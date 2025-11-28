Next CSTO Secretary General was named in Bishkek

Taalatbek Masadykov was approved as the Secretary General of the CSTO at regular meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Secretary General of the CSTO Imangali Tasmagambetov told, kabar.kg reports.
As he noted, this decision will come into effect from January 1, 2026.
Taalatbek Masadykov has been working as the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO for two years. He has extensive experience in the field of security and international cooperation. I believe that the organization will develop dynamically thanks to his leadership," he said.
Current Secretary General of the CSTO is Imangali Tasmagambetov from Kazakhstan. Taalatbek Masadykov will replace him from January 1.
The death toll in a major fire that tore through a residential area in Hong Kong from Wednesday afternoon had risen to 55, Xinhua reports.
The FSD said 72 people injured in the fire had been sent to hospitals for treatment, including eight firefighters. Over 200 people are still missing.
The FSD has dispatched a total of 304 fire engines and rescue vehicles, and used drones to monitor heat levels to prevent rekindling. The department has extinguished flames in four of the affected buildings and brought fire under control in the other three.
The residential area Wang Fuk Court consists of eight buildings, all of which were encased by green mesh and scaffolding due to a major renovation project. Three men responsible for the renovations were arrested earlier for suspected manslaughter, as the police investigation pointed to flammable materials covering the buildings as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire.
Trump signs bill to end longest gov't shutdown in U.S. history
U.S. President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday a funding package to end the federal government shutdown after 43 days - the longest in U.S. history, Xinhua reports.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 222-209 in favor of the spending package on Wednesday night, two days after the Senate passed it 60-40. The legislation was later signed into law by President Donald Trump.
However, the package only temporarily and partially resolves the political dilemma paralyzing Washington for the past 43 days. It funds most federal agencies at current levels through Jan. 30, but covers only three of the 12 annual appropriations bills that Congress must pass each year.
If both parties fail to reach an agreement on the nine remaining bills, the U.S. government could be trapped in another shutdown in just over two months.
In fact, the two parties did not stop trading blame even with the reopening of the federal agencies in the near future.
The Democrats cost the country 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars "with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk -- and they should pay a fair price," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He added at the bill signing ceremony that the total effect will take weeks and probably months to calculate accurately, including the serious harm to the economy, people and families.
Maldives becomes the only country with generational smoking ban
The Maldives began implementing a smoking ban on anyone born after January 2007, becoming the only country with a generational prohibition on tobacco, according to its health ministry, The Guardian reports.
The move, which was initiated by the president, Mohamed Muizzu, earlier this year and came into effect on 1 November, will "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation", the ministry said.
Under the new provision, individuals born on or after 1 January 2007 are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives," it added.
The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale."
The measure also applies to visitors to the nation of 1,191 tiny coral islets scattered some 800km (500 miles) across the equator and known for its luxury tourism.
The ministry said it also maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, applicable to all individuals regardless of age.
Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).
A similar generational ban proposed in the UK is still going through the legislative process, while New Zealand - the first country to enact such a law against smoking - repealed it in November 2023, less than a year after it was introduced.
Xi, Trump meet in Busan to steady ties, shore up global confidence
Images | Xinhua
Under global gaze and before flashing cameras, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, shook hands here Thursday for a highly anticipated meeting, the first since Trump was sworn in as U.S. president again earlier this year, Xinhua reports.
Later, as their 100-minute meeting drew to an end in South Korea's second-largest city, Xi and Trump walked side by side toward the venue's exit. They clasped hands in farewell.
The two presidents met amid mounting global economic challenges and protectionist trends. Many global observers viewed this high-stakes meeting as a crucial opportunity to steady what many describe as the world's most important bilateral relationship and reinvigorate confidence in the global economy.
CHARTING COURSE FOR TIES
Since Trump took office in January, the two heads of state have maintained close communication through telephone calls and letters. As noted by Xi during the meeting, under their joint guidance, China-U.S. relations have remained stable on the whole.
In the face of winds, waves and challenges, Xi said, the two leaders should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-U.S. relations.
Trump conveyed this spirit of collaboration, stating that U.S.-China relations have traditionally been strong and will continue to improve, expressing hope for a brighter shared future.
It was not the first time that Xi used the metaphor of recalibrating the direction of "the giant ship of China-U.S. relations" to highlight the core task facing current bilateral relations.
In a phone conversation with Trump in June after a China-U.S. high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva, which set in motion a series of subsequent bilateral economic and trade talks, Xi stressed that it was "particularly important" for the two leaders to steer clear of various disturbances and disruptions.
The two sides need to make good use of the economic and trade consultation mechanism already in place, and seek win-win results in the spirit of equality and respect for each other's concerns, Xi said then.
