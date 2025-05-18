Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid-air

Images | Screenshot from the broadcast of the election of the new Pope

Tell a friend

White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling to the world that the Catholic Church has a new pope. The conclave of 133 cardinals that gathered for the election just yesterday has decided on Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to be the successor of Saint Peter, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Robert Francis Prevost, an American Augustinian and seasoned Vatican official, was elected as the 267th pope following the fourth ballot on the second day of the conclave. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American and second pope from the Americas, following his predecessor Pope Francis of Argentina.





The announcement was made from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to a crowd of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Cheers erupted as the Vatican's senior cardinal proclaimed, "Habemus Papam!"





Minutes later, in his first public address, delivered in both Italian and Spanish, Pope Leo XIV began with the words: "Peace be with all of you!"





Speaking to the crowd from the balcony, he paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling him "courageous" and the pope who "blessed Rome and gave his blessing to the whole world on that Easter morning."





Let us follow up that blessing," he said. "God loves us, and God loves all of you. Sin will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God."





Emphasizing the importance of unity, Pope Leo XIV declared, "Together we must try to find out how to be a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue, and is open to receiving everybody."





Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 and ordained a priest in Rome in 1982 as a member of the Order of Saint Augustine. He spent nearly two decades in Peru, serving as a parish priest, seminary teacher, and diocesan official, eventually becoming a naturalized Peruvian citizen. His leadership within the Church includes time as Prior General of the Augustinians, Bishop of Chiclayo, and most recently, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, before being made a cardinal in 2024.









His election is historic as he becomes the first American and the first Augustinian pope. The name he chose, Leo XIV, recalls Pope Leo XIII, who was elected in 1878 and served until his death in 1903 and is remembered for his intellectual leadership and social engagement.





Among the first world leaders to congratulate the new pope were U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and French President Emmanuel Macron.





President Trump shared his message on Truth Social, writing, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a great honor for our country! I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"





In his post on X, President Zelensky stated, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate. (...) I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength-both spiritual and physical-in carrying out his noble mission. Ad multos annos!"





President Macron shared the sentiment, calling it "a historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful," and added, "To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."





Many more congratulatory messages are expected to follow as leaders around the world rush to extend their well wishes to the newly elected pontiff.