Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species

Surface air temperatures across the Arctic are warming nearly four times faster than the global average, placing Arctic seals under heightened threat of extinction, Anadolu Agency reports





The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List includes 172,620 assessed species, of which 48,646 face some level of extinction risk.





There are six species of true seals in the Arctic: harbor seal, ringed seal, harp seal, hooded seal, bearded seal, and grey seal. The latest updates to the list indicate that three Arctic seal species have moved closer to extinction.





The hooded seal has been reclassified from vulnerable to endangered, while the bearded seal and harp seal have shifted from least concern to near threatened.





The IUCN report identifies sea-ice loss driven by global warming as the primary driver of increased extinction risk for Arctic seals.





The Arctic region is warming nearly 4 times faster than the global average, accelerating the decline of sea ice.





According to the 2025 Arctic Report Card, released in December by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, surface air temperatures across the Arctic from October 2024 to September 2025 were the highest on record since observations began in 1900.





Autumn 2024 was the warmest season on record, while the 2024-2025 winter ranked as the second-warmest season.