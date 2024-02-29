28.02.2024, 12:16 4901
Bishkek hosts 2nd International Plus Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
The 2nd International Plus Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan is taking place in Bishkek with the participation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.
In his welcoming speech, the head of the Cabinet noted that digital transformation today is sweeping the whole world, and digital innovation and technology are a new source of long-term economic growth.
Kyrgyzstan is taking active measures to create favorable conditions for the development and conduct of business, as well as for the comfortable life of citizens, introducing digital technologies and forming an open digital society," he said.
Akylbek Zhaparov also emphasized that this year Kyrgyzstan will adopt the first ever Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which should provide the legal basis for a digital breakthrough.
It brings together all digital regulations in one document, providing convenience for citizens, businesses and government agencies," he concluded.
The forum is attended by representatives of 29 countries, more than 1.5 thousand delegates, sponsors and partners of Digital Kyrgyzstan - more than 30 largest companies.
The forum program includes topics of digital society, fintech, payment business, information security, cash circulation, self-service banking, e-Commerce and offline retail, Islamic finance, cryptocurrency, Web 3.0., ChatGPT and other pressing industry issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.02.2024, 21:12 5046
EU+ countries receive over 1.1 mln asylum applications in 2023
Tell a friend
Preliminary estimates indicated that the total fertility rate in Singapore dropped to 0.97 in 2023, the first time it has dropped below one, said Indranee Rajah, minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), told the Parliament on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The city-state recorded 26,500 resident marriages and 30,500 resident births during the year, said Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division in the PMO.
Indranee noted that fewer Singaporeans married and gave birth to babies annually on average over the last five years compared to the preceding five-year period.
She gave multiple reasons for the falling fertility rate, such as the COVID-19 delaying some couples' marriage and parenthood plans, the financial cost pressure to raise children, work-life balance worries, and generational change in priorities.
The young people may not even see marriage or parenthood as important life goals," the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2024, 20:00 5201
4th release of Fukushima treated radioactive water begins
Tell a friend
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Wednesday started a fourth release of treated radioactive water into the sea, in what will be the last discharge for the fiscal year ending March, Kyodo reports.
As in the previous rounds, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will discharge 7,800 tons of treated water over about 17 days, having confirmed that the radioactivity level of the latest batch of water meets the standards set by the government and the utility.
China, which opposes the water release, has banned Japanese seafood imports since the first discharge in late August. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wednesday that Beijing "firmly opposes" the ocean discharge and requests Tokyo to "stop this wrongdoing."
Japan needs to take seriously domestic and international concerns and handle it properly with a responsible and constructive attitude," Mao said, calling for establishing an "independent and effective long-term international monitoring arrangement with substantial participation from neighboring countries."
The two countries have engaged in informal discussions to resolve the matter, but no substantial progress has been made.
No abnormal tritium levels have been detected in nearby waters from the previous three discharges, according to TEPCO.
From this round on, the operator will forgo the step of temporarily storing the treated water in a large tank to check the tritium level before release. It will check the level as the water flows through pipes, as it did in the past three rounds.
The company and the Japanese government maintain that releasing the water is crucial to decommissioning the nuclear plant, which suffered core meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
With contaminated water continuing to accumulate in the process of cooling melted fuel, TEPCO decided to release 31,200 tons of treated water in four rounds this fiscal year, with the first round having started Aug. 24. The water release is expected to last for about 30 years.
The water has been kept in tanks installed at the site after going through a liquid processing system that removes most radionuclides except tritium, but they have been nearing capacity.
The processed water has been diluted with seawater to one-40th of the concentration permitted under Japanese safety standards before being released via an underwater tunnel 1 kilometer off the power plant.
Nuclear power plants worldwide routinely release treated water containing low concentrations of tritium, considered less harmful than other radioactive materials, and other radionuclides into the environment as part of normal operations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2024, 10:36 24426
15 dead in building fire in east China
Tell a friend
Fifteen people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, the municipal government said on Saturday morning, Xinhua reports.
At around 4:39 a.m. on Friday, the local fire department received an alarm about the fire in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District.
Rescuers put out the flames at around 6 a.m., and the search and rescue operation at the scene ended at around 2 p.m.
Forty-four injured people are receiving hospital treatment.
A preliminary investigation found that the fire erupted on the building's first floor, where electrical bicycles were placed.
Further investigation is underway.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2024, 19:48 24101
Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela
Tell a friend
Fifteen people were killed and 11 others injured after a mine collapsed in La Paragua, the city of Angostura in the country's southeastern Bolivar state, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday night, Xinhua reports.
Search and rescue teams continue to be deployed in the area by ground and air to find trapped miners after the unfortunate incident, the president added.
We immediately dispatched all the civil defense teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase," Maduro said via state television.
Maduro added that preliminary investigations have determined that the collapse of the mine occurred after some drilling and "collapsed to a depth of 30 meters."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2024, 13:52 23931
2 dead, 3 missing after ship hits bridge in south China
Tell a friend
Two people were killed and three others missing after a ship hit a bridge and caused the bridge to fracture on Thursday morning in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, rescuers said, Xinhua reported.
