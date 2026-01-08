This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China activates emergency response after quake hits NW China's Xinjiang
U.S. intercepts tanker in the Caribbean as Russia raises legal objection
Trump says US will "run" Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro captured and taken to New York
We can’t take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn’t have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."
Trump says Maduro, his wife, captured, taken out of Venezuela
There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago," Trump added.
Explosions were heard in Venezuela
U.S. reports over 2,000 measles cases in 2025, highest since 1992
Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species
Paris police detained 40 people for using fireworks
The Prefect of Police thanks the staff for their promptness and professionalism in stopping the riots," the prefectural police told BFMTV.
Mount Etna emits light ash, sporadic explosions in Sicily
