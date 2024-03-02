01.03.2024, 16:53 3356
China launches high-orbit internet services satellite
Xinhua
China on Thursday sent a high-orbit internet services satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.
The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The launch was the 510th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
01.03.2024, 15:31 2786
At least 43 dead as devastating blaze rips through high-rise building in Bangladeshi capital
Xinhua
At least 43 people were killed Thursday night after a devastating fire tore through a high-rise building in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, Xinhua reports.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh Samanta Lal Sen told Xinhua early Friday that they had confirmed the deaths.
The minister said 33 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Anwarul Islam, an inspector of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters in Dhaka, earlier told Xinhua that around 75 people, including 42 in an unconscious state, were rescued from the "Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall" and were rushed to several hospitals.
Islam said rescuers were working at the site. He said they sent the firefighters after receiving information about the fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday local time. At least 12 firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire at about 11:30 p.m.
The official said the seven-storyed building houses a restaurant, an outlet and several other shops.
The death toll in the devastating inferno is likely to rise, warned another fire official, who did not want to be named.
TV reports early Friday showed fires were still raging in some parts of the building. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.
01.03.2024, 13:33 2616
Largest wildfire in Texas history rages out of control, 1 dead
Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, scorching nearly 1.2 million acres of land so far, making it the largest blaze in state history, according to forestry officials, Anadolu Agency reports.
At least one person is reported dead after emergency officials said the fire engulfed the Hutchinson County home of 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship.
The house was gone," said her grandson Nathan Blankenship in an interview with CNN. "There was no way she could’ve gotten out."
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from communities throughout the panhandle region in the northernmost part of the state. Roads and highways have been shut down due to heavy smoke and zero visibility.
Fire officials said the Smokehouse Creek Fire is the largest of several wildfires, which has charred more than 1 million acres by itself. That blaze has merged with two other wildfires to form an uncontrollable inferno due to the hot, dry and windy conditions which have made the environment ripe for the blazes to burn out of control, according to authorities. The wildfires were only 3% contained as of Thursday.
Wind was coming straight out of the north and made just this massive wall of fire moving across the landscape," Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner told CNN.
To put the enormous scope of the wildfires into perspective, officials said 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) of land have been scorched to this point, which is equivalent to the size of the state of Delaware.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the panhandle region, authorizing nearly 100 additional emergency workers, 33 fire engines and six air tankers to help fight the fires.
Wildfires are also spreading across the neighboring state of Oklahoma, where emergency response teams have already been activated to battle those blazes.
28.02.2024, 21:12 10101
EU+ countries receive over 1.1 mln asylum applications in 2023
Preliminary estimates indicated that the total fertility rate in Singapore dropped to 0.97 in 2023, the first time it has dropped below one, said Indranee Rajah, minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), told the Parliament on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The city-state recorded 26,500 resident marriages and 30,500 resident births during the year, said Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division in the PMO.
Indranee noted that fewer Singaporeans married and gave birth to babies annually on average over the last five years compared to the preceding five-year period.
She gave multiple reasons for the falling fertility rate, such as the COVID-19 delaying some couples' marriage and parenthood plans, the financial cost pressure to raise children, work-life balance worries, and generational change in priorities.
The young people may not even see marriage or parenthood as important life goals," the minister added.
28.02.2024, 20:00 10256
4th release of Fukushima treated radioactive water begins
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Wednesday started a fourth release of treated radioactive water into the sea, in what will be the last discharge for the fiscal year ending March, Kyodo reports.
As in the previous rounds, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will discharge 7,800 tons of treated water over about 17 days, having confirmed that the radioactivity level of the latest batch of water meets the standards set by the government and the utility.
China, which opposes the water release, has banned Japanese seafood imports since the first discharge in late August. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wednesday that Beijing "firmly opposes" the ocean discharge and requests Tokyo to "stop this wrongdoing."