The accident happened at around 5:30 a.m. when a container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District. Five vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in the accident. Two of them plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found.
A crew member is slightly injured in the accident.
Rescue efforts are underway, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2024, 13:31 35436
More whales getting stranded in western Japan bay amid global warming
Images | File photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024, shows a dead whale floating in Osaka Bay, western Japan. (Kyodo)
Tell a friend
A growing number of whales are becoming stranded in a western Japan bay known for its maze-like passages, with experts warning the marine mammals are increasingly likely to wander into the area as global warming progresses, Kyodo reports.
On Monday, the carcass of a sperm whale measuring 13 to 14 meters and weighing 25 to 30 tons was found in Osaka Bay. The discovery followed reports of sightings off Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture a week earlier, with the whale stranded in the bay since late January.
In January last year, a sperm whale died after being spotted struggling near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka. The body of the 15-meter-long male, referred to affectionately on social media as Yodo-chan, was later sunk off the Kii Peninsula south of Osaka Bay.
According to the local ports bureau, all whales that have strayed into the bay have died after being unable to return to the Pacific Ocean. While metallic sounds can be used to chase away whales, the risk of agitating them means the solution is not ideal.
The only thing we can do is consider in advance how to dispose of the carcasses," a bureau official said.
Yasunobu Nabeshima, chairman of an Osaka Museum of Natural History community club, attributed the increase in whales wandering into Osaka Bay to global warming, which has caused the temperature difference between the Pacific Ocean and bay to decline.
The difference has been further minimized by the development of low-temperature eddies in the Pacific caused by the large meander of the Kuroshio Current, which begins off the Philippines and flows northeastward past Japan, since 2017, Nabeshima said, adding it has also led to more dolphins and sea turtles in the area.
The structure of Osaka Bay also makes it easy for whales to become trapped, with the coast of Osaka and Sakai cities comprising many intricate passages.
While Kobe harbor, where the latest whale was initially sighted, has a simple structure, Sakai-Semboku port, where its carcass was found Monday, leads to a dead end.
Whales use sound waves to navigate and Osaka Bay becomes "a place from which they cannot escape once they enter," said Nabeshima.
Local authorities should collaborate with research institutions to conduct ecological surveys and seek effective measures," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2024, 12:29 35581
UN releases 100 mln USD in emergency humanitarian aid for seven countries
Tell a friend
The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on Tuesday allocated 100 million U.S. dollars to bolster relief efforts in seven critically underfunded countries across Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East, UN humanitarians said, Xinhua reports.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan, and Syria are the top priorities, with each receiving 20 million dollars. This funding aims to assist those in the DRC affected by ongoing conflict in the east, support displaced populations in Sudan due to conflict, and aid individuals in Syria impacted by hostilities.
Additionally, Chad will receive 15 million dollars to help refugees and other vulnerable groups. The remaining funds are allocated to Niger (10 million dollars), Lebanon (9 million dollars), and Honduras (6 million dollars) to support their respective humanitarian needs.
The new allocation is among the smallest in recent years for the world's least-financed crises," OCHA said. "This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs."
The humanitarians said the cost to support 250 million people affected by conflicts, natural disasters, disease and other crises last year surged to 56.7 billion U.S. dollars, a record high. However, the UN humanitarians said that less than 40 percent of that funding was received.
The new emergency infusion of funds will help sustain life-saving humanitarian support to people facing the world's worst crises, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. "It is a reminder of CERF's crucial role at a time of immense needs and chronic underfunding of humanitarian appeals. Yet with donations at their lowest level in recent years, CERF's life-saving impact is itself facing a serious challenge."
Griffiths added that it is critical member states provide full and timely funding for CERF.
OCHA said that humanitarian needs are expected to continue to soar in 2024.
The CERF allocation is critical to scale up assistance for and spur further donor support for some of the world's most protracted and neglected crises," OCHA said. "The new funding will also bolster partnerships with local organizations and enhance accountability."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 16:14 38356
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub
Tell a friend
Malaysia aims to draw more electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as it seeks to become a regional hub for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an official said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
Citing favorable conditions in Malaysia making it highly conducive to support multinationals' regional hub ambitions, Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his keynote address at an automotive event here.
Apart from our strategic location, good infrastructure and rule of law, we also have a highly-established electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which has been reliably feeding the other industries, including aerospace, renewable energy and EVs," he said.
He added that the regional EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 33 percent from around 500 million U.S. dollars in 2021 to 2.7 billion dollars by 2027.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
23.02.2024, 18:58Kazakhstan and Egypt Held Eighth Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries 23.02.2024, 16:0442841Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production 23.02.2024, 17:1741551Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70% 23.02.2024, 13:5541351Kazakh-Thai Cooperation Discussed in Astana 23.02.2024, 20:4341196National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts 02.02.2024, 16:14Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation98256Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation 02.02.2024, 08:0596691Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty 01.02.2024, 17:3094021Heads of government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss current issues of bilateral co-op 09.02.2024, 19:5285051Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport 31.01.2024, 14:16New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity83286New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity