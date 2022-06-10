Система Orphus

Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors

09.06.2022, 18:30 501
Further improvement of the investment climate and strengthening of the protection of investors' rights are the strategic goals of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Kazakhstan is still the most attractive destination for investment in Central Asia, Last year, foreign partners invested around $24bn in our economy, 38% more than in the previous year," said Tokayev at the plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors. 

 
According to the President, the non-core sector of the economy accounts for over 60% of the total foreign investment the country attracts. 
 

The State provides over 100 fiscal and non-fiscal investor support tools. Kazakhstan will carry out an open doors policy for investors in the future. In today's geopolitical context, we are ready to create institutional conditions for direct cooperation with foreign companies. This includes the relocation of foreign companies in Kazakhstan or the creation of joint enterprises. We are focused on developing innovations and increasing the level of human capital," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
National Bank forecasts economic growth in nearest 3 years

07.06.2022, 17:00 2111
Kazakhstan’s GDP rose by 4.4% in January-April 2022. Growth is observed in major sectors of economy, Kazinform has learned from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
According to National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov, economic growth is ensured by high raw materials prices and removal of quarantine restrictions. The global geopolitical situation and the accident at the CPC pipeline did not heavily affect the country’s economy. 
 
He said that consumer demand shows positive dynamics too. Retail sales, namely in food and non-food products, are rising.
 
 "We forecast that economic growth in 2022 will be at 2.8-3.8% due to preservation of a positive dynamics in all major sectors of economy. Nevertheless, the geopolitical crisis, the weakening of external demand and changes in supply chains will hold down the rates of economic growth, the Governor of the National Bank added. The problems of access to international export markets caused by the current geopolitical uncertainty may pose a risk to Kazakhstan’s GDP growth.
 
 In 2023, we expect acceleration of GDP growth up to 3.5-4.5% upon normalization of the export and import supply chains, external demand rise and lowering of economic uncertainty. The rise will be maintained by the ramp-up in energy resources production and internal demand. 
 
In 2024, the country will also see economic rise amid significant production increase and implementation of large oil and gas projects.
 
A lot of work is ahead to diversify economy - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

06.06.2022, 20:50 2416
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

We have a lot of work ahead to really diversify the economy. We must take measures to develop high-yield agriculture and a powerful transport and logistics system, and we must create a digital ecosystem everywhere," said Tokayev in his address to the Kazakhstani people on the results of the past referendum. 

 
According to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity. 
 

Only in this way can we create a self-sufficient middle class and an efficient economy. This economy will be aimed at a fair distribution of income, the creation of quality jobs, a steady rise in living standards, and the full self-realisation of all citizens," believes Tokayev.

 
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy

31.05.2022, 20:40 12441
Images | The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of the Economy took place, kazinform cites Primeminister.kz. 
 
During the meeting, the proposals elaborated by the Energy Ministry of the country on the cancelation of tax benefits for private refineries that make products incompatible with the technical regulation of the Customs Union, ensuring access of business structures to infrastructure facilities ("the last kilometer") in refineries, regulation of storing oil products in them as well as regulation of tariffs for oil product shipment and transportation services, especially their reduction, were discussed. 
 
The issues of conducting an audit of security systems, production control, storage, shipment of products, and other technological processes in refineries as well as construction and work of liquefied petroleum gas storage parks within them were considered.
 
 The meeting also focused on the issues of the activity of KazMunayGas, National Information Technologies, and others. 
 
Following the discussions, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions in order to make solutions at the next meeting of the Commission.
 
President briefed on outcomes of Samruk Kazyna Fund's activity

30.05.2022, 16:55 15571
Images | sk.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Almassadam Satkaliyev, during which the Kazakh President heard a report on the results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for four months of 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The President was briefed on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for this year. According to the data presented, Samruk Kazyna has so far achieved the planned results. 
 
Satkaliyev informed the Head of State about the realization of the priority investment projects, repair works at the major infrastructure facilities, as well as the preparation of the Fund's portfolio companies for IPO.
 
 Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna.
 
Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU

27.05.2022, 18:20 24796
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assessed the trade and economic cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Head of State, together the member-States of the Eurasian Economic Union successfully overcome the social and economic barriers and ensure macroeconomic stability and growth dynamics. 
 

Over the years of the operation of the Union, the mutual trade of Kazahstan rose by 33%, and exports by 55%. In Kazakhstan, over 15 thousand joint ventures operate with their number still growing, which is encouraging. These indicators demonstrate successful integration cooperation. I think it is important that common efforts are to be further aimed at the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. I see this as the guarantee for the strengthening of our collective immunity against global challenges," said Tokayev while addressing the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. 

 
The Agreement on the EAEU was signed by the Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia on May 29, 2014. The Union began its work on January 1, 2015, with Armenia joining it on January 2 and Kyrgyzstan on August 12 of the same year. The EAEU is an international organization of regional economic integration based on the agreements reached between the States as part of the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.
 
Kazakhstan President calls on EAEU to speed up work with third countries

27.05.2022, 16:24 24706
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on EAEU to speed up work on concluding free-trade agreements with the third countries on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
In his address to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a virtual format, President Tokayev said it is high time for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to speed up the negotiation process and conclude free-trade agreements with the third countries, namely Indonesia, India, as well as Mongolia. 
 
The Kazakh leader stressed that in such challenging times the expansion and deepening of economic cooperation with the third countries and integration alliances is gaining enormous relevance, reminding that it is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in the Union. 
 
He went on to urge the EAEU member states to start discussing specific projects and initiatives. Among those are negotiations of a free trade with Indonesia, talks with India and a free-trade agreement with Mongolia. 
 
During the meeting, the Head of State insisted on the need to launch new investment projects, as well as improve the so-called high-speed transcontinental corridors, thus, ensuring their regional and global competitiveness. 
 
President Tokayev also paid utmost attention to creating favorable conditions for relocation of foreign companies, given the advantages of the geo-economic location of the Eurasian Economic Union and its capacious market of 180 million consumers.
 
Kazakh PM meets with CPC General Director to eye further cooperation

27.05.2022, 12:20 24526
Images | cpc.ru
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and General Director of JSC Caspian Pipeline Consortium Nikolai Gorban met this week in order to discuss the issues of further cooperation on transportation of Kazakhstani oil bound for export, Kazinform cites primeminsiter.kz. 
 
During the meeting the sides noted that at present restrictions on carrying capacity of a pipeline have been lifted and oil intake from Kazakhstani shippers has been restored in full. All buoy mooring devices are in operation. 
 
Prime Minister Smailov said the Kazakh side is pleased that all damaged buoy mooring devices have been repaired and the restrictions have been lifted. It allowed to restore oil production in Kazakhstan in full, he added. 
 
He went on to underline the importance of further accident-free and uninterrupted operation of the CPC pipeline. 
 
CPC pipeline offers the fastest way to export Kazakhstani oil from Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan oilfields. It bears to remind that 53.1 million tons of Kazakhstani oil were exported via CPC in 2021. The period of January-April 2022 have already seen the transportation of 18.7 million tons of oil.
 
EAEU proved its effectiveness amid most challenging geopolitical conditions – Tokayev

26.05.2022, 17:40 27361
Images | Akorda
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its effectiveness even amid the most challenging geopolitical conditions, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 While addressing the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, the Kazakh leader emphasized that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its effectiveness, even amid the most challenging geopolitical conditions that we are witnessing today. 
 
President Tokayev reminded that the Union was established in order to create favorable conditions for free trade between its member states.
 
 The Head of State stressed that despite some differences between the member states on specific issues which may occur as in any other economic or international organization the EAEU operates quite successfully. 
 
He went on to add that the Eurasian Economic Commission also functions effectively. When talking about the idea to delegate some additional powers to the Commission, President Tokayev said gradual approach is needed. 
 
The Kazakh President also pointed out that Kazakhstan has always been committed to expanding the Eurasian integration and will continue to work with all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). 
 
It bears to remind that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying an official visit to Bishkek at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyk Japarov.
 
