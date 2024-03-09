07.03.2024, 17:24 4456
China to introduce visa-free regime for 6 European countries
China will introduce a visa-free policy for the nationals of six countries of Europe, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference on the sidelines of 2nd session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said that starting March 14, visa-free regime will be introduced for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Belgium, and Luxembourg, on a trial basis.
According to him, China will continue to put forward the initiatives to facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, including increasing the number of payment services.
Earlier, Chinese authorities introduced a visa-free regime for the nationals of five EU member states - Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, France and Germany.
07.03.2024
Japan, Swiss scientists create glass that generates electric current
Japanese and Swiss scientists have created glass that generates an electric current when exposed to light, an innovation they hope could lead to the production of clean energy in the long term, Kyodo reports.
The researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne confirmed the generation of a current on the glass after they etched a circuit into its surface with a femtosecond laser, which emits ultrashort pulses of light.
Their discovery was reported on the website of the U.S. science magazine Physical Review Applied in January.
Yves Bellouard, an associate professor at the Swiss school and director of its Galatea Lab, told Kyodo News that the technology is "surprising and innovative" as it can transform a material without adding anything.
According to the expert on laser technologies, a student in his laboratory named Goezden Torun had prior experience using a femtosecond laser on different types of glass, including tellurite glass, an industrial substance used to make optical fibers. The collaborative project involved using tellurite glass prepared by the Japanese institute.
During the research, Torun, who earlier studied at Japan's Tohoku University, created a semiconductor crystal on the glass by accident. With a laser-inscribed circuit on its surface, the tellurite glass generated an electric current in reaction to ultraviolet and visible light, the researchers said.
We didn't expect to see that kind of phenomenon by using lasers," said Tetsuo Kishi, an associate professor at the institute.
The glass is a passive material which just lets the light through, but after using a femtosecond laser, the glass changes to an active material which can transmit electrical current like a semiconductor," Kishi said.
We could change the shape of the glass and make it lighter and thinner by altering the composition so that it will be more useful and practical," Kishi added.
Although challenges remain, the researchers hope the day will come when windows partially covered by tellurite glass transformed by femtosecond lasers may be developed.
This would be a source of clean energy and reduce the need for fossil fuels," Bellouard said.
07.03.2024
Explosion occurs at Iranian Aftab oil refinery
An explosion occurred shortly after noon at a refinery owned by Aftab Oil Refining Company in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, Trend reports, referring to the public relations department of the company.
The explosion occurred in a furnace undergoing repairs at the plant.
Two refinery employees were injured in the incident, sustaining injuries from a fall.
Meanwhile, known as the largest exporter of petroleum products in the private sector, Aftab Oil Refinery applies feedstock supplied by other refineries, performs refining processes, and produces petroleum products to compete in global markets.
06.03.2024
Kyrgyzstan pavilion opened at world's largest tourism exhibition in Berlin
The pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic has been opened at the world's largest tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2024, the press service of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.
The ITB Berlin 2024 exhibition will last until March 8.
The Kyrgyz Republic is represented by the Tourism Development Support Fund, KATO (Kyrgyz Association of Tour Operators), 16 tour operators and four destinations: Talas, Karakol, South Coast of Issyk-Kul and Naryn.
The opening ceremony of the national pavilion was attended by Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Germany Omurbek Tekebaev, Vice President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic Maksat Usubaliev, Director of the Department of Tourism Nurmukhamed Minbaev, President of KATO Saltanat Midin kyzy, Executive Director of KATO Nurbek Saparov and representative of GIZ Burul Sultanova.
06.03.2024
Ancient Khiva becomes 2024 Islamic World Tourism Capital
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) granted the ancient city of Khiva in Uzbekistan a certificate of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Khiva was declared the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024 at the 11th session of the Council of Tourism Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Members of the OIC secretariat, OIC Tourism Ministers, international experts and mass media took in the solemn event.
Granting Khiva the status of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World gives the city an opportunity to become one of the top tourist destinations in the international tourism market. The UNESCO experts even Khiva to ancient Athens, Rome and Cairo. TURKSOY declared Khiva the cultural capital of the Turkic world, 1st deputy chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan Zhamshid Abdusalomov.
Dr Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, handed khokim of Khiva the certificate awarding the city the status of the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.
This may the city will play a host to the 12th session of the OIC Tourism Ministers this May. A gastronomic festival, a scientific conference, and photo and art exhibitions will be held as part of the session.
Khiva -Touristic Centre of Islamic Civilization scientific conference will be held in November this year during the International Week of Pilgrimage Tourism to reveal the potential of pilgrimage tourism.
04.03.2024
2 killed, 40 injured in Brazil bus crash
Two people died and 40 others were injured Sunday when a tour bus overturned in Pelotas, a city in southern Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, the Federal Highway Police said, Xinhua reports.
Both of the fatal victims were women, one aged 42 and the other 70, it said.
The bus overturned along federal highway BR-116 after the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with a motorcycle with no lights on.
The bus was taking sightseers from the Santa Vitoria do Palmar to Caxias do Sul, where the traditional National Grape Festival is celebrated
04.03.2024
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session on Monday in Beijing, Xinhua reports.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, held at the Great Hall of the People.
At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.
Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.
01.03.2024
China launches high-orbit internet services satellite
China on Thursday sent a high-orbit internet services satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.
The satellite was launched at 9:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The launch was the 510th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
01.03.2024
At least 43 dead as devastating blaze rips through high-rise building in Bangladeshi capital
At least 43 people were killed Thursday night after a devastating fire tore through a high-rise building in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, Xinhua reports.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh Samanta Lal Sen told Xinhua early Friday that they had confirmed the deaths.
The minister said 33 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Anwarul Islam, an inspector of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters in Dhaka, earlier told Xinhua that around 75 people, including 42 in an unconscious state, were rescued from the "Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall" and were rushed to several hospitals.
Islam said rescuers were working at the site. He said they sent the firefighters after receiving information about the fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday local time. At least 12 firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire at about 11:30 p.m.
The official said the seven-storyed building houses a restaurant, an outlet and several other shops.
The death toll in the devastating inferno is likely to rise, warned another fire official, who did not want to be named.
TV reports early Friday showed fires were still raging in some parts of the building. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.
