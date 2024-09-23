20.09.2024, 14:27 4161
Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall
Chen Haoming/Xinhua
China's financial hub, Shanghai, had evacuated 112,000 people as of Friday morning due to Typhoon Pulasan, which brought record-breaking rainfall to parts of the city, Xinhua reports.
According to the municipal flood control office, 649 vessels have either been evacuated or returned to port to seek shelter, 54 train services have been suspended, and 26 ferries' operations have been halted.
Rainfall began intensifying across Shanghai from 2 a.m. on Friday, with the city's average precipitation reaching 73.28 mm by 9 a.m. Out of 614 weather stations, 151 recorded heavy or extreme rainfall levels.
The Yangjiazhai meteorological station in Fengxian district and the Nicheng Park meteorological station in Pudong district recorded over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, breaking historical records for both districts since meteorological observations began.
Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall in Fengxian of Shanghai at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after its first landfall earlier the same day in Zhejiang Province.
Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, churned ashore at Shanghai on Monday. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.
relevant news
20.09.2024
Mpox cases in Africa approach 30,000 mark: Africa CDC
The total number of mpox cases in Africa has risen to 29,152, including 6,105 confirmed cases and 738 deaths, since the start of 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Xinhua reports.
Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, in addressing a special online media briefing on the multi-country mpox outbreak in Africa Thursday evening, said that the continent reported 2,912 new cases in the past week alone, including 374 confirmed cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of cases reported this year to 29,152.
Kaseya said that the cases were reported from 15 African countries across all five regions of the continent and noted that cross-border movement, malnutrition and unsafe sexual practices are among the major risk factors for mpox.
In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. Soon after, the World Health Organization (WHO) also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.
The Africa CDC also recently announced the launch of a joint continental response plan with the WHO. The six-month plan, running from September 2024 to February 2025, has an estimated budget of nearly 600 million U.S. dollars. Of this, 55 percent is allocated to mpox response efforts in affected countries, while the remaining 45 percent is directed toward operational and technical support through partner organizations.
Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals, such as rodents, to humans or through human-to-human contact. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
20.09.2024
China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites
Yang Xi/Xinhua
China on Friday launched four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.
The four satellites, named Tianqi 29-32, were launched at 5:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket and have entered the planned orbit.
This launch marks the 33rd flight mission involving a KZ-1A carrier rocket.
20.09.2024
Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes five exquisite, loaned artefacts from Mexico
Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced the arrival of five exceptional artefacts on loan from the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico, unveiled by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, WAM reports.
These treasured objects - including a ceremonial mask from Calakmul, a recent archaeological discovery from the Maya civilisation - have journeyed to the region for the first time and will be showcased in the museum until at least April 2025.
Since its inception in 2017 as the Arab world’s first universal museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi has been a beacon of global human creativity, telling stories of cultural interconnections across time. This mission is achieved by cultivating relationships and forging impactful partnerships with international institutions through mutual loan agreements showcasing objects and artworks spanning various eras from across the globe. These loans act as ambassador objects, representing different cultures and highlighting their rich heritage to new audiences. By displaying works previously unseen in the region, this initiative allows visitors to gain a deeper understanding of diverse cultures. This new collaboration with Mexico furthers the museum’s commitment to a universal narrative, broadening cultural connectivity and enriching global appreciation of artistic legacies.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Culture has the unique power to foster understanding and mutual respect between societies around the world. Since its opening, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s continuous cross-cultural outreach and collaboration with esteemed regional and international institutions has introduced the Abu Dhabi community and the emirate’s visitors to an array of global treasures and a wealth of knowledge. This latest partnership will spotlight the rich ancient cultures of Mexico to the museum’s audiences, further strengthening longstanding relations with this vibrant country."
This exhibition was made possible by the efforts of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Mexican Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History and Louvre Abu Dhabi.
María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Mexican Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "This exhibition can be considered the most relevant event for Mexican cultural promotion organised in the United Arab Emirates since we established our diplomatic relations."
The five loaned Mexican artefacts are:
Colossal Head No. 5 - Olmec culture (1200-500 BCE), Mexico, Veracruz state, San Lorenzo - Tenochtitlan (1200-900 BCE). Xalapa Museum of Anthropology. University of Veracruz: These colossal heads are believed to represent Olmec rulers who may have held both political and religious roles. Colossal Head No. 5 weighs 5,840kg and is made of a large block of basalt.
