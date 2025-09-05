04.09.2025, 20:44 2571
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 2,205
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 2,205, with 3,640 others injured, Xinhua reports citing the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
Rescue operations remain underway amid reports that many people are still trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed homes, the organization said.
It added that the casualty figures are based on preliminary information and are expected to rise further.
Tents have been set up for displaced families in several locations, while the organized distribution of emergency relief supplies is ongoing, Afghan interim government deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X.
The official said on Wednesday that the number of homes destroyed in the affected areas has reached 6,782.
The quake struck at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with its epicenter located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 8 km.
04.09.2025, 21:21 2376
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away Thursday at the age of 91, Xinhua reports.
Armani died at home after months of convalescence following a hospital stay, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Armani founded his namesake brand in 1975. He remained active in recent years, supervising collections remotely when unable to attend fashion shows in person.
He had been preparing a special runway show in Milan, scheduled for Sept. 28, to mark the 50th anniversary of his career.
04.09.2025, 18:29 2761
CSTO, CIS, SCO sign roadmap to develop cooperation
The 13th meeting of top-ranking administrative officials of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place in Beijing on 3 September on the sidelines of the events of the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO Plus format, kabar.kg reports citing the BelTA.
CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev took part in the meeting.
The meeting proceeded in a friendly atmosphere and saw an exchange of views on topical matters on the international agenda and priority avenues of activity of the three organizations. Proposals were discussed to further develop and strengthen interaction in regional security and in addressing new challenges and threats. The participants were unanimous that the CSTO, CIS, and SCO are meant to play an increasing role in maintaining global peace and regional security and in preventing instability," the CSTO press service said.
The parties stated their focus on shaping a new Eurasian security architecture, on developing economic cooperation and cultural interaction. "The intention to ensure the conjugation of integration projects and the harmonization of relations of development centers in Eurasia was confirmed," the press service noted.
The participants of the meeting signed a roadmap on developing cooperation between the CSTO, CIS, and SCO, and a joint statement of the CSTO, CIS, and SCO secretary generals on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Organization.
02.09.2025, 21:11 11486
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes east Afghanistan
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua reports citing the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Jalalabad City, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, at 4:59 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located at 34.67 degrees north latitude and 70.68 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 10 km.
This tremor comes just a day after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, killing over 1,400 people and injuring more than 3,000 in Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman provinces.
Authorities are still assessing the impact of the latest quake in the already-stricken region.
02.09.2025, 18:53 11711
Japan records hottest summer ever
Japan has recorded its hottest summer ever this year, kabar.kg reports citing the AA.
Тhe nation’s average temperature for June, July, and August was 2.36C higher than the 30-year average through 2020, marking the highest level since records began dating back to 1898. The previous highs were set in 2023 and the previous summer, when temperatures rose 1.76C above average.
Yoshinori Oikawa, head of the agency’s Center for Information on Climate Extremes, described the new record as "abnormally high."
Global warming is one of the major factors, and in the long run, we will have more extremely hot summers," he said.
Separately, South Korea logged the hottest summer on record this season for the second consecutive year amid persistent heat waves, according to Yonhap News.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Monday that it recorded an average temperature of 25.7C from June 1 to Aug. 31.
It surpassed last year's record of 25.6C, marking the hottest summer since 1973, when the country began collecting weather data.
02.09.2025, 13:55 12271
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 1,124, 3,251 injured
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 1,124, with 3,251 others injured, according to the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
Over 8,000 residential houses, primarily in Kunar province, have been completely or partially destroyed due to the earthquake, Juma Khan Nayeel, head of information and publication at the Afghan Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua.
Relief and rescue teams are working to pull out people trapped under the rubble, and the figures for fatalities and injuries have not yet been finalized.
The earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with the epicenter located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of eight km.
01.09.2025, 09:00 15821
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 812
The death toll from the powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 812, with more than 2,817 others injured, Xinhua reports.
Rescue teams are navigating remote areas with limited communication to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid, with officials noting that the toll is preliminary as efforts continue, the official media added.
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with its epicenter 27 km at a depth of eight km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
29.08.2025, 09:11 24021
Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater
Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 metres above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said, kabar.kg reports citing the WAM.
The eruption sent volcanic material 5,000 metres above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, Kyodo News quoted the agency as saying.
The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.
Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.
28.08.2025, 09:00 26031
School shooting in U.S. Minneapolis leaves 2 children dead, 17 people injured
Images | english.news.cn
Before 8:30 a.m. local time, the shooter, armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, approached the school church and fired through the windows at the children who were sitting in the pews during Mass, Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference, Xinhua reports
The shooter then killed himself in the rear of the church, O'Hara confirmed. The suspect was in his 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history, he said.
Among the injured, 14 are children, with two of them in critical condition, police said. The school is for kindergarten through eighth-graders.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed support for the school community in a statement on the social media platform X: "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."
Minnesota is heartbroken," said the governor, urging people to hug their kids close.
Hours after the shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation lowering the flags to half-staff in honor of the victims.
I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota," said Trump on Truth Social, adding that the FBI quickly responded and is on the scene, while the White House will continue to monitor the situation.
The tragedy in Minneapolis marked the fifth planned school shooting involving active shooters in the United States in 2025, according to a school shooting tracker by NBC News.
A total of 286 mass shootings have occurred in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot or killed.
