Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Economic Partnership Prospects with Brazilian Business Communities

As part of his working visit to Brazil, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of bilateral meetings with the leadership of Brazil’s major industrial associations and prominent corporations, including Embraer, Tramontina, Vale, Marcopolo, and Amazul, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During meetings with Ricardo Alban, President of the National Confederation of Industry of Brazil, and Gilberto Petry, Vice-President of the Confederation and Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council, the Kazakh side expressed appreciation for their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties and explored ways to deepen economic engagement. Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of attracting Brazilian investors to Kazakhstan and invited the country’s business representatives to participate in the fourth meeting of the Business Council, to be held later this year in Kazakhstan.





Guinter Leonardo Brinkmann, Regional Director of Tramontina, informed of the company’s intention to open a representative office in Almaty in the near future, underscoring its keen interest in the Kazakh market.





In his meeting with Francisco Gomes Neto, President of the aerospace corporation Embraer, prospects for the company’s expanded presence in Central Asia were discussed, including the possibility of establishing a regional aircraft maintenance service center in Kazakhstan.





With Sami Arap, Executive Vice-President of Vale, an agreement was reached to organize a company delegation visit to Kazakhstan to explore potential cooperation in the raw materials sector. The company also expressed a strong interest in entering the local market.





With Mauro Gilberto Bellini, Vice-President of Marcopolo, focus was on possible cooperation in the localization of passenger vehicle manufacturing, including a project to assemble buses in Kazakhstan.





Particular attention was given to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy during discussions with Newton de Almeida Costa Neto, President of the state defense-industrial enterprise Amazul. The parties reached a mutual understanding to work on partnership mechanisms with Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s national atomic company.





Throughout the meetings, the Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the advantages of Kazakhstan’s regulatory environment for foreign investment and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting international businesses entering the national market. The country’s favorable logistics, participation in global transport corridors, and active trade policy were noted as factors enabling the development of export chains with the involvement of Brazilian enterprises.





Minister Nurtleu also encouraged partners from Latin America to actively engage in the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council and use its platform to advance economic cooperation and implement joint initiatives.





As part of the visit, a roundtable titled "Brazil-Kazakhstan: Prospects for Cooperation" was held with the participation of major sectoral associations and companies of Brazil. The event focused on key areas of investment and trade-economic cooperation, featured presentations on the opportunities of the Kazakh market, and concluded with the signing of several bilateral memorandums.