Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024
Feature: Chinese-built water supply project benefits 400,000 Tanzanians
Before the water supply project was undertaken we used to travel long distances looking for spring water which in most cases was not suitable for drinking, cooking food, and washing clothes," Emmanuel told Xinhua in a recent interview. She noted that they instead had to buy water and most of the time people could not afford it because of the financial constraints they faced.
Not only we are nowadays getting clean and safe water, but we are also free of waterborne diseases that we contracted from using contaminated spring water," she said.
My experience with working for PowerChina has also helped me broaden my skills," said Kusaya, stressing that the long-standing cooperation between China and Tanzania has brought mutual benefits to the people of the two sides.
Sadyr Zhaparov to run for second term - Kyrgyz president's press secretary
Given launched and planned long-term international projects of strategic importance for our country, Sadyr Zhaparov’s participation in the elections for a second term will be a consistent step in politics," he said.
Toyota quality scandal widens as 10 models found to have rigged data
We apologize to all the stakeholders, including our customers and suppliers," Toyota Industries President Koichi Ito said at a press conference. "We will do our utmost to rebuild the company with legal compliance as our top priority."
Its data compliance has grown lax," Hiroshi Inoue, the head of the panel, said at a separate press conference.
Japan to host 2025 Expo as scheduled despite powerful quake: gov't
China, Thailand to enter "visa-free era," says Chinese FM
Space-themed tourism takes off in Gobi Desert
The creation of space-themed towns and parks, however, can offer tourists a brand-new and awe-inspiring experience they have never had before," said Liu.
These facilities have the potential to naturally transform into a prominent exhibition and sales platform for space-related merchandise, thereby facilitating the widespread adoption of high-tech products and generating enhanced economic benefits," Liu added.
China pledges to expand imports in 2024
We will expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in China," Wang told a press conference.
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan held in Qatar
