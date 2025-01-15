14.01.2025, 10:07 3706
Jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar, 12 bodies recovered
Xinhua
Twelve bodies were recovered following the collapse of a jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin state, a police official said on Monday, Xinhua reported.
The fatal accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in Sapaut village of Seikmu village tract in Hpakant township, Kachin state, he said.
As of Monday afternoon, 12 bodies have been recovered and over 50 houses were buried under the earth due to the accident, the police official said.
He said the exact number of casualties is still unknown.
Rescue efforts are currently underway, he added.
14.01.2025, 17:17 3606
The 10 most destructive wildfires in California history
x.com/@maximilianlaw
As the Palisades fires continue to devastate Los Angeles, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent takes a look at historic wildfires that have shaped California’s battle against these catastrophic blazes.
Based on data compiled, the following ten wildfires stand out for their deadly toll and massive destruction.
In October 1943, the Hauser Creek Fire ignited in San Diego County. This human-related blaze resulted in 11 deaths but did not destroy any structures, burning 13,145 acres. Over a decade later, in November 1956, the Inaja Fire struck the same county, claiming another 11 lives, with no structures lost and 43,904 acres consumed. Moving ahead to August 1968, Los Angeles County experienced the Canyon Fire, which killed eight people and burned 22,197 acres without damaging any structures.
In October 2003, the Cedar Fire, caused by human activity, became one of the largest wildfires in state history. It ravaged San Diego County, claiming 15 lives, destroying 2,820 structures, and burning an immense 273,246 acres. Four years later, in October 2007, the Harris Fire, also in San Diego County, killed eight people, destroyed 548 structures, and scorched 90,440 acres.
A major wildfire struck Trinity County in August 2008. The Iron Alps Complex Fire led to 10 deaths, destroyed 10 structures, and burned 105,855 acres. Nearly a decade later, in October 2017, two catastrophic fires erupted. The Tubbs Fire swept through Napa and Sonoma counties, killing 22 people, destroying 5,643 structures, and burning 36,807 acres. That same month, the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County resulted in nine deaths, destroyed 544 structures, and burned 35,523 acres.
In November 2018, the Camp Fire devastated Butte County, becoming the deadliest wildfire in California history. It claimed 85 lives, destroyed 18,804 structures, and scorched 153,336 acres. Finally, in August 2020, the North Complex Fire, triggered by lightning in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties, resulted in 15 fatalities, 5,643 structures destroyed, and 36,807 acres burned.
As of January 13, an ongoing wildfire in Los Angeles County has been described as the most destructive in the region's history. By 11:00 AM, the fire had consumed 23,713 acres and was only 14% contained. The blaze has claimed many lives, as confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, and has resulted in the destruction of 1,280 structures and damage to an additional 204. For the safety of residents, a curfew remains in place from 6 PM to 6 AM.
Yesterday, Kazinform News Agency investigated whether insurance would cover damage from wildfires in Los Angeles.
13.01.2025, 14:52 3166
At least 10 killed in Brazil landslides
Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday, WAM reports.
On Saturday night, the city of Ipatinga received around 80 millimetres of rainfall within an hour, leading to landslides across the region. So far, nine fatalities have been reported, including an eight-year-old boy who was found beneath the rubble of a house destroyed by the landslide. Rescue teams also recovered another body in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.
Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city's Bethania neighbourhood.
As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person's family were rescued.
Minas Gerais State Governor Romeu Zema sent a message of "solidarity with the victims" in a statement on social media.
10.01.2025, 15:13 3001
1 killed, 7 injured after small plane crashes in southeast Brazil
Tell a friendA small aircraft crashed Thursday and exploded next to a beach in the tourist city of Ubatuba, in the Brazilian southeastern state of Sao Paulo, with preliminary one death and seven other injuries, said the local fire department, Xinhua reports. The deceased was the pilot who tried to land at the Ubatuba regional airport, but could not stop the speed and crossed the security fence of the air terminal. According to the fire department report, all four passengers on the aircraft, including two adults and two children, were rescued alive. Three other persons were also injured on the promenade of Cruzeiro Beach due to the accident. The company Rede Voa, the concessionaire of Ubatuba Airport, said that weather conditions were not adequate at the time of the accident due to rain and wet runway. The Brazilian Air Force announced that technicians and experts from the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents were sent to the scene to begin the procedure of determining the causes. Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and 18 others were injured after a small plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building near Los Angeles in early January.
09.01.2025, 20:56 2166
19 killed in attack on Chad's presidential complex
Up to 18 attackers and one soldier were killed when gunmen attacked Chad's presidential complex on Wednesday evening, government sources said, Xinhua reports.
The injured were six attackers and three soldiers, said government spokesman and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah on national television.
Earlier reports suspected that terror group Boko Haram carried out the attack, but later the foreign minister told reporters that this was "probably not" the case, identifying the attackers as an armed group from a district in Chad's capital N'Djamena.
The security situation is now under control and there was no need to panic, Koulamallah said.
As it was reported, at least 321 people were killed and over 740,000 others displaced in Nigeria so far this year due to the flood that ravaged most parts of the country.
