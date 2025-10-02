01.10.2025, 17:48 1546

Kyrgyz president orders to introduce death penalty for pedophiles, rape and murder of women

The case of the particularly brutal murder of the minor Aisuluu is under the personal supervision of President Sadyr Zhaparov, according to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, kabar.kg reports.

He said that the head of state received the news of this crime, which shocked the public, with deep regret. At the same time, the president instructed Murat Ukushev, head of the Presidential Administration's Legal Support Department, to draft legislative amendments providing for the most severe penalties for crimes against children, girls, and women.

In particular, this concerns the introduction of the death penalty for the rape of children, as well as for the rape and murder of women.

President Sadyr Zhaparov believes that crimes against children and women, in particular, should be severely punished, Alagozov wrote.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

29.09.2025, 16:48 17381

Death toll in Philippine typhoons climbs to 27, 16 missing

The death toll in the three successive typhoons that barreled through the Philippines this week, combined with flooding from the southwest monsoon, has climbed to 27, Xinhua reports citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

The NDRRMC also reported that the search continues for at least 16 people still missing from the flooding and landslides triggered by typhoons Mirasol, Ragasa, and Bualoi.

Of the reported deaths, the agency said that only four have been validated, the rest are being confirmed. It also said that at least 33 people have been injured.

The tropical cyclones left the archipelagic country with a trail of destruction, affecting nearly 907,000 families or more than 3.4 million people, whose houses were damaged by incessant rains and strong winds across the country.

The agency said more than 30,000 displaced families, or over 106,000 villagers, remain in government-run evacuation centers.

A total of 53 cities and municipalities in five regions across the country were declared under a state of calamity after the typhoons damaged farms, roads, and other infrastructure.

Bualoi is the 15th typhoon to lash the Philippine archipelago this year. An average of 20 typhoons slam into the Philippines yearly.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.09.2025, 21:20 38826

Kazakh-Russian cooperation: Tokayev and Putin talk over phone

Kazakh-Russian cooperation: Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
Images | akorda.kz
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, kremlin.ru reports.

The two leaders discussed further development of the strategic partnership and allied relationship between Russia and Kazakhstan in light of the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Russia. They noted with satisfaction the upward trend in trade and investment cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.09.2025, 21:34 45386

Kyrgyz Parliament made a historic decision to dissolve itself

Kyrgyz Parliament made a historic decision to dissolve itself
Images | kabar.kg
On September 25, parliament members approved a draft resolution "On the Self-Dissolution of the Seventh Assembly of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic", kabar.kg reports.

The document was submitted for consideration by the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues, and Rules of Procedure at the initiative of the members of parliament themselves.

Following the vote, 84 members of parliament supported the resolution.

This is the first time in Kyrgyzstan's recent history that members of parliament have independently decided to terminate the current assembly of parliament early.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.09.2025, 16:44 45676

Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison

Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison
Images | wikipedia.org
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison with a deferred prison term, after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy over alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign, Xinhua reports citing the French media BFM TV reports.

The court also fined Sarkozy 100,000 euros and barred him from holding public office or running for election for five years.

Sarkozy has reiterated his innocence and vowed to appeal the verdict. Two of his close allies, former Secretary General of the Elysee Palace Claude Gueant and former minister Brice Hortefeux, were sentenced to six years and two years in prison, respectively.

According to French media, the court convicted Sarkozy of criminal association but acquitted him of corruption and illegal campaign financing.

The case dates back to 2012, when investigative website Mediapart published a document alleging that the regime of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi agreed to help finance Sarkozy's 2007 presidential bid. French prosecutors opened a formal investigation the following year into suspected corruption and illegal campaign funding linked to Libya.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.09.2025, 16:39 51041

Typhoon Ragasa leaves 17 dead in Taiwan

Typhoon Ragasa leaves 17 dead in Taiwan
Images | Xinhua
A barrier lake overflow triggered by heavy rain from Typhoon Ragasa had left 17 dead, 32 injured, and 17 missing in Taiwan as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The barrier lake burst on Tuesday afternoon in the island's eastern Hualien County. The floods triggered by the burst have now receded.

