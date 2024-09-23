This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mpox cases in Africa approach 30,000 mark: Africa CDC
relevant news
China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites
Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes five exquisite, loaned artefacts from Mexico
Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall
Protocol signed to launch construction of a low-power NPP in Uzbekistan
Today’s signing marks the transition to active work on the implementation of the first LPNPP in Uzbekistan and will allow us to begin direct work at the construction site soon", said Otabek Amanov, Director of the Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant under the Uzatom Agency.
The protocol signed today confirms the fulfillment of the priority conditions in terms of regulatory and financial obligations of the parties. Rosatom’s Engineering Division is beginning to actively develop the documentation to obtain a license for the placement of the LPNPP and survey work at the construction site", said Pavel Bezrukov, Director of NPP Construction Projects in Central Asia at JSC ASE.
China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
High school shooting in U.S. Georgia leaves 4 dead, 9 injured
What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart," he said.
Kyrgyzstan, China open new checkpoint on border
The Bedel checkpoint will become not only a gateway for further economic cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship and mutual respect between our countries. I am confident that in the near future it will become an important international transport and logistics corridor that will contribute to an increase in trade and passenger traffic between China and the countries of Central Asia," said Akylbek Zhaparov.
This unique project, located on the border between the picturesque Issyk-Kul region and the prosperous Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. A lot of work has been done in a short time, and there are still many tasks ahead. This is only the beginning of our long journey," Bakyt Torobaev added.
