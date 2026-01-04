03.01.2026, 09:41 9521
Explosions were heard in Venezuela
AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Early Saturday morning that low-flying aircraft were spotted, and clouds of smoke were seen following loud explosion sounds in the Venezuelan capital, Xinhua reports.
Photos and videos circulating on social media showed smoke rising from multiple locations in the capital, with residents seen fleeing in the streets.
Reports said brief power outages occurred in some areas, including a military base in Caracas.
According to media reports, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had banned U.S. commercial flights from Venezuelan airspace due to "ongoing military activity" shortly before the explosions were reported.
Hours after the incident, CBS White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs said that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the strikes, citing U.S. officials. FOX News also reported that U.S. officials had confirmed the military action.
Following the attacks, Venezuela condemned the incident as "military aggression" by the United States. The Venezuelan government said that the military strike targeted civilian and military sites in at least four states of the country, including Caracas, as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, adding that the U.S. action blatantly violated the United Nations Charter.
04.01.2026, 18:57 306
Trump says US will "run" Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro captured and taken to New York
depositphotos.com
The US attacked Venezuela and captured its long-serving president Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, with Donald Trump promising to put the country under American control for now, even as Venezuelan officials vowed defiance, The Guardianreports.
As part of a dramatic overnight operation that knocked out electricity in parts of Caracas, US Special Forces captured Maduro in or near one of his safe houses, Trump said.
With Maduro in US custody, "we will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition", the US president said during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
We can’t take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn’t have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."
Trump hailed the attack - in which the New York Times reported at least 40 people, including civilians and Venezuelan soldiers, died - as "an assault like people have not seen since world war two".
A plane carrying Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, landed in upstate New York on Saturday evening, multiple news outlets reported.
Maduro, in US custody hours after being seized from his Caracas compound in a US raid, landed at Stewart air national guard base after 4.30pm in a white Boeing 757. He was expected to be taken by helicopter to New York City, where he will be processed and transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center prison, officials told NBC News.
They said the Venezuela president was set to appear in court by Monday evening.
Video shared by an official White House account appears to show Maduro in handcuffs being escorted by agents at the US Drug Enforcement Administration offices in New York.
The dramatic intervention in Caracas was condemned by Democrats on Capitol Hill and several leaders around the world as the most dangerous example of US imperialism since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Trump, who campaigned for the presidency with a promise to end foreign wars, did nothing to quell those fears when he told reporters that the US would be temporarily seizing control of Venezuela and its oil infrastructure.
Maduro, a 63-year-old former bus driver handpicked by the dying Hugo Chávez to succeed him in 2013, has accused the US of seeking to take control of his nation’s oil reserves, the biggest in the world.
At his press conference, Trump said: "We’re going to have our very large US oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country and we are ready to stage a second and much larger attack if we need to do so."
03.01.2026, 19:15 9301
Trump says Maduro, his wife, captured, taken out of Venezuela
Xinhua
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday in a Truth Social post that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of Venezuela, Xinhua reports.
Trump confirmed that the United States launched "a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro."
There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago," Trump added.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on early Saturday morning barred U.S. aircraft from flying at any altitude within Venezuelan airspace following reports of explosions in Caracas, citing "safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity."
02.01.2026, 19:45 17716
U.S. reports over 2,000 measles cases in 2025, highest since 1992
The United States reported more than 2,000 measles cases in 2025, the highest annual total since 1992, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Xinhua reports.
As of Dec. 30, a total of 2,065 confirmed measles cases had been reported nationwide, with about 11 percent of patients requiring hospitalization. The cases were reported across 44 U.S. jurisdictions, along with a small number of cases among international visitors to the United States, the CDC said.
The figure marks the highest yearly tally since 1992, when 2,126 measles cases were confirmed nationwide.
According to the CDC, 49 outbreaks were reported in 2025, and outbreak-associated cases accounted for 88 percent of all confirmed infections.
Patients aged 5 to 19 made up the largest share of the cases, representing about 42 percent of the total.
Three confirmed deaths from measles were reported in the United States in 2025.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, meaning "there is no measles spreading within the country and new cases are only found when someone contracts measles abroad and returns to the country," according to the CDC.
With surges in measles cases and outbreaks last year, public health experts have warned that the United States could soon lose its elimination status, as Canada did in November 2025.
31.12.2025, 11:58 31451
Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species
Surface air temperatures across the Arctic are warming nearly four times faster than the global average, placing Arctic seals under heightened threat of extinction, Anadolu Agency reports.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List includes 172,620 assessed species, of which 48,646 face some level of extinction risk.
