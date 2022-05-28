Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU

Images | Akorda

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on EAEU to speed up work on concluding free-trade agreements with the third countries on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his address to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a virtual format, President Tokayev said it is high time for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to speed up the negotiation process and conclude free-trade agreements with the third countries, namely Indonesia, India, as well as Mongolia.

The Kazakh leader stressed that in such challenging times the expansion and deepening of economic cooperation with the third countries and integration alliances is gaining enormous relevance, reminding that it is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in the Union.

He went on to urge the EAEU member states to start discussing specific projects and initiatives. Among those are negotiations of a free trade with Indonesia, talks with India and a free-trade agreement with Mongolia.

During the meeting, the Head of State insisted on the need to launch new investment projects, as well as improve the so-called high-speed transcontinental corridors, thus, ensuring their regional and global competitiveness.

President Tokayev also paid utmost attention to creating favorable conditions for relocation of foreign companies, given the advantages of the geo-economic location of the Eurasian Economic Union and its capacious market of 180 million consumers.