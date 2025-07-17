This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China's Tianzhou-9 docks with space station Tiangong
Death toll from monsoon rains in northern India surpasses 100
We have demanded a special relief package for the state," state’s Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said after meeting Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in the national capital Delhi.
Milan-Cortina 2026 medals revealed with split design
The two halves represent the efforts the athletes have made to get to this moment, and the support from their families, coaches and physiotherapists," explained Raffaella Panie, Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director for Milan-Cortina 2026.
The Paralympic medals have braille inscriptions on the back, allowing visually impaired athletes to identify the specific discipline. In addition, special markings along the edge of the medal indicate whether it is gold, silver, or bronze," said Panie.
The medals of Milan-Cortina 2026 are much more than mere awards, they encapsulate the identity of Italy-its creativity, its passion for sports and beauty," said Giovanni Malago, President of the Fondazione Milan-Cortina 2026.
119 confirmed dead in U.S. Texas flooding, death toll to continue surging
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 80
Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64
Almost 20 killed in stampede at high school in Central African Republic
We were in the middle of the exam when we heard a loud explosion. Everyone started running in all directions. Several classmates fell and couldn't get back up," said Rufin Pandama, a student who was present at the scene.
Six dead in southwest China flooding
Vietnam abolishes death penalty for crimes against state, bribery, drugs
