Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid-air
Mount Etna in Italy spews ash, lava intensely
Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff
Let us follow up that blessing," he said. "God loves us, and God loves all of you. Sin will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God."
Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident
#BREAKING : 10 dead after sudden winds flipped 4 boats in Guizhou, China - 84 plunged into the river, 70 hospitalized pic.twitter.com/LdVTQjY84r— upuknews (@upuknews1) May 5, 2025
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15,000 jobs in 2025
Strong winds hit flights in Indian capital, at least 4 killed due to dust storm
Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."
Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities
