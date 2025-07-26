24.07.2025, 11:35 4596
China's High Energy Photon Source targets trial run by end-2025
Images | Photo by Yuan Guang/Xinhua
The High Energy Photon Source (HEPS), China's flagship synchrotron radiation facility, is set to begin trial operations by the end of 2025, according to the project team, Xinhua reports.
A synchrotron radiation light source is a source of electromagnetic radiation usually produced by a storage ring.
As one of the country's key scientific and technological infrastructure projects, the HEPS is expected to become a fourth-generation synchrotron radiation facility featuring the world's highest brightness and will serve as a research platform for material science, chemical engineering, biomedicine and other fields, said the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, main developer of the HEPS.
It acts like a super-powered "X-ray microscope" to "see" the micro-world, the IHEP explained.
Located in Beijing's suburban Huairou District, the HEPS venture has achieved significant construction milestones since breaking ground in 2019. The facility comprises several parts -- including accelerators, beamlines, end stations and support facilities. All 15 planned Phase I beamlines have generated lights, Pan Weimin, director of the HEPS project, told Xinhua on Wednesday.
Once completed, the HEPS will ultimately accommodate up to 90 beamlines. Plans aim for 45 beamlines by 2030. The team is actively engaging with research institutes and industry to secure funding for continued beamline construction and gather critical experimental demands, said Pan.
China now possesses all four generations of such sources with the first and fourth generations both located in Beijing, the second-generation based in Hefei in east China's Anhui Province and the third-generation in Shanghai.
The HEPS, as China's first high-energy fourth-generation source, promises to revolutionize research in fields like solid-state batteries, high-temperature superconductors and drug discovery -- via its unparalleled brightness and coherence.
The HEPS will leverage the experience gained from previous facilities and "focus on national strategic needs, industrial innovation and scientific frontiers," Pan said.
25.07.2025, 18:49
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes still going on, thousands of civilians flee homes
Armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas are still going on, as thousands of Cambodian villagers have been evacuated to safer areas, Cambodian officials said on Friday afternoon, Xinhua reported.
Cambodian defense ministry's undersecretary of state and spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said the Thai army attacked on seven locations in Cambodian provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear.
During their attacks on Cambodian territory, the Thai side had used artillery, F-16 fighter jets, tanks, bombs-carrying drones, and cluster bombs," she said in a press briefing.
Socheata said the Thai side had attacked on Cambodian villages and a school in Oddar Meanchey province, leaving civilians wounded, including the elderly and children, and their properties damaged.
She added that a lot of local residents have fled their homes for safer grounds.
Armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers broke out on Thursday morning, with both sides accusing each other of opening gunfire first.
Oddar Meanchey deputy governor Met Meas Pheakdey told Xinhua over the telephone that at least one villager was killed and five others were wounded on Thursday when the Thai side fired artillery shells into Oddar Meanchey province.
He said that as of Friday noon, more than 3,400 families living near the border in Oddar Meanchey province have been evacuated to a safe refuge, as 260 schools in the province have been closed.
For Preah Vihear province, about 20,000 villagers have been evacuated to safer areas, local media Khmer Times reported, quoting Preah Vihear Provincial Governor Kim Rithy.
Meanwhile, Cambodian foreign ministry's secretary of state and spokesperson Chum Sounry said that at the request of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, the United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday in New York (2:00 a.m. Saturday in Cambodia) to address the border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand.
Earlier it was reported that fourteen Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.
25.07.2025, 10:37
Death toll in Thailand rises to 14 in border clashes with Cambodia: official
Fourteen Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, Xinhua reports.
Cambodia had not released any information on its casualties as of Thursday evening.
The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning. Each of the two sides blamed the other side for violating international law.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet urged the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.
24.07.2025, 21:52
9 Thai civilians killed in Thailand-Cambodia border clash
Images | Xinhua
Nine Thai civilians were killed and 14 others injured in military attacks near the Thailand-Cambodia border on Thursday, the Thai Army said in a statement, Xinhua reports.
The Thai Army said seven civilian targets in four northeastern Thai provinces were attacked by Cambodian supporting fire weapons, resulting in damage to homes, businesses, crops, and livestock.
The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged fire at a disputed area.
23.07.2025, 21:58
Small plane crashes on busy highway in Italy, 2 killed
A small plane crashed onto a busy roadway and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province, Kazinform News Agency learned from ANSA.
The moment of the crash fall was caught on video.
Two bodies – a man and a woman – were recovered from the aircraft. Both sustained fatal injuries.
Several cars were damaged by the plane wreckage, but the drivers were not injured.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
22.07.2025, 21:20
China has over 1.12 billion internet users, boosting prowess in culture, AI
China has made significant strides in internet development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), with the internet becoming more inclusive and fueling the rise of the digital economy, Xinhua reports.
As of June 2025, there were more than 1.12 billion internet users, and internet penetration in China reached 79.7 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared with December 2024, according to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) on Monday.
According to the report, significant efforts have been made to enable key groups, such as the elderly and rural residents, to access various internet services and share in the benefits of this progress.
As of June 2025, China had 161 million internet users aged 60 and above, and 322 million living in rural areas. Internet penetration among these groups reached 52 percent and 69.2 percent, respectively.
Internet resources are now more abundant, strengthening the digital economy and reducing the internet penetration gap between urban and rural areas," said CNNIC director Liu Yulin.
Liu added that 5G services now covered over 90 percent of administrative villages across China's vast hinterlands. Thanks to this, more rural residents are enjoying the convenience and dividends brought by the digital economy, selling specialities through livestreaming and tapping into tourism.
Meanwhile, the continued development of the internet in China has played a key role in promoting Chinese culture both domestically and internationally, the report said, citing the rising export of Chinese online literature and games, along with the growing synergy between popular web series and related tourist destinations.
