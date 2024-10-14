Flooding in Thailand affects over 30,000 families

Images | www.aa.com.tr

Widespread floods have affected more than 30,000 families across Thailand as rescue and relief operations are underway, local media reported Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.





Twenty northern and northeastern provinces are still struggling to cope with the impacts of the floods, the Bangkok Post reported.





According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Lampang, Lamphun, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani provinces have affected 34,373 families.





At least 26 people have been killed across the country due to floods since Aug.16.





Floods drown 2 elephants





A search-and-rescue operation has been launched after two elephants drowned from flooding at Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, one of the hardest-hit cities.





An "all-out effort" is underway to locate animals stranded in rising waters and fast-moving flood currents, authorities said.





Royal Thai Air Force helicopters are also taking part in the operation.





The park is home to 126 elephants, two of which have been confirmed dead after being swept away by the floodwaters.





Phang Fah Sai, a female elephant, was found dead near the Sibsan resort in Mae Taeng district on Saturday morning, while the other dead elephant is believed to be Plang Mae Khor, who had a disabled leg.