Incense Burner ‘Theatre-Type’ - Teotihuacan culture (100 BCE-800 CE), Mexico, Teotihuacan (0-650 CE). Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone. INAH: Incense burners were produced between 1 and 100 CE, often containing coals and copal, both abundant in Mesoamerica.
Anthropomorphic Mask - Teotihuacan culture (100 BCE-800 CE), Mexico, Teotihuacan (200-900 CE). Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone. INAH: This stone mask depicts a conventionalised human-like face, a style associated with the city of Teotihuacan, linked to agriculture and fertility.
Ceremonial Mask - Maya culture (600 BCE-1521 CE), Mexico, Campeche, Calakmul site (200-600 CE). Calakmul Archaeological Site. INAH Centre in Campeche: Royal burial practices included such masks as part of elaborate offerings. This ceremonial mask from Calakmul, a recent discovery from the Maya civilisation, is being displayed publicly for the first time.
Atlante from Chichen Itza - Maya culture (600 BCE-1521 CE), Mexico, Yucatan, Chichen Itza (900-1200 CE). National Museum of World Cultures. INAH: The atlantes are anthropomorphic sculptures with raised arms, believed to support altars or the lintels of buildings, likely places of worship.
Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "We are honoured to host these precious artefacts from Mexico, marking our first collaboration with an institution from the Americas to showcase significant chapters in Mesoamerican history to the region. Initially focusing on loans from our French partners, Louvre Abu Dhabi has expanded its loans by collaborating with various regional institutions, and subsequently with institutions across Asia and beyond. These partnerships have greatly enriched our collection and reinforced Louvre Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for cross-cultural exchange, celebrating the rich diversity of human creativity and history."
Juan Manuel Garibay López, National Coordinator of Museums and Exhibitions, INAH, said, "One of the fundamental tasks for which the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) was created 85 years ago is to disseminate Mexico's immense and varied cultural heritage, which it is also dedicated to safeguarding and researching. For INAH, it is a mission to open all possible venues to showcase the testimonies of the multicultural mosaic, past and present, of our country, because exhibiting this heritage is also a way to raise awareness of the importance of its protection. That is why it is very satisfying that now, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, five masterpieces representing some of the cultures that flourished in Mesoamerica are being presented-pieces that testify to the high achievements and worldview of those ancient civilisations, which are part of Mexican identity. Collaborative programmes between institutions and between countries enrich our understanding of human ingenuity and its creations, which, while the heritage of specific peoples, also form part of the cultural heritage of humanity."
This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant milestone in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative, brought to fruition through the dedicated efforts of the Scientific, Curatorial, and Collections Management team, led by Dr. Guilhem André, Director. It highlights the rich cultural heritage of Mexico while extending its reach to the Middle East. Although objects from Mexico have been exhibited in the museum’s permanent galleries since its inauguration, this collaboration underscores Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enriching cross-cultural exchanges between civilisations, bolstering cultural dialogue, and fostering mutual understanding between the UAE and Mexico.
The newly unveiled artefacts will be on display until at least April 2025, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see these cultural treasures up close and explore the cultural significance and richness of Mexico's heritage.
13.09.2024
Protocol signed to launch construction of a low-power NPP in Uzbekistan
The State Enterprise "Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant" under the Uzatom Agency and the JSC Atomstroyexport (Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation) signed a protocol on the start of work at the construction site of the future low-power nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, UzA reports.
The document was signed in the presence of Nikolay Spassky, Deputy CEO for International Relations at ROSATOM, and Azim Akhmedkhadjayev, Director of the Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Today’s signing marks the transition to active work on the implementation of the first LPNPP in Uzbekistan and will allow us to begin direct work at the construction site soon", said Otabek Amanov, Director of the Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant under the Uzatom Agency.
The protocol signed today confirms the fulfillment of the priority conditions in terms of regulatory and financial obligations of the parties. Rosatom’s Engineering Division is beginning to actively develop the documentation to obtain a license for the placement of the LPNPP and survey work at the construction site", said Pavel Bezrukov, Director of NPP Construction Projects in Central Asia at JSC ASE.