There are six species of true seals in the Arctic: harbor seal, ringed seal, harp seal, hooded seal, bearded seal, and grey seal. The latest updates to the list indicate that three Arctic seal species have moved closer to extinction.
The hooded seal has been reclassified from vulnerable to endangered, while the bearded seal and harp seal have shifted from least concern to near threatened.
The IUCN report identifies sea-ice loss driven by global warming as the primary driver of increased extinction risk for Arctic seals.
The Arctic region is warming nearly 4 times faster than the global average, accelerating the decline of sea ice.
According to the 2025 Arctic Report Card, released in December by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, surface air temperatures across the Arctic from October 2024 to September 2025 were the highest on record since observations began in 1900.
Autumn 2024 was the warmest season on record, while the 2024-2025 winter ranked as the second-warmest season.
28.12.2025, 21:31 46491
Paris police detained 40 people for using fireworks
depositphotos.com
Paris police have detained 40 people for launching fireworks and smoke bombs on Trocadero Square opposite the Eiffel Tower and on the Seine embankment, iz.ru reports, citing BFMTV.
According to law enforcement officials, the detainees were identified using surveillance cameras.
The Prefect of Police thanks the staff for their promptness and professionalism in stopping the riots," the prefectural police told BFMTV.
27.12.2025, 17:59 51986
Mount Etna emits light ash, sporadic explosions in Sicily
wikipedia.org
Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily witnessed renewed volcanic activity yesterday, marked by the emission of incandescent material and limited amounts of ash from the volcano’s north-eastern crater, WAM reports.
In a statement, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said that winds pushed the eruption cloud towards the north-east, with light ashfall recorded in the coastal town of Taormina and the Piano Provenzana area, which includes ski slopes.
The institute reported intermittent explosions at the Bocca Nuova crater, during which incandescent material was ejected to heights of several tens of metres above the crater rim.
The regional civil protection agency temporarily raised the alert level as a precaution against the possible occurrence of lava fountains.
27.12.2025, 12:40 52266
Rare tornado warning issued amid powerful California storm
U.S. weather authorities issued and later lifted a tornado warning in parts of California on Friday, highlighting unusually unstable atmospheric conditions as powerful storms continued to bring flooding, high surf and heavy snow across the state, Xinhua reports.
The storm system, driven by an atmospheric river, has caused at least four deaths and widespread damage since last weekend, officials said.
The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Forecast Office in San Francisco said a Flood Watch was extended through 10 p.m. Friday (0600 GMT Saturday) for parts of the Bay Area and Central Coast, warning of rapid rises in creeks and localized flooding. A High Surf Advisory was also in effect through 10 p.m. Friday, with breaking waves up to about 7.6 meters.
A tornado risk has attracted attention after the NWS issued and later canceled a tornado warning for Santa Cruz County on Christmas Day, local media reported, describing it as a rare warning for the region.
Meanwhile, Southern California recorded unusually heavy rainfall. Downtown Los Angeles received 6.6 centimeters of rain from Christmas Eve through midday Christmas Day, making it the wettest Dec. 24-25 period since 1971, the NWS said.
In the Sierra Nevada, the storm dumped massive snowfall, with the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab reporting about 60 centimeters of snow within 24 hours.
Strong winds caused notable damage at the historic Lick Observatory near San Jose, where gusts tore part of a 137-year-old telescope dome from its structure.
Power disruptions remained a significant operational challenge. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) said that ahead of the storm sequence, more than 5,500 frontline coworkers and contractors would be on storm duty.
Weather experts warned that the most serious risks stem from flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides, particularly in Southern California's steep terrain.
Looking beyond California, winter storm warnings and difficult travel conditions extended into nearby high-elevation areas in the broader region, according to NWS offices serving the Sierra and adjacent interior West.
21.12.2025, 20:12 81121
Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households
A large-scale power outage struck San Francisco on Saturday, affecting about 130,000 households and businesses, Xinhua reports.
According to PG&E's website, the first outage was reported at around 9:40 a.m., cutting electricity to approximately 15,000 residential and commercial customers.
A second outage began around 10:10 a.m., with PG&E's online outage map initially showing that about 25,000 customers were affected.
The company later updated the map, indicating that the scope of the outages continued to expand.
The San Francisco Fire Department said that a fire broke out inside a PG&E substation in the city on Saturday afternoon, triggering at least some of the power outages.
In a post on social platform X, PG&E said it was "working with first responders and city officials on an outage in San Francisco affecting 130,000 customers."
As of 5:30 p.m., a PG&E spokesperson said the company was still unable to provide an estimated time for the restoration of power in any part of the city.
