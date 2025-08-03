This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam
44 dead, 9 missing after recent rainstorms hit Beijing
I've never seen such ferocious floodwaters in my life," said 89-year-old Zhai Cheng'an, recalling how his home was quickly engulfed by muddy torrents.
The water will recede, and we will have homes again. We believe in that," he added.
German Olympic champion dies while climbing in northern Pakistan
German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan," said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body, in a statement.
Despite tireless efforts by the local rescue teams, persistent adverse weather severely hampered rescue operations," he added.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake
Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting right now," reads the report, which includes a photo of the eruption.
Tsunami as high as 1 meter hits Japan after M8.8 quake off Russia's Kamchatka
At the least, we are expecting tsunami waves to remain high for around a day," an official told a press conference in the afternoon.
Australia to include YouTube in under-16 social media ban
We know this is not the only solution and there's more to do. But it will make a difference," he said.
We can't control the ocean but we can police the sharks and that is why we will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the well-being of Australian kids," she said.
China expands unilateral visa-free, comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries
The number of countries offering visa-free transit has been expanded to 55, the number of entry ports has increased to 60 in 24 provincial-level regions, and the duration of stay has been uniformly extended to 240 hours.
Fukushima fuel debris removal set for delay to FY 2037 or later
We are not in a position to lower our goal, as we have yet to see how the later processes (after waste retrieval) will unfold," said Akira Ono, chief decommissioning officer at TEPCO.
Final decisions to alter the mid- to long-term roadmap lie with the government," he added, referring to plans that aim to decommission the complex by that year.
China uses AI and algae to strengthen conservation of Great Wall
