Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away Thursday at the age of 91, Xinhua reports.





Armani died at home after months of convalescence following a hospital stay, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.





Armani founded his namesake brand in 1975. He remained active in recent years, supervising collections remotely when unable to attend fashion shows in person.





He had been preparing a special runway show in Milan, scheduled for Sept. 28, to mark the 50th anniversary of his career.