EU+ countries receive over 1.1 mln asylum applications in 2023

The young people may not even see marriage or parenthood as important life goals," the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The young people may not even see marriage or parenthood as important life goals," the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan needs to take seriously domestic and international concerns and handle it properly with a responsible and constructive attitude," Mao said, calling for establishing an "independent and effective long-term international monitoring arrangement with substantial participation from neighboring countries."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan is taking active measures to create favorable conditions for the development and conduct of business, as well as for the comfortable life of citizens, introducing digital technologies and forming an open digital society," he said.
It brings together all digital regulations in one document, providing convenience for citizens, businesses and government agencies," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
We immediately dispatched all the civil defense teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase," Maduro said via state television.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The only thing we can do is consider in advance how to dispose of the carcasses," a bureau official said.
Local authorities should collaborate with research institutions to conduct ecological surveys and seek effective measures," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The new allocation is among the smallest in recent years for the world's least-financed crises," OCHA said. "This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs."
The CERF allocation is critical to scale up assistance for and spur further donor support for some of the world's most protracted and neglected crises," OCHA said. "The new funding will also bolster partnerships with local organizations and enhance accountability."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Apart from our strategic location, good infrastructure and rule of law, we also have a highly-established electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which has been reliably feeding the other industries, including aerospace, renewable energy and EVs," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.