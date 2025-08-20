18.08.2025, 09:11 6211
Death toll rises to 10 in Inner Mongolia flash flood
The death toll from a flash flood that swept through a wild camping site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to ten, with two people still missing, local emergency authorities said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The disaster struck around 10 p.m. Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City, leaving 13 campers unaccounted for. They are from five families, including eight males and five females.
As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, one person had been rescued, according to the city's emergency management bureau.
More than 700 rescuers have been promptly dispatched to the site, urgently searching for the missing.
The Ministry of Emergency Management has demanded full-scale operations to locate the missing and sent a work team to guide operations. The ministry warned travelers during flood season to avoid undeveloped wilderness areas and exercise caution in geologically hazardous zones.
19.08.2025, 12:00 2496
Pakistan's monsoon death toll reaches near 400
A total of 46 people have been killed in monsoon rains during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll of rain-related deaths to 393 in Pakistan since Thursday, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
In total, 706 Pakistanis have died since the onset of the monsoon season on June 26, the authority said in its latest situation report.
The NDMA said that the majority of the fatalities occurred due to house and roof collapses following heavy downpours, while others were caused by flash floods, landslides, electrocution, and lightning strikes.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained worst-hit in the monsoon with 427 fatalities.
The authority said monsoon rains have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure and private property nationwide. Since June 26, more than 2,934 houses have been damaged, and 1,108 livestock have perished. About 451 km of roads and 152 bridges have also been affected, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir bearing the brunt of the destruction.
Authorities have warned of further rains in the coming days and urged residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures.
19.08.2025, 09:00 2706
Trump meets Zelensky, European leaders on resolving Ukrainian crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and seven European leaders at the White House on Monday, with a focus on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Xinhua reports.
Trump first held a bilateral meeting with Zelensky.
While answering reporters' questions together with the Ukrainian leader, Trump said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the war to end, and he will work with Ukraine and all parties to make sure peace stays.
Trump said progress is being made in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and there will be security guarantees that Ukraine asks for.
Zelensky said he supports the idea of finishing the war in a diplomatic way and he is ready for a trilateral meeting.
The European leaders - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron - attended multilateral talks after the bilateral meeting.
In a speech to the media along with other leaders, Trump said Putin agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine and that Putin wants to find an answer.
Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would be happy if Trump could attend a possible trilateral meeting with him and Putin.
The Ukrainian leader said sensitive things, including the territorial issue, would be discussed at the trilateral meeting.
Trump said such a trilateral meeting should be held "as soon as we can."
The European leaders supported the idea of a ceasefire, saying that some progress could be made on security guarantees for Ukraine.
I can't imagine that the next meeting will take place without a ceasefire," Merz said.
Macron floated the idea of a quadrilateral meeting that also involves the European side, saying that "when we speak about security guarantees, we speak about the whole security of the European continent."
Trump interrupted his talks with the European leaders to call Putin, according to media reports.
At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.
The meetings on Monday took place after Trump and Putin met for nearly three hours in the U.S. state of Alaska on Friday. No deal was reached from the Friday meeting.
15.08.2025, 18:40 13331
25 killed, 8 injured after landslides, floods wreak havoc in Pakistan
At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed and eight others injured during the last 24 hours after flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Pakistan's northern and northwest regions, local officials said on Friday, Xinhua reports.
Spokesperson of Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region Faizullah Faraq told Xinhua that six people, including a woman, were killed after landslides hit Khalthi village of Ghizer district.
The spokesperson said that over half a dozen houses were also buried under debris from landslides in the village.
At least nine people were killed and four others injured after a cloudburst hit Jabarrai village of Bajaur district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.
A cloudburst swelled the Sacha stream, destroying a house and killing six members of the same family in Nasirabad area of Muzaffarabad district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, where several vehicles were swept away and shops were destroyed, said a local rescue team.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days.
14.08.2025, 20:00 15596
38 killed, 62 injured as cloudburst hits Indian-controlled Kashmir
At least 38 people were killed and 62 others injured Thursday after a massive cloudburst hit Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said, Xinhua reports.
The cloudburst hit Chositi village of Kishtwar district, about 290 km southeast of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
According to officials, the massive cloudburst caused a flash flood, leading to widespread damage in the village. The flash flood washed away several structures, including a community kitchen, shops and a security outpost.
So far, 38 people are confirmed dead," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma told Xinhua. "Rescue efforts are underway."
Authorities have sent police and disaster response force personnel to the spot to carry out rescue operations in the area.
We are being told 62 people have been rescued in injured condition," a police officer said.
13.08.2025, 11:01 17851
Floods, landslides in northern India claim 240 lives in two months
At least 240 people have died over the past two months in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh due to floods and landslides, the state’s disaster management department reported, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the TASS.
The total number of deaths caused by the monsoons has reached 240, including 125 from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and downpours. Another 115 were killed in road accidents," the department said.
Two national highways remain blocked, cutting off vital access to mountainous areas. Power and water supplies across the region have also been disrupted.
Many landslide monitoring stations in the state are currently out of service, raising concerns over the timeliness of warnings and preparedness for natural disasters during the ongoing monsoon season.
The rainy season in Himachal Pradesh lasts from late June to September, bringing the majority of the region’s annual rainfall.
12.08.2025, 15:00 21296
Nationwide blackout hits Iraq as heatwave strains power grid
A sudden failure in Iraq's power transmission lines on Monday triggered a nationwide blackout, the Electricity Ministry said, Xinhua reports.
Mohammed Nema, undersecretary for production affairs at the ministry, said technical teams were working to repair the fault and had begun gradually restoring service, which was expected to be fully restored within hours.
Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Musa told the state-run Iraqi News Agency that the outage was caused by an overload in the power system, particularly in Babylon province and the Shiite holy city of Karbala, where millions of pilgrims have gathered for the Arbaeen religious ritual.
He said record-high temperatures, surging demand, and increased electrical loads disconnected transmission lines, cutting more than 6,000 megawatts from the grid. The sudden drop, he added, accelerated the frequency of generating units, triggering their automatic shutdown.
Iraq has been hit by a severe heatwave in recent days, with temperatures reaching around 50 degrees Celsius in several provinces, further straining the country's power supply.
11.08.2025, 09:00 24496
One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye
One person died and 29 more people were hurt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in western Türkiye, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the TASS.
A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.
The earthquake rocked Türkiye’s Balikesir province at 7:53 p.m. local time (4:53 p.m. GMT). Earth tremors were felt at least in ten localities in Türkiye, including Istanbul.
08.08.2025, 15:52 31676
Chikungunya cases double in Singapore as virus spreads
Mosquito-borne viral fever, chikungunya, continues to spread as the number of such cases in Singapore has doubled, Anadolu Agency reports.
With most cases reported in southern China’s Guangdong province, the viral cases have been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.
Singapore recorded 17 cases from the start of the year until Aug. 2, according to the daily Straits Times, citing the Communicable Diseases Agency.
This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.
Most of the cases have travel history to the "affected areas," it added without revealing names.
The chikungunya virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain, according to the CDC.
The virus is rarely fatal, but newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems face a greater risk.
According to Chinese state media, most chikungunya cases have been recorded in Foshan City of Guangdong province, where health authorities reported over 7,000 infections.
People buying fever and pain relief medications are required to register themselves, while authorities in other regions have implemented preemptive measures to contain the spread.
Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."
The CDC has already issued a level 2 travel health alert over the infections.
