relevant news

19.03.2025

Kyrgyz Parliament approves ratification of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border agreement

The Jogorku Kenesh today at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Kabar reports.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented the nformation on the draft laws.

In particular, 85 deputies supported the draft laws "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, arrangement and use of the Crossroads of roads, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek". Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that today is a historic day.

Border issues are the most difficult in the world. In Europe, there were terrible wars over borders, now these countries are the closest friends. Kyrgyzstan is a peace-loving country. We thank the intergovernmental commission headed by you for the work done, which will remain in history," he said.


Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the border delimitation issues were resolved thanks to the political will of President Sadyr Zhaparov. This is a great victory for the people, the Kyrgyz Republic. I believe that every person will work for the benefit of the development of their country. These decisions were not easy. But we were able to overcome such difficulties and were able to reach the end. I thank everyone who supported us and believed in us," the official concluded.
 

19.03.2025

Armenian PM reiterates readiness to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced readiness to sign the finalized draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports.

The draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been finalized and is awaiting signature. I am ready to put my signature under that document," Pashinyan said on social media.

 

19.03.2025

Uzbekistan to host Global Climate Forum

On April 4-5, 2025, Samarkand will host the First Global Climate Forum, which will bring together world leaders, politicians, experts, and activists to discuss global climate challenges, UzA reports.

The forum on "Central Asia in the Face of Global Climate Challenges: Consolidation for Common Prosperity" aims to find solutions for environmental sustainability, green economic development, and adaptation to climate change.

The event will include expert panels, plenary sessions, and strategic dialogues, which will cover key areas such as renewable energy development, water resources management, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable urban development.

Special attention will be paid to the Aral Sea crisis, one of the most pressing environmental disasters of modern times. The participants will discuss measures to restore land, combat desertification, and mitigate the socio-economic consequences of climate change in the affected regions.

Heads of state and government representatives from Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as delegations from the European Union, the United Nations, international financial institutions, and leading environmental organizations, will attend the event.

The presentation of the Regional Green Development Concept, which will define a shared vision of the Central Asian countries in climate change, will become one of the key outcomes of the forum. This document will serve as a basis for joint work on solving environmental problems and the transition to sustainable development in the region.
 

19.03.2025

Tokyo hit by unseasonal snow  

Tokyo was hit by unseasonal snow on Wednesday as a developing low-pressure system prompted the weather agency to issue advisories for severe atmospheric conditions including gales, thunderstorms and high waves in wide areas of the Japanese archipelago, Kyodo reports.

The extremely unstable weather, stretching from Japan's west to east, is being caused by very cold air and a low-pressure system coming into contact with moist air in the atmosphere. The Japan Meteorological Agency advised caution for lightning, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain.

The agency also warned of snowstorms and strong winds in the country's north and west.

The unusual snowfall comes ahead of Japan's cherry blossom season, with the flowers forecasted to start blooming in Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Japan Weather Association.

 

19.03.2025

Trump, Putin agree "energy and infrastructure ceasefire" in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Tuesday that the peace in Ukraine "will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire," Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, they agreed to "immediately" launch technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, as well as on the full ceasefire and permanent peace in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," said the statement, noting the two leaders agreed that the three-year Ukraine conflict needs to end with a lasting peace.


The two leaders stressed the need for improved U.S.-Russia relations, said the statement. Further details are not immediately available, but U.S. media outlets, citing Russian sources, said they spoke in favor of normalizing relations between the two countries.

It is not immediately clear the response of Ukraine to the limited and phrased ceasefire plan. Kiev has said it is ready to accept the 30-day truce proposed by Trump.

Ahead of the phone talk, Trump said, "Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains."

The mess over Ukraine "will almost certainly not be resolved in a phone call, if at all," an analyst with the Fox News said.
 

11.03.2025

Over 5,000 displaced by flooding in Malaysia

Flooding displaced over 5,000 people in Malaysia on Tuesday, with the hardest-hit area being the northern Borneo state of Sabah, according to authorities, Xinhua reports.

Sabah, which has seen continuous heavy rains over several days, recorded 4,906 flood evacuees who were being housed in 26 flood relief centers.

The neighboring state of Sarawak recorded 141 evacuees as of 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to the country's social welfare department.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of continuous heavy rains and strong winds.
 

11.03.2025

Kyrgyzstan's GDP hits 205.5bln soms since Jan

In January-February 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s economy showed growth in key indicators, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee of the country Zainidin Zhumaliev told at a briefing in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

According to his data, the gross domestic product in January-February 2025, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to more than 205.5 billion soms and increased by 10.7 percent compared to January-February 2024.

He noted that the share of the service sector in GDP accounted for 51.9%, commodity production industries - 29.2%, and taxes on products - 18.9%.
 

10.03.2025

Total sown area in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.2 mln hectares

This year, the area of ​​unused arable land will be decreased in Kyrgyzstan, and the total sown area amounts to 1 million 250.0 thousand hectares, which is 3.3 thousand hectares more than last year, the Ministry of Agriculture reported, Kabar reports.

According to the department, previously unused agricultural land amounted to 43.0 thousand hectares in 2023 and 39.0 thousand hectares in 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture recommends farmers to give preference to high-yielding varieties of crops and fruits to increase agricultural productivity.

As reported previously, Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), for a period of six months.
 

