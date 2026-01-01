This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species
relevant news
Paris police detained 40 people for using fireworks
The Prefect of Police thanks the staff for their promptness and professionalism in stopping the riots," the prefectural police told BFMTV.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mount Etna emits light ash, sporadic explosions in Sicily
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rare tornado warning issued amid powerful California storm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts 6 times
An eruption occurred on Sunday, 2025, at 5:46 am local time (2246GMT Saturday), with an observed column height of 1,200 meters above the summit," said Liswanto, an officer at the Mt. Semeru Observation Post in Lumajang.
The public is also prohibited from activities within a 5 km (3.11 miles) radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected rocks," Liswanto added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trump administration moves to pause U.S. diversity visa lottery
The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country," Noem wrote on X. "At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One killed in school stabbing in Moscow region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two gunmen open fire at Bondi Chanukah event, 12 confirmed dead in mass shooting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
01.01.2026, 14:13Kazakhstan police held a New Year's flash mob to celebrate the arrival of 2026 25.12.2025, 16:47104281Kazakhstan and Israel Join Forces in Green Technologies and Waste Recycling 25.12.2025, 21:06103951Kazakhstan Cultural Evening Held in Iran 26.12.2025, 17:0895316Madeira is Open to Cooperation with Kazakhstan in Priority Areas 25.12.2025, 12:4594806Annual Results of Kazakh-Indian Relations Discussed in New Delhi 26.12.2025, 15:02Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan94606Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan 17.12.2025, 19:58191886Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50184251Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 04.12.2025, 13:15181521Earthquake felt in Almaty 03.12.2025, 12:30180721Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update 02.12.2025, 10:00170881Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway