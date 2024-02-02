Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024

Images | Xinhua/Wang Teng

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Sunday that China and Thailand will officially enter a "visa-free era" from March 1 as the two sides have just signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption, Xinhua reports.





Wang made the remarks in a joint press conference after an annual consultation with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, adding that it will surely bring bilateral people-to-people exchanges to a new height.





There will be a big increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. We also welcome friends from Thailand to feel the vitality and vibrancy of China and the hospitality of the Chinese people. China and Thailand are one family. It's important that our two peoples forge closer friendships and stronger bonds, and embrace a better life, Wang said.





Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the implementation of the outcomes of the meetings between Chinese and Thai leaders and the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, and reached extensive consensus.





Wang said that China always sees Thailand as a priority in its diplomacy with neighboring countries.





He said that China appreciates Thailand's firm commitment to the one-China principle and its active support for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.





Noting that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, Wang said that over the past half a century, the bilateral relationship has withstood the test of the changing international landscape and grown from strength to strength.





China-Thailand mutually beneficial cooperation is believed to enjoy a bright prospect, Wang said, adding that China is Thailand's largest trading partner and biggest source of foreign investment.





Pursuing modernization at a faster pace, both sides need to keep abreast with the times and open up new prospects for cooperation. The two sides agreed to speed up the development of the China-Thailand Railway, fully implement the China-Laos-Thailand Connectivity Development Corridor Outlook, and open the central line of the Trans-Asian Railway as soon as possible, he said.





Wang said that China will import more specialty agricultural products from Thailand, support more Chinese companies in investing and growing in Thailand, and foster new drivers of cooperation in new energy vehicle, digital economy and green development.





The two sides should also strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation, strictly prevent cross-border crimes such as telecom fraud, online gambling and drug trafficking, and provide a safe and comfortable environment for exchanges and cooperation between the two peoples, he added.





We both look forward to closer multilateral coordination between the two countries. Facing a changing and turbulent international environment, both sides should stay committed to the five principles of peaceful coexistence, jointly uphold the hard-won peace and stability of our region, and oppose zero-sum, win-or-lose political games, Wang said.





Committed to true multilateralism and open regionalism, our two sides will work with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, speed up the Code of Conduct (COC) consultation, and jointly uphold ASEAN centrality, Wang said.





He said that China supports Thailand in serving as the rotating chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and in developing a Mekong-Lancang community with a shared future of peace and prosperity.





With the upcoming 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, bilateral relations will come to a new historical starting point. Guided by the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries, China is ready to work with Thailand to jointly deepen the building of a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, and provide more stability and certainty to the changing and turbulent world, Wang stressed.