Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC

Changes to the composition of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC were made by the decision of the Sole Shareholder of NC KTZ JSC dated April 26, 2023, which entered into force on May 10, 2023, press service of KTZ informs.





The powers of a member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director Nurlan Akhanzaripov were terminated ahead of schedule.

Alexander Andreas Schierhuber was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director.





Until recently, the 35-year-old Austrian was responsible for Eurasian traffic at Rail Cargo Austria, the freight company of ÖBB (Austrian Railways). During this time, he was also responsible for the further development of Austria's involvement in the "Middle Corridor". "KTZ is one of the most important links between Europe and Asia. Therefore, it is a great honor for me to contribute to the further success of Kazakh Railways", says Schierhuber and emphasizes "I am proud be part of the KTZ team."





Schierhuber started his career in the railroad industry at ÖBB Infrastruktur AG, where he served as Managing Director of the joint venture "Breitspur Planungsgesellschaft mbH" (BPG). BPG was a planning JV between the Russian, Ukrainian, Slovakian, and Austrian railways set itself the goal of establishing a continuous logistics corridor between China and Europe in the form of a direct link between the Vienna-Bratislava-Region and the 1520 railway network.





Schierhuber is holding Master degrees from Lauder Business School in Vienna as well as at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).





Taking into account the changes, the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC consists of 9 people:





Yuri Lavrinenko - Chairman of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;

Nurlan Sauranbayev - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Chairman of the Management Board;

Nurzhan Baidauletov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;

Yernat Berdigulov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;

Nazira Nurbayeva - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;

Gibrat Auganov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;

Ulf Wokurka - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;

Alexander Andreas Schierhuber - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;

John (Ian) McKay - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director.