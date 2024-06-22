18.06.2024, 10:56 4586
Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan kills one teenager, residents of 300 houses evacuated
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
One teenager killed as a result of mudslide in the south of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.
A mudslide occurred in two villages of Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region on Monday at 17:30 due to heavy rains.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 134 rescuers, police officers, employees of the emergency department and others are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences, 13 units of engineering equipment have been involved.
Mudflows claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. His body was found by local residents at 19:10 and handed over to his relatives.
As a result, residents of 300 houses were evacuated to safety places.
Mudflows flooded 518 km of the Bishkek-Osh highway.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.06.2024, 10:02 751
18 people hospitalized after gale winds in Moscow
Tell a friend
At least 18 people, including four children, have been hospitalized in Moscow due to injuries sustained when severe gale winds hit the Russian capital on Thursday, TASS reported citing the press service of Moscow’s healthcare department.
As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 18 people were admitted to the city’s hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition, but their wounds are not life-threatening. Four children are among the patients, their condition is said to be satisfactory," the department said in a statement.
The patients are receiving all the required medical care, the statement says.
Heavy rains brought on by a cold front swept through Moscow on Thursday, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, hale and winds of up to 25 meters per second. More than 700 trees were knocked down, damaging some 300 vehicles. Two people were killed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2024, 10:43 2966
Wildfires rage across Northern California
Tell a friend
The fast-growing Sites wildfire in Northern California remained just 5 percent contained on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, Xinhua reports.
The Sites Fire, about 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, capital city of the western U.S. state of California, broke out Monday, and is among over a dozen wildfires that have ripped through the state.
The blaze, currently the largest and fastest growing wildfire in Northern California, has engulfed some 15,656 acres in Colusa County. Evacuations are ongoing, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
In Sonoma County, the Point Fire, which erupted Sunday in Geyserville and has burned more than 1,207 acres, was 50 percent contained as of Tuesday evening.
In Calaveras County, a blaze that erupted Monday afternoon has been dubbed the Aero Fire, and it has been deemed a threat to more than 3,600 structures. It was 33 percent contained on Wednesday afternoon, having charred more than 5,351 acres.
Officials warned that the risk of new fires erupting in Northern California remained high.
The probability of ignition is "still up at around 100 percent," said fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangborn of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 11:03 5676
EDB notes industrial production growth in Tajikistan
Tell a friend
Industrial production growth in Tajikistan surged to 13.1 percent year-on-year in April 2024, up from 1.4 percent in March, Trend reports.
According to data disclosed by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), this acceleration was driven by a recovery in electricity generation.
The energy sector saw output increase by 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 32.8 percent decline in March caused by low reservoir levels. Additionally, improvements were noted in the manufacturing sectors, including food processing, textiles, and construction materials production.
Moreover, retail trade maintained strong growth, recording an 11.8 percent year-on-year increase in April, compared to 10.6 percent in March. Investment growth also accelerated to 4.1 percent year-on-year, following a 3.2 percent decline in March.
According to Tajikistan's National Statistical Agency, industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, totaled 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion), which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2022 at comparable prices.
Tajikistan's current industrialization strategy for 2022-2026, known as the Years of Industrial Development, intends to raise industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The strategy aims to raise 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, up from 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and includes plans to construct more than 870 new industrial enterprises.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.06.2024, 19:57 35561
Record 13.42 mln Chinese students take fiercely competitive college exam
Images | Xinhua/Ren Chao
Tell a friend
On Friday, a total of 13.42 million young people across China began participating in this year's college entrance test, known as the gaokao. This number is a record high since matriculation resumed in China in 1977, and marks an increase of 510,000 students compared to last year, the Ministry of Education revealed, Xinhua reports.
Chinese society, renowned for valuing young people's education, is enthusiastically mobilized to give a helping hand to gaokao candidates.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.06.2024, 12:37 41681
Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured
Tell a friend
A total of 67 people were injured when two trams collided in the southwestern Siberian city of Kemerovo, Acting Governor Ilya Seredyuk wrote on Telegram, TASS reports.
According to information from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Center, a total of 67 people have been injured as of 10:40 a.m. local time (3:40 a.m. GMT). Two of them are in intensive care, one is on the operating table. Doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote. "Ten people are receiving out-patient treatment."
Earlier, City Mayor Dmitry Anisimov said a total of 40 people were taken to hospital after the accident. Another 10 sought medical assistance on their own.
Initial reports said around 30 people were injured in the accident, which occurred at around 7:30 a.m. (local time, 12.30 a.m. GMT), the press service of the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement. A criminal investigation was launched on charges of rendering services that do not meet safety standards.