Japan needs to take seriously domestic and international concerns and handle it properly with a responsible and constructive attitude," Mao said, calling for establishing an "independent and effective long-term international monitoring arrangement with substantial participation from neighboring countries."
The two countries have engaged in informal discussions to resolve the matter, but no substantial progress has been made.
No abnormal tritium levels have been detected in nearby waters from the previous three discharges, according to TEPCO.
From this round on, the operator will forgo the step of temporarily storing the treated water in a large tank to check the tritium level before release. It will check the level as the water flows through pipes, as it did in the past three rounds.
The company and the Japanese government maintain that releasing the water is crucial to decommissioning the nuclear plant, which suffered core meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
With contaminated water continuing to accumulate in the process of cooling melted fuel, TEPCO decided to release 31,200 tons of treated water in four rounds this fiscal year, with the first round having started Aug. 24. The water release is expected to last for about 30 years.
The water has been kept in tanks installed at the site after going through a liquid processing system that removes most radionuclides except tritium, but they have been nearing capacity.
The processed water has been diluted with seawater to one-40th of the concentration permitted under Japanese safety standards before being released via an underwater tunnel 1 kilometer off the power plant.
Nuclear power plants worldwide routinely release treated water containing low concentrations of tritium, considered less harmful than other radioactive materials, and other radionuclides into the environment as part of normal operations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
28.02.2024, 12:16 9956
Bishkek hosts 2nd International Plus Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan
Kabar
The 2nd International Plus Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan is taking place in Bishkek with the participation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.
In his welcoming speech, the head of the Cabinet noted that digital transformation today is sweeping the whole world, and digital innovation and technology are a new source of long-term economic growth.
Kyrgyzstan is taking active measures to create favorable conditions for the development and conduct of business, as well as for the comfortable life of citizens, introducing digital technologies and forming an open digital society," he said.
Akylbek Zhaparov also emphasized that this year Kyrgyzstan will adopt the first ever Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which should provide the legal basis for a digital breakthrough.
It brings together all digital regulations in one document, providing convenience for citizens, businesses and government agencies," he concluded.
The forum is attended by representatives of 29 countries, more than 1.5 thousand delegates, sponsors and partners of Digital Kyrgyzstan - more than 30 largest companies.
The forum program includes topics of digital society, fintech, payment business, information security, cash circulation, self-service banking, e-Commerce and offline retail, Islamic finance, cryptocurrency, Web 3.0., ChatGPT and other pressing industry issues.
24.02.2024, 10:36 29481
15 dead in building fire in east China
Fifteen people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, the municipal government said on Saturday morning, Xinhua reports.
At around 4:39 a.m. on Friday, the local fire department received an alarm about the fire in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District.
Rescuers put out the flames at around 6 a.m., and the search and rescue operation at the scene ended at around 2 p.m.
Forty-four injured people are receiving hospital treatment.
A preliminary investigation found that the fire erupted on the building's first floor, where electrical bicycles were placed.
Further investigation is underway.
22.02.2024, 19:48 29156
Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela
Fifteen people were killed and 11 others injured after a mine collapsed in La Paragua, the city of Angostura in the country's southeastern Bolivar state, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday night, Xinhua reports.
Search and rescue teams continue to be deployed in the area by ground and air to find trapped miners after the unfortunate incident, the president added.
We immediately dispatched all the civil defense teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase," Maduro said via state television.
Maduro added that preliminary investigations have determined that the collapse of the mine occurred after some drilling and "collapsed to a depth of 30 meters."
22.02.2024, 13:52 28926
2 dead, 3 missing after ship hits bridge in south China
Two people were killed and three others missing after a ship hit a bridge and caused the bridge to fracture on Thursday morning in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, rescuers said, Xinhua reported.
The accident happened at around 5:30 a.m. when a container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District. Five vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in the accident. Two of them plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found.
A crew member is slightly injured in the accident.
Rescue efforts are underway, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.