China-U.S. interactions should embody the characteristics of a new era, said Gu Qingyang, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, noting that the so-called "Thucydides Trap," which refers to confrontation between an established power and a rising one, is not inevitable as many believe.
We do not wish to see China and the United States divided, decoupled, or in confrontation, as that would be detrimental to both. The two nations are already leading global countries, and each is too strong to ignore the other," said Gu.
In the run-up to the Busan meeting, the two countries' economic and trade teams held a new round of consultations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reaching a basic consensus on addressing respective major concerns, which provided the necessary conditions for the meeting on Thursday.
On Thursday, Xi urged the two sides to work out and finalize the follow-up steps as soon as possible, and ensure that the common understandings are effectively upheld and implemented, to inject confidence into the two countries as well as the global economy through solid deliverables.
The two teams can continue their talks in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, and continuously shorten the list of problems and lengthen the list of cooperation, Xi said.
In a written statement to Xinhua, Maya Majueran, founding director of the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said that the meeting sent a signal of reassurance that the world's two largest economies seek to manage their relationship responsibly rather than drift toward confrontation.
For Tom Watkins, a former advisor to the Michigan-China Innovation Center, "mutual respect" is the key to future U.S.-China relations.
Each side needs to understand a miscalculation will have devastating consequences," said Watkins, adding that despite the ups and downs in bilateral ties in the past decades, "the two sides have sensibly navigated forward."
All major global issues intersect at the corner of Beijing and Washington. And how our leaders resolve those issues will shape the future of the world," said Watkins.
BROADER IMPACT ON ASIA-PACIFIC AND BEYOND
The world is grappling with mounting uncertainties and rising protectionist tendencies, and the Asia-Pacific is no exception. Trade barriers are stacking up, geopolitical rivalries are deepening, and the multilateral trading system is under increasing strain. Against this backdrop, Xi's call for dialogue over confrontation resonated far beyond the meeting room in Busan.
Noting that China-U.S. economic and trade relations have experienced ups and downs recently, Xi said that the business relationship should continue to serve as the anchor and driving force for China-U.S. relations, not a stumbling block or a point of friction. The two sides should think big and recognize the long-term benefit of cooperation, and must not fall into a vicious cycle of mutual retaliation, Xi said.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday unveiled the outcomes achieved by Chinese and U.S. delegations during their recent economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur.
The U.S. side will cancel the 10-percent so-called "fentanyl tariffs" and suspend, for an additional year, the 24-percent reciprocal tariffs levied on Chinese goods, including goods from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region, a spokesperson of the ministry said, adding that in turn, China will make corresponding adjustments to its countermeasures and continue certain tariff exclusion measures.
The United States will suspend for one year the implementation of a new rule announced on Sept. 29 that expands its "entity-list" export restrictions to any entity that is at least 50 percent owned by one or more entities on the list. China will suspend the implementation of relevant export control measures announced on Oct. 9 for one year and will study and refine specific plans, the spokesperson said.
Other outcomes included Washington agreeing to suspend for one year the measures under its Section 301 investigation targeting China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries, with Beijing setting to correspondingly suspend its countermeasures once the U.S. suspension takes effect.
Experts across the Asia-Pacific region view this cooperative vision as both timely and necessary.
From Beijing's perspective, the path forward is not one of inevitable competition but of necessary coordination, said Majueran, adding that the Chinese leadership frequently emphasizes a "win-win" model of cooperation, an approach that rejects zero-sum thinking in favor of shared progress.
The Xi-Trump meeting offers an opportunity to de-escalate tensions between the two major countries and a return to dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, said Eng Kok Thay, secretary of state of Cambodia's Council of Ministers.
During the meeting on Thursday, Xi noted that the world today is confronted with many tough problems, saying that China and the United States can jointly shoulder their responsibility as major countries, and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of the two countries and the whole world.
The trajectory of China-U.S. relations will largely define the strategic and economic environment of the Asia-Pacific and beyond," said Eng Kok Thay.
Cooperation ensures trade stability, technology exchange and security, outcomes that benefit not only the region but the entire world, he added.
French police made new progress in the investigation into the recent theft at the Louvre Museum, detaining two individuals for questioning, Xinhua reports.
One suspect was arrested at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport around 10 p.m. Saturday as he prepared to board an international flight, while the second was apprehended shortly afterward in the Seine-Saint-Denis area near Paris. Both were taken into custody on charges of organized robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to reports by Le Parisien and Paris Match.
The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning that the arrests took place on Saturday evening, adding that one of the suspects had been preparing to leave the country from the airport, local media said.
According to BFM TV, the two arrests have not yet led to the recovery of the stolen items.
Last Sunday, eight pieces of French crown jewels kept at the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris were stolen by four burglars. About 100 investigators have been mobilized to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.