For instance, in 2024, the overseas market scale of Chinese online literature exceeded 5 billion yuan (about 700 million U.S. dollars). Reaching more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, Chinese online literature now has more than 350 million overseas readers.
In particular, Japan saw its number of Chinese online literature readers grow by an astounding 180 percent, making it the fastest-growing emerging market in the sector.
Zhang Yijun, first vice chairman of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, said that China's online literature has emerged as a new mass cultural art form and promoted the development of a diversified value system within the industry, and that its integration with micro-short dramas opened up new paths for the industry's transformation in 2024.
Online games emerged as another growth point of China's digital development in the cultural and entertainment field. In the first half of 2025, 25 domestic games generated 11.6 billion yuan in revenue overseas, unlocking more opportunities for more Chinese gaming products to go global.
For instance, video game "Black Myth: Wukong" had sold 28 million copies worldwide by the end of last year, generating over 9 billion yuan in revenue within five months of its release.
Apart from online art and entertainment creations, the report also highlighted China's remarkable progress in generative artificial intelligence (AI) development. It noted that in the first half of 2025, generative AI products saw development on all fronts, from technology to application.
As of March 2025, a total of 346 generative AI services were registered at the Cyberspace Administration of China, the report said.
In 2024, the scale of the AI market exceeded 700 billion yuan, maintaining a strong growth momentum of more than 20 percent.
In terms of application, domestic Chinese AI products have achieved significant breakthroughs, reaching parameter scales in the hundreds of billions and achieving multi-modal capabilities. They have been deeply integrated into scenarios such as office collaboration, education, industrial design and content creation, forming an intelligent application ecosystem covering multiple fields.
Zhang Xiao, deputy director of CNNIC, took DeepSeek as an example that showcases China's progress and influence in the AI sector globally. Within 20 days of release, the open-source AI model amassed 30 million daily active users worldwide, making itself a generative AI application that boasts the fastest growth rate of global users.
22.07.2025, 20:31
Rains, flash floods kill 21 in Pakistan
Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 21 people in 24 hours across Pakistan, taking the total death toll in this year’s monsoon to 242, Al Jazeera reported.
At least three people died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday when a cloudburst caused floods and landslides, stranding more than 200 tourists who were later rescued, officials said.
So far, we have rescued between 200 and 250 people in various areas who arrived for tourism purposes. All of them are Pakistani nationals. Meanwhile, between 15 to 20 people are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing," Farmanullah Khan, a government official in Gilgit-Baltistan, told Al Jazeera.
Officials said the rescued tourists were moved to the city of Chilas, where they were provided shelter in hotels and guesthouses.
Rescue operations are actively under way to locate missing tourists with military personnel participating in the efforts. Helicopters will be deployed for rescue if necessary," Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said in a statement.
On Monday, at least four other tourists were killed and 15 went missing due to the floods in the region’s Diamer district.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said at least 10 people died in neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including six children.
The NDMA said most of the deaths were caused by house collapses as above-average rains pounded the South Asia nation, still recovering from the floods of 2022, which killed nearly 1,700 people and displaced more than 30 million.
This is the fourth spell during this monsoon and is expected to go on till July 25," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
On Tuesday, the NDMA issued a landslide alert for several northern areas, including parts of both Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain, winds and thundershowers for Tuesday across northern Pakistan and parts of Punjab province.
Pakistan, which has a population of about 250 million, is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change. It is also home to more than 7,000 glaciers - the largest outside the Earth’s polar regions.
On June 26, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Disaster Management Authority warned of an increased risk of glacial lake outburst floods and flash floods and asked people to avoid approaching rivers, streams and other waterways.
Zakir Hussein, director general of the authority, said that while warnings help reduce the presence of tourists, they are not always enough.
Generally, tourists pay attention to our warning notices. Those who still choose to come are either those who did not see the warning or those who have some urgency to visit," Hussein told Al Jazeera. "At the end of the day, it is weather prediction, but considering the severity of the consequences, people should take it seriously."
Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, two people riding in a car were swept into a storm drain at a residential complex. A video circulating on social media showed the vehicle being carried away by floodwaters into the drain.
Rescue officials have launched a search for the missing passengers.
Abdul Moiz, a local pharmacy owner, said only a few shops were open in the area on Tuesday due to the relentless rain.
It is a strong storm and does not look like stopping anytime soon. I live in the same society, and while it could have been easy to stay indoors, I thought this is a time when people might need medicines, so I am here at my shop," he told Al Jazeera via telephone.
22.07.2025, 10:29
Death toll rises to 19 in S. Korea after heavy rains, landslides
Another person has been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains and landslides, bringing the total death toll to 19, the government said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.
Nine others also remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the interior ministry.
The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, three in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the ministry.
Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.
Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about 2,976 of the 6,752 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.
More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started, with 2,549 people yet to return to their homes.
22.07.2025, 09:27
China's e-commerce sales rise 8.5% in H1
China's e-commerce sector saw robust growth in the first half of 2025, buoyed by government policies such as trade-in incentives and state subsidies, a senior official from the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday, CGTN reports.
Online retail sales rose 8.5 percent year-on-year from January to June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Physical goods sold online contributed 29.6 percent to the country's overall retail sales during the same period, the ministry estimated.
China's push to boost domestic consumption is paying off in the digital economy, officials said, adding that "Silk Road E-commerce" partnerships now include 36 countries. Recent e-commerce cooperation agreements were signed with Kenya, Bangladesh, and Egypt.
Cross-border e-commerce also expanded steadily. Preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs showed China's import and export volume via cross-border e-commerce reached 1.32 trillion yuan ($184 billion) in the first half, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.
