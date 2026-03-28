Governor of the National Bank of Hungary Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s State Development and Economic Reforms

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A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Abzal Saparbekuly and the Governor of the Central Bank of Hungary Mihály Varga. During the discussion the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation. Particular attention was given to economic interaction, including cooperation between central banks, as well as the development of bilateral investment ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted the steady progress in partnership between the two countries and emphasized interest in expanding cooperation in the banking sector, including the involvement of Hungarian financial institutions in projects in Kazakhstan. The diplomat also informed about the recent referendum in Kazakhstan and its significance for further strengthening the democratic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In turn, the Governor of the Central Bank highly commended the results of the referendum and Kazakhstan’s achievements in democratic development. He also positively noted the current level of cooperation with the National Bank of Kazakhstan and financial regulators in the field of monetary policy, expressing readiness to deepen professional dialogue and exchange best practices aimed at ensuring financial stability and sustainable economic growth.





Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing constructive cooperation and maintaining regular contacts between the relevant institutions of the two countries.