09.01.2025, 15:52 2291
Heavy rains kill 16 in Bolivia
Rainy season downpours have claimed at least 16 lives and impacted more than 16,000 families in Bolivia since last November, authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rains from November through the first week of January have wreaked havoc in the South American nation, sparking deadly floods and mudslides, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, Bolivia's deputy civil defense minister, said at a press conference.
According to the official, some 36 municipalities have seen substantial damage. In the municipalities of Apolo, La Asunta and Luribay, all in western La Paz department, authorities have declared a "state of disaster" to deal with the aftermath.
Eight of the country's nine departments have reported weather-related problems and damage, with the only exception being Oruro.
Other climatic events registered since November, including frost and hail storms, have also caused damage in five departments.
The rainy season has been forecast to last until March or April 2025.
Earlier it was reported that winter storm had brought heavy snow and freezing temps across the U.S.
08.01.2025, 10:31 43701
China's Xizang quake kills 126, all-out rescue effort underway
Xinhua/Jigme Dorje
A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, toppling thousands of rural houses on the northern slope of the Himalayas, Xinhua reports.
The earthquake struck at 9:05 a.m. (Beijing Time), with the epicenter located in Tsogo Township, Dingri County, in the city of Xigaze. There are 27 villages and approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius of the epicenter.
A preliminary survey shows 3,609 houses have collapsed, said the city government of Xigaze, adding that 407 trapped people have been rescued and over 30,000 affected residents have been relocated.
The search for trapped victims is ongoing. Rescuers are also racing against time to set up tents for relocated residents in an area where temperatures are forecast to drop to minus 17 degrees Celsius.
In Tsogo Township at the epicenter and the worst-hit Chamco Township, Xinhua correspondents saw many toppled houses and residents staying in open spaces for safety.
The first shock wave struck before dawn, and it made lights and furniture shake," said 49-year-old Pasang Tsering, a villager from Metog Village in Tsogo. "Then came a second and stronger one, so I dashed outside immediately," he recounted to Xinhua.
I've never seen an earthquake this big before," another villager named Pasang said while clearing house debris. "We're now most concerned with where to spend the night. The village has some spare tents, and officials said more are on the way."
Tsering Phuntsog, Party chief of Gurum Village in Chamco, lost his 74-year-old mother, and several other family members remained buried in debris. The village with 222 residents reported 22 deaths, including 11 children, he said, adding that all the houses in the village were damaged.
Even young people couldn't run out of the houses when the earthquake hit, let alone old people and children," said Tsering Phuntsog.
Earlier it was reported that fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).
07.01.2025, 16:16 43426
Major incidents declared in 2 regions amid 190 flood warnings in UK
The UK continue to hit by travel disruption early Tuesday amid severe weather conditions with 190 flood warnings in place, Anadolu reports.
Major incidents have been declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire in response to the extreme weather hitting the UK with hundreds of flood alerts and warnings also in place.
Police said they recovered a man's body from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue becomes the first emergency service in England to declare an incident after receiving more than 200 calls since Monday morning over widespread flooding.
They said teams rescued 59 people on Monday, while authorities in Lincolnshire warned of further deteriorating conditions.
On Monday, all lines between Peterborough and Leicester in England were closed while more flooding at Elton and Orston is causing disruption to travel between Nottingham and Grantham.
Railways between Worcester Shrub Hill and Hereford were also flooded following heavy rain, forcing some lines to be closed.
Separately, the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum declared a major incident and said that emergency services rescued 45 children who were stranded at a school in Edenham.
Following the major incidents in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his thoughts are with all those affected, thanking to responders working to keep communities safe.
Anyone in these areas should follow advice from the emergency services," Starmer said on X.
Manchester Airport once again has been affected due to heavy snow.
Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow. Our teams are working hard to clear them as quickly as possible," the airport wrote on X.
The UK's Met Office has also issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, amid wide-range of disruption, the Met Office announced that Sunday night was the UK's coldest night of winter so far as temperature fell to minus 13.3C in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland.
Earlier it was reported that winter storm had brought heavy snow and freezing temps across the U.S.
05.01.2025, 20:59 36636
India's Coast Gurad helicopter crashes in Gujarat, killing 3
A helicopter belonging to the Indian Coast Guard crashed Sunday in the western state of Gujarat, killing all three crew members, including two pilots, on board, police said, Xinhua reports.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie at Porbandar airport, about 416 km west of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.
Officials said the helicopter experienced technical difficulties, resulting in its crash.
The three crew members were immediately removed from the spot and rushed to a hospital in severely burnt condition after the helicopter crashed and went into flames.
Unfortunately, all the three crew members have lost their lives in the accident," a senior police official in Porbandar, Bhagirath Singh Jadeja said.
According to Jadeja, the accident took place around 12:10 p.m. (local time) when the helicopter attempted to land at Porbandar airport.
Indian police and Coast Guard were investigating the cause of the crash, he said.
Local television channels showed thick black smoke rising from the crashed helicopter at the airport.
Earlier it was reported that two died and 18 injured after a small plane crashed in Southern California.
