Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 2,205
CSTO, CIS, SCO sign roadmap to develop cooperation
The meeting proceeded in a friendly atmosphere and saw an exchange of views on topical matters on the international agenda and priority avenues of activity of the three organizations. Proposals were discussed to further develop and strengthen interaction in regional security and in addressing new challenges and threats. The participants were unanimous that the CSTO, CIS, and SCO are meant to play an increasing role in maintaining global peace and regional security and in preventing instability," the CSTO press service said.
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes east Afghanistan
Japan records hottest summer ever
Global warming is one of the major factors, and in the long run, we will have more extremely hot summers," he said.
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 1,124, 3,251 injured
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 812
Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater
School shooting in U.S. Minneapolis leaves 2 children dead, 17 people injured
Minnesota is heartbroken," said the governor, urging people to hug their kids close.
I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota," said Trump on Truth Social, adding that the FBI quickly responded and is on the scene, while the White House will continue to monitor the situation.
