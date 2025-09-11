This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in south China, over 41,000 evacuated
Israel claims strike on Hamas building in Doha
French PM Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote over budget cuts
Reality will remain inexorable, spending will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly," Bayrou said, urging the country to "act without delay."
It only requires the mobilization and moderate efforts from everyone, provided we act in time," he stressed.
Xinhua Headlines: Global South media, think tank forum pools strength for enhanced cooperation
The fate of the Global South should not be determined by others but shaped by us. We need strategic unity, long-term vision and political courage," Aires Ali, former prime minister of Mozambique, told Xinhua. "The Global South is not only a geographical concept but also a voice, a force and a history full of struggle and hope. It is our common responsibility to make this voice heard, respected and cherished by our people and the entire international community."
We are in need of strengthening unity and building consensus among nations to achieve peace. We must work together to foster mutual understanding and respect, rejecting all forms of violence and discrimination," said Al-Shafi.
Knowledge must inform narratives, and narratives must reach people," Narine Nazaryan, director of the Armenian state news agency Armenpress, told Xinhua.
The Global South is home to many cultures and traditions, each with its own way of understanding the world," Ambreen Jan, Pakistan's federal secretary and vice minister of information and broadcasting, told Xinhua.
The bridges we build today, with our friends in China and with all countries in the Global South, can carry practical solutions to the challenges we share," she said.
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 2,205
CSTO, CIS, SCO sign roadmap to develop cooperation
The meeting proceeded in a friendly atmosphere and saw an exchange of views on topical matters on the international agenda and priority avenues of activity of the three organizations. Proposals were discussed to further develop and strengthen interaction in regional security and in addressing new challenges and threats. The participants were unanimous that the CSTO, CIS, and SCO are meant to play an increasing role in maintaining global peace and regional security and in preventing instability," the CSTO press service said.
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes east Afghanistan
Japan records hottest summer ever
Global warming is one of the major factors, and in the long run, we will have more extremely hot summers," he said.