13.09.2024
China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station
A meteorological balloon featuring BeiDou navigation was recently launched at a national meteorological observation station in Baingoin County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.
This marks the establishment of the world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
After 65 minutes of ascending through clouds, the BeiDou meteorological equipment aboard the meteorological balloon beamed back meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind direction and wind speed, from altitudes ranging between 4,706 meters and 31,680 meters, according to Pema Dorje, a local meteorological bureau official.
Once operational, the meteorological observation station will boast ground and high-altitude collaborative meteorological observation capabilities.
This will increase the density and precision of high-altitude observation networks in Xizang and improve tracking and monitoring of weather conditions such as thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy precipitation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.
It will also support studies on precipitation enhancement effects in plateau lake groups, while improving forecasting accuracy and strengthening meteorological disaster prevention and relief efforts.
06.09.2024
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
At least 17 pupils were burned to death and 13 others seriously injured following a fire incident at a school in central Kenya, local police confirmed Friday, Xinhua reports.
National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said that 14 pupils were sent to hospital with serious burns following the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary Academy in Nyeri County. One died after being admitted.
05.09.2024
High school shooting in U.S. Georgia leaves 4 dead, 9 injured
Tell a friend
Four people were killed and nine wounded in a campus shooting at a high school in the U.S. state of Georgia on Wednesday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The four deceased are two students and two teachers at the Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, about 70 km north of Atlanta, Georgia's biggest city.
The shooter has been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the high school, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Chris Hosey told a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Gray opened fire at the high school shortly before 10:30 a.m. He surrendered to police as soon as he was confronted by a school resource officer, Hosey said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency responders were dispatched to the school following the shooting.
The shooter will be charged with murder and will be tried as an adult, Hosey said.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said he is not aware of any connection between the suspected shooter and the victims.
Hosey said part of the investigation is looking into every aspect of the shooter, his connection at the school.
Another nine people injured in the shooting have been taken to hospitals, Hosey said. In addition to the patients with gunshot wounds, five people were hospitalized with panic attack symptoms, a hospital spokesperson said.
The school was put on a hard lockdown after the shooting took place. Schools in Barrow County will be closed for the rest of the week, according to Dallas LeDuff, the county's superintendent.
The deadly school shooting has prompted officials to step up patrols around campuses in Atlanta.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to "senseless gun violence."
What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart," he said.
The president called on lawmakers to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers.
Over 380 mass shootings have occurred in the United States in 2024 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed.
04.09.2024
Kyrgyzstan, China open new checkpoint on border
Kabar
A ceremonial opening of a new Bedel checkpoint took place on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and the People's Republic of China, Kabar reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers reported that the opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, as well as Chairman of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Erkin Tuniyaz, who headed the Chinese delegation.
The ceremony began with video addresses by Chairman of the Cabinet - Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Zhaparov and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR Ma Xingrui.
In a video address, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov noted that the opening of the checkpoint was made possible by the agreements between the heads of the two states - Sadyr Zhaparov and Xi Jinping, which marked a new page in the history of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations.
The Bedel checkpoint will become not only a gateway for further economic cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship and mutual respect between our countries. I am confident that in the near future it will become an important international transport and logistics corridor that will contribute to an increase in trade and passenger traffic between China and the countries of Central Asia," said Akylbek Zhaparov.
Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPC Ma Xingrui noted that the opening of the Bedel checkpoint will make a significant contribution to the development of good-neighborly and strategic relations between the two countries. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the new transport corridor will become the third major gate and bridge linking Kyrgyzstan and China along with the Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, promoting even closer interaction and expanding existing routes.
This unique project, located on the border between the picturesque Issyk-Kul region and the prosperous Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. A lot of work has been done in a short time, and there are still many tasks ahead. This is only the beginning of our long journey," Bakyt Torobaev added.
Chairman of the People’s Government of the XUAR Erkin Tuniyaz expressed confidence that the opening of the Bedel checkpoint will open a new stage in Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, creating new projects and opportunities that will contribute to the well-being and prosperity of both peoples.
The Bedel checkpoint was opened under a simplified procedure with the creation of temporary infrastructure. Full-scale construction of the road, as well as the creation of customs and border infrastructure that meets international standards, will be jointly implemented by 2027.
