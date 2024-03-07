China's top political advisory body starts annual session

Images | Madibek Dzhanibekov/Kazinform

Tell a friend

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) granted the ancient city of Khiva in Uzbekistan a certificate of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Khiva was declared the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024 at the 11th session of the Council of Tourism Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Baku, Azerbaijan.





Members of the OIC secretariat, OIC Tourism Ministers, international experts and mass media took in the solemn event.





Granting Khiva the status of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World gives the city an opportunity to become one of the top tourist destinations in the international tourism market. The UNESCO experts even Khiva to ancient Athens, Rome and Cairo. TURKSOY declared Khiva the cultural capital of the Turkic world, 1st deputy chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan Zhamshid Abdusalomov.





Dr Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, handed khokim of Khiva the certificate awarding the city the status of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.





This may the city will play a host to the 12th session of the OIC Tourism Ministers this May. A gastronomic festival, a scientific conference, and photo and art exhibitions will be held as part of the session.





Khiva -Touristic Centre of Islamic Civilization scientific conference will be held in November this year during the International Week of Pilgrimage Tourism to reveal the potential of pilgrimage tourism.