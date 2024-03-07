04.03.2024, 19:27 12606
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
Images | Xinhua/Li He
China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session on Monday in Beijing, Xinhua reports.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, held at the Great Hall of the People.
At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.
Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2024, 18:09 991
Kyrgyzstan pavilion opened at world's largest tourism exhibition in Berlin
Images | kabar.kg
The pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic has been opened at the world's largest tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2024, the press service of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.
The ITB Berlin 2024 exhibition will last until March 8.
The Kyrgyz Republic is represented by the Tourism Development Support Fund, KATO (Kyrgyz Association of Tour Operators), 16 tour operators and four destinations: Talas, Karakol, South Coast of Issyk-Kul and Naryn.
The opening ceremony of the national pavilion was attended by Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Germany Omurbek Tekebaev, Vice President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic Maksat Usubaliev, Director of the Department of Tourism Nurmukhamed Minbaev, President of KATO Saltanat Midin kyzy, Executive Director of KATO Nurbek Saparov and representative of GIZ Burul Sultanova.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2024, 17:06 1156
Ancient Khiva becomes 2024 Islamic World Tourism Capital
Images | Madibek Dzhanibekov/Kazinform
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) granted the ancient city of Khiva in Uzbekistan a certificate of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Khiva was declared the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024 at the 11th session of the Council of Tourism Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Members of the OIC secretariat, OIC Tourism Ministers, international experts and mass media took in the solemn event.
Granting Khiva the status of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World gives the city an opportunity to become one of the top tourist destinations in the international tourism market. The UNESCO experts even Khiva to ancient Athens, Rome and Cairo. TURKSOY declared Khiva the cultural capital of the Turkic world, 1st deputy chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan Zhamshid Abdusalomov.
Dr Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, handed khokim of Khiva the certificate awarding the city the status of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.
This may the city will play a host to the 12th session of the OIC Tourism Ministers this May. A gastronomic festival, a scientific conference, and photo and art exhibitions will be held as part of the session.
Khiva -Touristic Centre of Islamic Civilization scientific conference will be held in November this year during the International Week of Pilgrimage Tourism to reveal the potential of pilgrimage tourism.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2024, 21:01 12201
2 killed, 40 injured in Brazil bus crash
Two people died and 40 others were injured Sunday when a tour bus overturned in Pelotas, a city in southern Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, the Federal Highway Police said, Xinhua reports.
Both of the fatal victims were women, one aged 42 and the other 70, it said.
The bus overturned along federal highway BR-116 after the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with a motorcycle with no lights on.
The bus was taking sightseers from the Santa Vitoria do Palmar to Caxias do Sul, where the traditional National Grape Festival is celebrated
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2024, 16:53 26211
China launches high-orbit internet services satellite
Images | Xinhua
China on Thursday sent a high-orbit internet services satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.
The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The launch was the 510th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2024, 15:31 25871
At least 43 dead as devastating blaze rips through high-rise building in Bangladeshi capital
Images | Xinhua
At least 43 people were killed Thursday night after a devastating fire tore through a high-rise building in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, Xinhua reports.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh Samanta Lal Sen told Xinhua early Friday that they had confirmed the deaths.
The minister said 33 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Anwarul Islam, an inspector of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters in Dhaka, earlier told Xinhua that around 75 people, including 42 in an unconscious state, were rescued from the "Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall" and were rushed to several hospitals.
Islam said rescuers were working at the site. He said they sent the firefighters after receiving information about the fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday local time. At least 12 firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire at about 11:30 p.m.
The official said the seven-storyed building houses a restaurant, an outlet and several other shops.
The death toll in the devastating inferno is likely to rise, warned another fire official, who did not want to be named.
TV reports early Friday showed fires were still raging in some parts of the building. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2024, 13:33 25701
Largest wildfire in Texas history rages out of control, 1 dead
Wildfires continued to rage out of control in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, scorching nearly 1.2 million acres of land so far, making it the largest blaze in state history, according to forestry officials, Anadolu Agency reports.
