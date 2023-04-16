13.04.2023, 07:42 6396
CPC suspends transshipment of oil for planned shutdown
Images | cpc-online.ru
KAZINFORM From April 10 to the present, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.
Accordingly, CPC facilities cannot be a source of volatile organic compounds that cause unpleasant odors," a statement from the company reads.
CPC is the largest international oil transport project of Russia, Kazakhstan and a number of foreign oil extracting companies, launched for the construction and operation of Tengiz-Novorossiysk main pipeline with a length of 1.5km.
13.04.2023, 08:27 6306
Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year. This is what Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Yerlan Koishibayev said at a business conference on transport-logistics potential development held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.
In his words, container transit has risen threefold in the past five years and has reached 1mln TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Growth is observed along the China-Europe-China route.
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in cargo turnover last year - over 23 million tons, and it keeps rising this year. In January-March 2023, cargo turnover between the two countries increased by more than 30%. Exports from Kazakhstan to China grew by 53% in the first quarter. We see further potential for cargo turnover growth and we will work hard on it," he said.
According to KTZ, transit cargo transportation in Q1 2023 rose by 35% against the same period in 2022 and made 7.2mln tonnes. Container transportations increased by 19% and reached 313,000 TEUs.
11.04.2023, 12:29 11241
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin revealed plans to export oil to Azerbaijan this April, Kazinform reports.
Last year KazMunaiGas and SOCAR companies signed an agreement. Since 2023 we plan to transport 1.5 million tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The first two tankers have already transported 20,000 tons of oil in March. In April Kazakhstan will ship 125,000 tons more," he told journalists.
According to him, Baku suggested other routes, for example, the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
06.04.2023, 10:09 28056
Kazatomprom delivers uranium for Romania's nuclear power plant
Images | kazatomprom.kz
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter - "Kazatomprom" or "the Company") informs about the successful delivery of natural uranium concentrates for the energy company - Societatea Natională "Nuclearelectrica" S.A. ("SNN").
SNN is a Romanian state-owned company in the field of electric power and heat supply, engaged in the production of nuclear fuel, and is also the operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant which supplies approximately 20% of Romania’s energy production, Kazinform refers to the Company’s press service.
In December 2022, Kazatomprom won the SNN open tender for the supply of uranium oxide for the needs of Romania's nuclear power industry. In accordance with the terms of the contract, the Company delivered natural uranium to the SNN plant. Kazatomprom exported its products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which has been actively used by the company since 2018.
Kazatomprom, as a reliable and preferred supplier in the global nuclear fuel market, will continue to diversify the geography of supplies and enter new markets.
Note:
Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).
Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).
For more information, please, visit www.kazatomprom.kz.
05.04.2023, 17:59 33681
Kazakhstan to sign $30mln worth contracts with Azerbaijan
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan
A regular trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan’s commodity producers has started its work in the capital of Azerbaijan. The mission is called to boost business contacts between the two countries, Kazinform reports.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in Baku on the threshold of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana and the regular 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.
The representatives of more than 20 Kazakh companies arrived in Baku to showcase their goods and services to Azerbaijani partners. Talks have been held since Tuesday. Azerbaijani companies show interested in Kazakhstani companies’ products.
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev leads the Kazakh delegation.
According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the areas representing high trade and economic interest for Kazakhstan. Annually, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan enter into contracts worth at least 30 million US dollars.
Last year, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan rose by 40% and reached 262 million US dollars. In January-February 2023, this amount increased almost by 15%.
23 companies representing machine building, agriculture, light industry and chemical sectors are attending today’s event. More than 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Kazakhstan today. In turn 145 Kazakhstani companies are working in Azerbaijan," Kairat Torebayev says.
As for the structure of commodity turnover, Kazakhstan exports mainly floating equipment, railroad locomotives, rails, batteries, petroleum products, wheat, rice etc. to Azerbaijan.
This year we see a significant demand for wheat, which has increased by 26%, oil products - by 3.5 times, margarine - by 4 times and confectionery - by 87%. Kazakhstan buys centrifuges and pipes from Azerbaijan," he says.
The Vice Minister called the two countries’ businesses to communicate more actively and enhance bilateral trade ties.
We have over 20 tools of exporters support and we are ready to help you," he noted.
Azerbaijan opened its trade house in Kazakhstan. This proved to be a successful case. It is high time to open a similar trade house in Almaty. Alongside, we need to consider an opportunity of opening Kazakhstani Trade House in Baku," Kairat Torebayev says.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov says that small and medium businesses have been one of the main drivers of Kazakhstan’s economy. New rules complying with international standards are implemented.