The city’s electric transport company said no fire or deaths were reported as a result of the incident. The two trams were moving in the same direction at the time of the accident.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.06.2024, 11:34 41901
4 killed, 20 injured in Czech train accident
Tell a friend
At least four people were killed and 23 others injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train on Wednesday evening in the Czech Republic, Xinhua reports with reference to the Czech Television.
The accident happened at around 11 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) in the northeastern Czech city of Pardubice, when a passenger train traveling from the Czech capital of Prague to the eastern Slovak city of Kosice collided head-on with a freight train.
According to local rescuers, more than 300 people were traveling in the passenger train. Photos from the scene showed the first carriage of the train was derailed and partially overturned.
Both train drivers survived the accident, and the collision might have occurred "due to an error" by the passenger train driver, the report said.
The collision of two trains in Pardubice is a great misfortune. We are all thinking of the victims and the injured. My sincere condolences to all the bereaved," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X, formerly Twitter.
The Czech Television reported later that all passengers had been rescued from the passenger train.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.06.2024, 18:26 42186
Chinese scientists create bio-inspired 3D e-ski
Tell a friend
A team of Chinese scientists has created the world's first bio-inspired electronic skin with a 3D structure that mimics three mechanical signals found in human skin, Xinhua reports.
With its intricate 3D distribution, sensory receptors in human skin adeptly perceive external forces and strain. By mimicking this spatial distribution, researchers from Tsinghua University developed an e-skin that replicates the structure of human skin, featuring its own "epidermis," "dermis" and "subcutaneous tissue."
This e-skin is capable of achieving simultaneous decoding and perception of three mechanical signals -- pressure, friction and strain -- at the physical level, according to the study published in the journal Science recently.
A patch of the e-skin, comparable in size to the tip of an index finger, is equipped with 240 metal sensors, each ranging from two to three hundred micrometers in size," said Zhang Yihui, the corresponding author of the study.
Their spatial arrangement closely mimics the distribution of tactile receptor cells within human skin," Zhang added.
The sensors amass signals that are meticulously processed and subsequently refined through deep learning algorithms, allowing the biomimetic skin to discern the texture and contours of objects with remarkable precision.
It exhibits a remarkable pressure position perception resolution of about 0.1 millimeters, rivaling the sensitivity of genuine human skin, according to the study.
The e-skin holds the potential to be integrated into the fingertips of medical robots for precise early-stage diagnostics and interventions. It can also be used as a band-aid to offer real-time monitoring of vital health metrics, including blood oxygen saturation and heart rate, according to Zhang.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.06.2024, 13:11 42446
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase exports of domestic products to Japan
Tell a friend
Bishkek, June 5, 2024. /Kabar/. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Sanzhar Bolotov held talks with Japanese Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Senior Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tsuji Kiyoto, Kabar reports.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, in his welcoming speech, Sanzhar Bolotov expressed confidence that the visit of Tsuji Kiyoto will give a positive impetus to the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Japan.
He emphasized the positive growth rate of mutual trade between the countries, while he also drew the attention of those present to the low volumes of supplies of Kyrgyz products to the Japanese market. Taking into account the existing potential, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic proposed to direct efforts to increase the export of Kyrgyz organic products to Japan.
Afterwards, the Kyrgyz side spoke about the activities of the Kyrgyz Export center under the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, which was established to develop the export potential and competitiveness of domestic producers.
In turn, the Secretary of State of Japan outlined significant progress in the development of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations, which was facilitated by the visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Japan in November 2023.
He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and the memorandum of understanding signed during the visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic between the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic and the "Knowledge Capital" association. Tsuji Kiyoto expressed confidence that successful interaction between IT companies will lay the foundation for concluding an Agreement on the Protection and Promotion of Investments, which is an important document for attracting investors.
Finally, the parties discussed the need to develop a contractual legal framework for comprehensive economic cooperation, including work on concluding a draft agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.06.2024, 18:54MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held 21.06.2024, 17:593266Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries 21.06.2024, 14:082586Roman Sklyar confirms construction of three TPPs in Kazakhstan 21.06.2024, 15:132416President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization 21.06.2024, 09:521426Kazakhstan’s Policies to Utilize Its Transit Potential Presented during ITF Day at OECD 19.06.2024, 14:4435081Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding 18.06.2024, 16:1725856Chingis Arinov: National marine detachment being created on Caspian Sea shores 19.06.2024, 22:5125836Head of State Tokayev signs law on mass media 19.06.2024, 17:3924361New Vice Minister of National Economy named in Kazakhstan 18.06.2024, 17:0923256Trade Committee: new standards and support 31.05.2024, 19:0185731Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4485371Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President 24.05.2024, 11:4884176Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture 31.05.2024, 16:2782801Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan 31.05.2024, 15:3081736Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport