This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine
relevant news
UN accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza following massive offensive
The Commission finds that the Israeli authorities had no intention to change their course of actions," she said, urging the Israeli government to comply immediately with its international legal obligations, including halting the genocide, ending the hunger policy and lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11 killed in landslides in Malaysia's Sabah state
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A timely proposal: Global Governance Initiative charts path forward amid global challenges
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
SCO summit in Tianjin to usher in a new era of cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll from floods in Indonesia rises to 19
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12 killed as floods hit Indonesia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Israel claims strike on Hamas building in Doha
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
French PM Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote over budget cuts
Reality will remain inexorable, spending will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly," Bayrou said, urging the country to "act without delay."
It only requires the mobilization and moderate efforts from everyone, provided we act in time," he stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.09.2025, 19:35Kazakhstan and the United States Sign Joint Statement on the Sidelines of the 69th IAEA General ConferenceKazakhstan and the United States Sign Joint Statement on the Sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference 17.09.2025, 16:0767066IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development 17.09.2025, 20:0766691Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive 15.09.2025, 19:4362701Digital tenge to be officially recognized as national currency 15.09.2025, 16:0060061President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa 01.09.2025, 12:14193226Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 27.08.2025, 17:21192176Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 03.09.2025, 12:38178586Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 26.08.2025, 21:20154806Electronic queue system to be introduced at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints 08.09.2025, 18:47148251President Tokayev tasks to establish Digital Assets Fund