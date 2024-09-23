Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall

Tell a friend

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced the arrival of five exceptional artefacts on loan from the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico, unveiled by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, WAM reports.





These treasured objects - including a ceremonial mask from Calakmul, a recent archaeological discovery from the Maya civilisation - have journeyed to the region for the first time and will be showcased in the museum until at least April 2025.





Since its inception in 2017 as the Arab world’s first universal museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi has been a beacon of global human creativity, telling stories of cultural interconnections across time. This mission is achieved by cultivating relationships and forging impactful partnerships with international institutions through mutual loan agreements showcasing objects and artworks spanning various eras from across the globe. These loans act as ambassador objects, representing different cultures and highlighting their rich heritage to new audiences. By displaying works previously unseen in the region, this initiative allows visitors to gain a deeper understanding of diverse cultures. This new collaboration with Mexico furthers the museum’s commitment to a universal narrative, broadening cultural connectivity and enriching global appreciation of artistic legacies.





Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Culture has the unique power to foster understanding and mutual respect between societies around the world. Since its opening, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s continuous cross-cultural outreach and collaboration with esteemed regional and international institutions has introduced the Abu Dhabi community and the emirate’s visitors to an array of global treasures and a wealth of knowledge. This latest partnership will spotlight the rich ancient cultures of Mexico to the museum’s audiences, further strengthening longstanding relations with this vibrant country."





This exhibition was made possible by the efforts of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Mexican Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History and Louvre Abu Dhabi.





María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Mexican Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "This exhibition can be considered the most relevant event for Mexican cultural promotion organised in the United Arab Emirates since we established our diplomatic relations."





The five loaned Mexican artefacts are:





Colossal Head No. 5 - Olmec culture (1200-500 BCE), Mexico, Veracruz state, San Lorenzo - Tenochtitlan (1200-900 BCE). Xalapa Museum of Anthropology. University of Veracruz: These colossal heads are believed to represent Olmec rulers who may have held both political and religious roles. Colossal Head No. 5 weighs 5,840kg and is made of a large block of basalt.





Incense Burner ‘Theatre-Type’ - Teotihuacan culture (100 BCE-800 CE), Mexico, Teotihuacan (0-650 CE). Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone. INAH: Incense burners were produced between 1 and 100 CE, often containing coals and copal, both abundant in Mesoamerica.





Anthropomorphic Mask - Teotihuacan culture (100 BCE-800 CE), Mexico, Teotihuacan (200-900 CE). Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone. INAH: This stone mask depicts a conventionalised human-like face, a style associated with the city of Teotihuacan, linked to agriculture and fertility.





Ceremonial Mask - Maya culture (600 BCE-1521 CE), Mexico, Campeche, Calakmul site (200-600 CE). Calakmul Archaeological Site. INAH Centre in Campeche: Royal burial practices included such masks as part of elaborate offerings. This ceremonial mask from Calakmul, a recent discovery from the Maya civilisation, is being displayed publicly for the first time.





Atlante from Chichen Itza - Maya culture (600 BCE-1521 CE), Mexico, Yucatan, Chichen Itza (900-1200 CE). National Museum of World Cultures. INAH: The atlantes are anthropomorphic sculptures with raised arms, believed to support altars or the lintels of buildings, likely places of worship.





Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "We are honoured to host these precious artefacts from Mexico, marking our first collaboration with an institution from the Americas to showcase significant chapters in Mesoamerican history to the region. Initially focusing on loans from our French partners, Louvre Abu Dhabi has expanded its loans by collaborating with various regional institutions, and subsequently with institutions across Asia and beyond. These partnerships have greatly enriched our collection and reinforced Louvre Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for cross-cultural exchange, celebrating the rich diversity of human creativity and history."





Juan Manuel Garibay López, National Coordinator of Museums and Exhibitions, INAH, said, "One of the fundamental tasks for which the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) was created 85 years ago is to disseminate Mexico's immense and varied cultural heritage, which it is also dedicated to safeguarding and researching. For INAH, it is a mission to open all possible venues to showcase the testimonies of the multicultural mosaic, past and present, of our country, because exhibiting this heritage is also a way to raise awareness of the importance of its protection. That is why it is very satisfying that now, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, five masterpieces representing some of the cultures that flourished in Mesoamerica are being presented-pieces that testify to the high achievements and worldview of those ancient civilisations, which are part of Mexican identity. Collaborative programmes between institutions and between countries enrich our understanding of human ingenuity and its creations, which, while the heritage of specific peoples, also form part of the cultural heritage of humanity."





This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant milestone in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative, brought to fruition through the dedicated efforts of the Scientific, Curatorial, and Collections Management team, led by Dr. Guilhem André, Director. It highlights the rich cultural heritage of Mexico while extending its reach to the Middle East. Although objects from Mexico have been exhibited in the museum’s permanent galleries since its inauguration, this collaboration underscores Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enriching cross-cultural exchanges between civilisations, bolstering cultural dialogue, and fostering mutual understanding between the UAE and Mexico.





The newly unveiled artefacts will be on display until at least April 2025, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see these cultural treasures up close and explore the cultural significance and richness of Mexico's heritage.