Thousands in UK take legal action against Johnson & Johnson over alleged talc cancer link

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Thousands of people are taking legal action against the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, claiming it knowingly sold baby powder containing asbestos-contaminated talc in the UK, theguardian.com reports





About 3,000 people have alleged that they or a family member developed forms of ovarian cancer or mesothelioma from using Johnson’s Baby Powder, and are seeking damages at the high court in London.





Lawyers for the group said Johnson & Johnson, along with its current and former subsidiaries Johnson & Johnson Management and Kenvue UK, should all be held liable, according to court documents filed on Thursday by KP Law. It estimates the claims amount to more than £1bn.





The lawyers said J&J "concealed" the risk to the public for decades. The company later replaced talc with corn starch but stopped making and selling talc-based baby powder in the UK and globally only in 2023, three years after it ended sales in the US and Canada.





J&J denies the allegations. A spokesperson for Kenvue, J&J’s former consumer health division that was spun off two years ago and has responsibility for talc-related claims outside the US and Canada, said the talc used in baby powder complied with regulations, did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.