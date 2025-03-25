This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bishkek celebrates Nooruz holiday
relevant news
Egypt discovers 3000-year-old military leader's tomb: ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyz Parliament approves ratification of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border agreement
Border issues are the most difficult in the world. In Europe, there were terrible wars over borders, now these countries are the closest friends. Kyrgyzstan is a peace-loving country. We thank the intergovernmental commission headed by you for the work done, which will remain in history," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Armenian PM reiterates readiness to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan
The draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been finalized and is awaiting signature. I am ready to put my signature under that document," Pashinyan said on social media.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbekistan to host Global Climate Forum
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Belarus launches transit flights to Kazakhstan, Russia
Under the code-share agreement, flights from Belarus to the connecting airports will be operated by Belavia, while flights within Russia and Kazakhstan will be operated by Red Wings. For passengers, traveling with two airlines provides additional benefits: convenient connections, through check-in, and a single ticket," the company reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokyo hit by unseasonal snow
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trump, Putin agree "energy and infrastructure ceasefire" in Ukraine
These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," said the statement, noting the two leaders agreed that the three-year Ukraine conflict needs to end with a lasting peace.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 5,000 displaced by flooding in Malaysia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.03.2025, 19:30Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 18.03.2025, 17:2180726President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting 18.03.2025, 20:5578431Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 19.03.2025, 14:2277886Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:3777566Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 05.03.2025, 10:35118326Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38116291President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115856President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115116New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114776Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region