At least one person is reported dead after emergency officials said the fire engulfed the Hutchinson County home of 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship.
The house was gone," said her grandson Nathan Blankenship in an interview with CNN. "There was no way she could’ve gotten out."
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from communities throughout the panhandle region in the northernmost part of the state. Roads and highways have been shut down due to heavy smoke and zero visibility.
Fire officials said the Smokehouse Creek Fire is the largest of several wildfires, which has charred more than 1 million acres by itself. That blaze has merged with two other wildfires to form an uncontrollable inferno due to the hot, dry and windy conditions which have made the environment ripe for the blazes to burn out of control, according to authorities. The wildfires were only 3% contained as of Thursday.
Wind was coming straight out of the north and made just this massive wall of fire moving across the landscape," Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner told CNN.
To put the enormous scope of the wildfires into perspective, officials said 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) of land have been scorched to this point, which is equivalent to the size of the state of Delaware.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the panhandle region, authorizing nearly 100 additional emergency workers, 33 fire engines and six air tankers to help fight the fires.
Wildfires are also spreading across the neighboring state of Oklahoma, where emergency response teams have already been activated to battle those blazes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2024, 21:12 33186
EU+ countries receive over 1.1 mln asylum applications in 2023
Preliminary estimates indicated that the total fertility rate in Singapore dropped to 0.97 in 2023, the first time it has dropped below one, said Indranee Rajah, minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), told the Parliament on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The city-state recorded 26,500 resident marriages and 30,500 resident births during the year, said Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division in the PMO.
Indranee noted that fewer Singaporeans married and gave birth to babies annually on average over the last five years compared to the preceding five-year period.
She gave multiple reasons for the falling fertility rate, such as the COVID-19 delaying some couples' marriage and parenthood plans, the financial cost pressure to raise children, work-life balance worries, and generational change in priorities.
The young people may not even see marriage or parenthood as important life goals," the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2024, 20:00 33321
4th release of Fukushima treated radioactive water begins
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Wednesday started a fourth release of treated radioactive water into the sea, in what will be the last discharge for the fiscal year ending March, Kyodo reports.
As in the previous rounds, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will discharge 7,800 tons of treated water over about 17 days, having confirmed that the radioactivity level of the latest batch of water meets the standards set by the government and the utility.
China, which opposes the water release, has banned Japanese seafood imports since the first discharge in late August. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Wednesday that Beijing "firmly opposes" the ocean discharge and requests Tokyo to "stop this wrongdoing."
Japan needs to take seriously domestic and international concerns and handle it properly with a responsible and constructive attitude," Mao said, calling for establishing an "independent and effective long-term international monitoring arrangement with substantial participation from neighboring countries."
The two countries have engaged in informal discussions to resolve the matter, but no substantial progress has been made.
No abnormal tritium levels have been detected in nearby waters from the previous three discharges, according to TEPCO.
From this round on, the operator will forgo the step of temporarily storing the treated water in a large tank to check the tritium level before release. It will check the level as the water flows through pipes, as it did in the past three rounds.
The company and the Japanese government maintain that releasing the water is crucial to decommissioning the nuclear plant, which suffered core meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
With contaminated water continuing to accumulate in the process of cooling melted fuel, TEPCO decided to release 31,200 tons of treated water in four rounds this fiscal year, with the first round having started Aug. 24. The water release is expected to last for about 30 years.
The water has been kept in tanks installed at the site after going through a liquid processing system that removes most radionuclides except tritium, but they have been nearing capacity.
The processed water has been diluted with seawater to one-40th of the concentration permitted under Japanese safety standards before being released via an underwater tunnel 1 kilometer off the power plant.
Nuclear power plants worldwide routinely release treated water containing low concentrations of tritium, considered less harmful than other radioactive materials, and other radionuclides into the environment as part of normal operations, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