Most of the victims were found in Guangfu Township in Hualien, mainly elderly residents. The fatalities were initially believed to be due to delayed evacuation.

According to Taiwan's emergency operation center, the barrier lake with a full capacity of over 80 million tonnes was formed upstream of Matai'an Creek in Hualien after landslides triggered by rainfall from Typhoon Wipha in July blocked the river.

Before preventive measures could be implemented -- hampered by the difficulty of working in the mountainous area, according to authorities -- the lake overflowed under the heavy rain brought by Typhoon Ragasa, unleashing large volumes of mud and water that destroyed the Matai'an Creek Bridge on a major highway and inundated Guangfu Township.

As of Wednesday noon, more than 5,000 people had been evacuated from Guangfu Township, Wanrong Township, Fenglin Township and other areas of Hualien. About 20 shelters had been set up, currently housing over 700 people.

A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday mourned the victims killed by the barrier lake burst and sent condolences to their families and the injured.

The Taiwan Power Company reported that as of Wednesday noon, Ragasa had caused outages for 15,315 households in Hualien, Pingtung and Taitung, with 95 households in Hualien still without electricity.

The storm circle of Typhoon Ragasa has moved past Taiwan, while its peripheral circulation has continued to bring rainfall to the island's eastern and southern areas.

Taiwan's meteorological authority on Wednesday continued to issue heavy rain alerts for areas in Hualien, Taitung, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Yilan and Nantou.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

22.09.2025, 19:12 61656

Super typhoon Ragasa batters northern Philippines

Super Typhoon Ragasa slammed into the northern Philippines on Monday, unleashing torrential rains and strong winds that triggered flooding, toppled trees, and tore roofs off homes, Xinhua reports.

The intense weather prompted the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents as authorities scrambled to ensure public safety. Roads in many areas became impassable due to rising floodwaters, further complicating relief efforts.

Ragasa, combined with an enhanced southwest monsoon, led to the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila and 29 provinces on Monday.

The Philippines' state weather bureau, Ragasa, said in its latest advisory that Ragasa was moving westward at 25 km per hour, packing winds of 215 km per hour and gusts up to 295 km per hour.

Ragasa is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning, said PAGASA.

On average, around 20 typhoons strike the Philippines annually. The archipelago is particularly vulnerable to tropical cyclones, which often bring heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds, resulting in casualties and destruction of crops and properties.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.09.2025, 20:33 80831

Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine

The Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday it seized 1,515 kg of cocaine from Ecuador at a port in St. Petersburg, Xinhua reports.

Following intelligence provided by foreign partners, the FSB and Russian Federal Customs Service discovered 1,500 bricks of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment on a vessel from Ecuador on Aug. 29, said the FSB in a statement.

The confiscated drugs were valued at more than 20 billion rubles (around 240 million U.S. dollars).

A criminal case has been opened over the smuggling of narcotic substances in particularly large quantities.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.09.2025, 21:20 93766

UN accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza following massive offensive

A UN commission on Tuesday concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, urging Israel to immediately cease its atrocities in the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua reports.

The Israeli authorities and security forces have committed four of the five acts of genocide, including killing, causing serious physical and mental harm, deliberately destroying the living conditions, and implementing measures aimed at preventing fertility, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said in a report.

The top Israeli authorities bear responsibility for the atrocities in the Gaza Strip by planning a genocidal campaign for nearly two years with the clear intention of destroying the Palestinian community in the area, said Navi Pillay, chair of the commission.

Pillay said that Israel had continued its strategy of eliminating Palestinians in Gaza, blatantly ignoring warnings from the international community and the mandate of the International Court of Justice for interim measures.

The Commission finds that the Israeli authorities had no intention to change their course of actions," she said, urging the Israeli government to comply immediately with its international legal obligations, including halting the genocide, ending the hunger policy and lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.


It also called on its member states to stop transferring arms and other equipment to be used for the Israeli crimes in Gaza, and take action against individuals or corporations that are involved in the genocide.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed