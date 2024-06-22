This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wildfires rage across Northern California
18 people hospitalized after gale winds in Moscow
As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 18 people were admitted to the city’s hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition, but their wounds are not life-threatening. Four children are among the patients, their condition is said to be satisfactory," the department said in a statement.
Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan kills one teenager, residents of 300 houses evacuated
EDB notes industrial production growth in Tajikistan
Record 13.42 mln Chinese students take fiercely competitive college exam
Two trams crash in Siberia’s Kemerovo, dozens injured
According to information from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Center, a total of 67 people have been injured as of 10:40 a.m. local time (3:40 a.m. GMT). Two of them are in intensive care, one is on the operating table. Doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote. "Ten people are receiving out-patient treatment."
4 killed, 20 injured in Czech train accident
The collision of two trains in Pardubice is a great misfortune. We are all thinking of the victims and the injured. My sincere condolences to all the bereaved," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X, formerly Twitter.
Chinese scientists create bio-inspired 3D e-ski
A patch of the e-skin, comparable in size to the tip of an index finger, is equipped with 240 metal sensors, each ranging from two to three hundred micrometers in size," said Zhang Yihui, the corresponding author of the study.
Their spatial arrangement closely mimics the distribution of tactile receptor cells within human skin," Zhang added.
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase exports of domestic products to Japan
