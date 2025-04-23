This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Pope Francis dies at the age of 88
World’s first 10G broadband network launched in China
WTO projects tariff uncertainty to cause 0.2% drop in global trade volume in 2025
The disruption in US-China trade is expected to trigger significant trade diversion, raising concerns among third markets about increased competition from China," it said.
This could open the door for some least-developed countries (LDCs) to increase their exports to the US market," it noted.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss launch of new flights
Sandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 peopleSandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 people
At least 3,747 people have so far been admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and other provinces since Monday," ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr told the state news agency INA.
We have not faced any problems in providing medicines, medical supplies, or oxygen," Badr said.
Death toll from Bangkok building that collapsed in quake climbs to 36, with 59 still missing
China raises additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products
Given that it's already impossible for the Chinese market to accept U.S. imports at the current tariff level, if the United States imposes further tariffs on Chinese products, China will ignore it," it said.
Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable
First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan
Today we are launching the IT hub, which will become an important foundation for the further development of our country. Once upon a time, there was a factory on this site that made a significant contribution to the economy of the republic. Years have passed, times have changed, and now, thanks to the initiative of entrepreneurs and the support of the state, a modern platform for IT business is opening here. Let the new IT hub become a symbol of progress and prosperity for all of us. I congratulate you on this significant event," the head of state emphasized.
