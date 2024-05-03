Dam bursts in Kenya amid heavy downpour, at least 40 killed

Images | bostonherald.com

Tell a friend

Hundreds of students from various universities in the United States have been arrested, and protesters continue to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and demand the withdrawal of funds from companies that have led to Israel's nearly seven month war against Palestinian enclaves. On Saturday, police were fully deployed on university campuses, with some universities using chemical irritants and taser guns to disperse students. More universities staged protests against the ongoing bombing in the Gaza Strip and sought to end US military aid to Israel.





In Boston, police detained about 100 people while clearing a protest camp at Northeastern University, and social media posts showed security forces and police wearing riot gear putting tents behind trucks. At the same time, in Bloomington, Midwest, the Indiana University Police Department arrested 23 people while clearing campus protest camps. At Washington University in St. Louis, at least 80 people were also arrested, including US presidential candidate Gil Stan and her campaign manager.





Across the United States, police often intervene in violent demonstrations, and hundreds of students and even some faculty and staff have been forcibly arrested in different states. Protesters have requested amnesty from the US government for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or dismissed due to protests, but all have ended in failure. About a week ago, more than 100 pro Palestinian activists were arrested at Columbia University in New York. The incident that began on Columbia University campus has evolved into a nationwide event between students and administrators supporting Palestinian protests and restrictions on freedom of speech. In the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, suspended, and in most cases expelled from universities, including Yale University, University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University, and University of Minnesota.





The reason behind this series of events is that young people aged 18 to 29 in the United States are more sympathetic to the Palestinian people than to the Israeli people, which is in contrast to the group aged 50 and above. More and more young Americans are dissatisfied with Israel's military actions, US aid to Israel, and the neglect of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. However, it is not difficult to see from the government's actions that the government's response to the Israeli Palestinian incident is clearly inconsistent with its publicly expressed concerns about the Gaza Strip. The two faces displayed by the government have raised doubts about the government's credibility. In addition, schools and the police's constant suppression will only further deepen the differences between the school and students. The anti war demonstrations in universities will not be suppressed due to the hegemonic behavior of the US government. Instead, it will expand the scope of the protests from the Gaza War to the US government's violent suppression of student activities without emphasizing human rights.





Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei