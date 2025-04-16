Death toll from Bangkok building that collapsed in quake climbs to 36, with 59 still missing

Tell a friend

The Soviet Union left Kyrgyzstan a rich resort heritage, supported by a solid scientific base of the Research Institute of Balneology. Thanks to this and its unique geographical location, the republic ranks second in the post-Soviet space in terms of health resort potential, Kabar reports.





This data was announced at the scientific and practical conference "Modern sanatoriums and resorts of Kyrgyzstan - a new view and development prospects", which opened today in the state residence.





To date, more than 500 mineral water sources of almost all known types have been discovered in Kyrgyzstan. In this indicator, the country is second only to the Caucasus region. The republic also has more than 10 million cubic meters of therapeutic mud (silt and silt-peat).





Considering such potential of the country, the President of Kyrgyzstan by his decree created the Directorate for the Management of Activities of Health Resorts, Health and Tourism Facilities under the Administrative Department of the President. The task was set to revive the health resort industry and provide access to it for citizens of the country. I hope that this conference will allow our resorts and sanatoriums not only to establish contacts with colleagues from Russia, but also to carefully study their experience for organizing the work of their institutions," said Deputy Head of the Presidential Administrative Department Elmira Usenova in her welcoming speech.





The conference participants from Russia emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has every chance to turn the health resort industry into one of the leading ones.





Russian tourists are increasingly choosing Kyrgyzstan as a vacation spot. This is evidenced by the statistics of recent years. Today, it is difficult to imagine sanatoriums and resorts without modern innovative equipment. But it is not enough to provide people with medical services - it is necessary to create comfortable conditions, and also make resorts a place of contact with the culture of Kyrgyzstan," President of the Association for the Development of Resorts of the Sverdlovsk Region "Sankur - Evolution" Sergey Dmitriev said.





The conference participants were told about the work on the rehabilitation and modernization of resorts and sanatoriums of Kyrgyzstan that have been carried out over the past two years. In particular, an Olympic-standard swimming pool has been built at the Jalal-Abad resort. Active construction of additional buildings is underway at the Goluboi Issyk-Kul sanatorium. It is also planned to build a hemodialysis center there with the support of investors.





The conference will continue on April 11 - 12 on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, where forum participants are able to familiarize themselves with the changes achieved in the sanatoriums and resorts of Kyrgyzstan.