Energy volume consumed by miners in Kazakhstan

Akchulakov explained that the main reason for the growth in demand was the activity of digital mining entities. He also noted that cryptocurrency mining is an extremely energy-intensive process.
At the same time, individual models of equipment that are used in this process consume about 2.5-3 kW / h, which exceeds the energy consumption of a three-room apartment by 8 times. This is a fairly large indicator. In order to prevent serious consequences associated with limiting supply of electricity to the population, the System Operator is taking all necessary measures on a daily basis. The Ministry of Energy has amended some regulatory legal acts in the field of the electric power industry," the speaker said.
The Minister recalled that the Head of State instructed to take measures to identify and conduct verification activities in relation to illegally operating subjects of digital mining.
Currently, an appropriate action plan, active measures are being developed, and they are aimed at combating the so-called "shadow "subjects of digital mining," the Minister of Energy concluded.