Azerbaijan is a key trade and economic partner for us in the South Caucasian region. The political dialogue between our countries is trustful and intensive. Lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and launch of direct flights - all of these will help strengthen the investment and economic ties," Serzhan Abdykarimov added.
After the mission, the business structures of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed a number of bilateral documents and held bilateral talks in B2B format.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Rufat Atakishiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investments Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Zohrab Gadirov as well as the representatives of KPMG and local businessmen attended the event.
The goal of the mission is to establish direct contacts, boosting trade relations between Kazakhstani enterprises and promising Azerbaijani importers, traders and distributors.
Noteworthy to say at the meeting with Azerbaijani President in August 2022, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that both countries’ governments should take efforts to raise bilateral commodity turnover to 1 billion US dollars in the nearest outlook.
05.04.2023, 10:11 35021
Kazakhstan to cultivate Vietnam’s rice
Images | gov.kz
The first session of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam agricultural cooperation subcommittee took place in Hanoi. Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Taszhurekov headed the Kazakh delegation, Kazinform refers to the Agriculture Ministry’s press service.
Those attending focused on the development of agro-industrial cooperation and shared views on opportunities for the expansion of bilateral ties. In particular, the sides agreed to contribute to the sooner signing of an agreement on veterinary cooperation and the exchange of veterinary and phytosanitary export and import requirements.
As part of its tour, the Kazakh delegation visited the Thai Binh Seed headquarters. It is the country's largest company engaged in rice seed production. The company gave Kazakhstan six rice varieties to cultivate in the territory of Kyzylorda region taking into account its soil characteristics and climatic zone.
03.04.2023, 09:05 40311
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ members to cut oil production
Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ participating countries plan to reduce their oil production starting from May 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.
Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries. This reduction is a precautionary measure in addition to the oil production cut adopted at the 33rd OPEC + Ministerial Meeting as of October 5, 2022, it said in a statement.
31.03.2023, 15:06 49416
Kazakhstan and UAE agree to increase tankage for oil transport across Caspian Sea
Images | kmg.kz
CEO of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, held talks, Kazinform refers to the company’s press service.
The sides debated the Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) joint venture’s development strategy which is officially registered and functioning since February this year.
The parties focused on further extension of the CIMS tanker fleet to ship oil across the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.
Besides those attending discussed the development of the service fleet for the Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea.
30.03.2023, 14:39 53156
EBRD offers fresh funds to promote green investment in Kazakhstan
Images | ebrd.com
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which became fully aligned with the Paris Agreement at the start of 2023, is helping Kazakhstan to reduce energy consumption, promote the use of renewable energy sources and support local businesses in adopting environmentally friendly practices, ebrd.com reports.
Hundreds of companies and thousands of households across the country will be able to modernise production, increase their energy efficiency and improve their climate resilience thanks to a new financing facility launched by the EBRD today.
The Bank is providing funds of up to US$ 150 million (in KZT equivalent) to participating financial institutions under the Kazakhstan Green Economy Financing Facility II (GEFF Kazakhstan II) for on-lending to individuals, private-sector companies and small and medium-sized businesses across the country.
The facility will also offer financing to vendors and producers of high-performing green goods and equipment, including those covered by the online Green Technology Selector, available on the GEFF Kazakhstan II website.
Supported by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), GEFF Kazakhstan II will also promote the development of local markets for green technologies and equipment, which will contribute to the growth of the green economy, make green technologies more affordable and create new job opportunities. It will facilitate investment in climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, advance the circular economy, and promote the decarbonisation and competitiveness of the Kazakh economy.
GEFF Kazakhstan II also incorporates the EBRD’s Gender SMART approach, promoting equality of opportunity and the increased role of women in Kazakhstan’s economy. Participating financial institutions will take on board a new investment culture driven by gender equality and offer gender-sensitive financial products.
GEFF Kazakhstan II builds on the GEFF Kazakhstan pilot, which has been in place since 2020, supported by the Government of Austria and the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Since its inception, the project has attracted more than 1,500 clients and channelled over US$ 30 million into energy- and resource-efficiency projects around the country.
It also has helped to reduce annual CO2 emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes and achieve primary energy savings of more than 573,000 MWh. The funds were provided through Bank CenterCredit, Shinhan Bank and KMF, a microfinance organisation. More than 60 per cent of these projects involved women-led businesses and were in rural areas.
With more than €10 billion invested in the country to date through 304 projects, Kazakhstan is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.
Source: kazinform
