Japan's space agency officially approves 2 astronauts after training
relevant news
Inclusivity, sustainability at forefront of ASEAN chairmanship: Malaysian official
I have always believed that, as a community, we have not only withstood, but prevailed, over many of our shared obstacles together through the decades. We have achieved this the ASEAN way," he said.
ASEAN's nuanced and pragmatic approach to managing geopolitical competition between major powers is increasingly seen as a model for the rest of the developing world," he added.
EU's extreme climate events cost €26 billion annually over past decade
We looked at how the EU is addressing the urgent need to adapt to recurring extreme climate conditions" said Klaus-Heiner Lehne, the ECA Member responsible for the audit. "We found issues in the way policies are implemented on the ground. If the implementation of EU action does not improve, there is a risk that EU adaptation ambitions may not keep pace with climate change."
China’s in-orbit satellite performs AI large-model tests
200 feared trapped in Brazil's landslide
Festival of ethnic hunting, national games held in Kyrgyzstan
Mergen Fest has become an important platform for preserving ancient traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. There was an atmosphere of unity among the participants and spectators, imbued with the spirit of ancient hunting customs. Guests of the festival could see impressive performances, masters of bow-wielding and hunting skills with birds of prey," the report said.
7 killed, several injured in blast at coal mine in India's West Bengal
Initially five people were killed in the explosion at the coal mine and later on two more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to seven," a police official said. "The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment."
Flooding in Thailand affects over 30,000 families
Frontier Airlines plane catches fire while making emergency landing at Las Vegas airport
The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs," said the company in a statement, adding no injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal.
