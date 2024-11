Mud-slinging and heavy protests against Sanchez and King Felipe in Spain, as floods death toll rises to 214

Tell a friend

The inhabitants of the Valencian city of Paiporta harshly contested the king of Spain, Philip VI, the president of the government, Pedro Sanchez and the President of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazon, visiting the flood zone. As they passed, several citizens began throwing objects and mud, in an action that caught the security agents off guard, with chants of "murderers," Agenzia Nova reports.





The people are dying and you are coming now," some citizens shouted. The king approached some residents of the town that was hit hard by the flood to listen to them, trying to calm things down. Shortly after, the visit was officially suspended.





Meanwhile, with the discovery of the body of a missing woman in Letur (Albacete), the number of victims of the storm Dana rises to 214: 210 in Valencia, three in Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia.





Meanwhile in Valencia, the most affected area, rescue and cleanup work continues with warnings issued by the State Meteorological Agency for strong storms. As of this morning, the orange alert is in effect on the north coast of Valencia and on the south coast.





This morning, thunderstorms affected Murcia, but throughout the day, an orange alert has also been active for the coast of Castellon and Tarragona. On the rest of the Levante coast, from Ampurdan to the Levante of Almeria, yellow alerts are in place. Meanwhile, the Generalitat Valenciana has published the ordinance that limits the circulation and pedestrian access of people in twelve municipalities affected by Dana, due to the orange alert, which could complicate the situation and facilitate emergency work.