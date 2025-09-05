CSTO, CIS, SCO sign roadmap to develop cooperation

Tell a friend

The 13th meeting of top-ranking administrative officials of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place in Beijing on 3 September on the sidelines of the events of the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO Plus format, kabar.kg reports citing the BelTA.





CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev took part in the meeting.





The meeting proceeded in a friendly atmosphere and saw an exchange of views on topical matters on the international agenda and priority avenues of activity of the three organizations. Proposals were discussed to further develop and strengthen interaction in regional security and in addressing new challenges and threats. The participants were unanimous that the CSTO, CIS, and SCO are meant to play an increasing role in maintaining global peace and regional security and in preventing instability," the CSTO press service said.





The parties stated their focus on shaping a new Eurasian security architecture, on developing economic cooperation and cultural interaction. "The intention to ensure the conjugation of integration projects and the harmonization of relations of development centers in Eurasia was confirmed," the press service noted.





The participants of the meeting signed a roadmap on developing cooperation between the CSTO, CIS, and SCO, and a joint statement of the CSTO, CIS, and SCO secretary generals on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Organization.