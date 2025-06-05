04.06.2025, 16:14 4996
Kazakhstan among world's top 20 countries by gold reserves
Over the past 10 years, gold-bearing ore production in Kazakhstan has increased 2.2 times, Kazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan as saying.
Metals are more than just commodities - they are tools of economic and political influence. In the face of intensifying global competition, Kazakhstan remains a pillar of stability, neutrality, and predictability," said Iran Sharkhan at the ongoing 15th International Mining and Metallurgical Congress in Astana.
According to the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction, Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s top producers of several key metals.
Today, we can proudly say that Kazakhstan has long been a key player in the global market for the production and supply of metals such as titanium, copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, ferroalloys, as well as beryllium, tantalum, and niobium. Over the past decade, gold ore extraction has increased by 2.2 times, and refined gold production has doubled - enabling Kazakhstan to rank among the world’s top 20 countries in terms of gold reserves," he said.
04.06.2025
Kazakhstan attracts KZT 420 billion tenge to its geological exploration sector
By 2026, the country’s geological exploration will expand to 2.2 million square kilometers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan, active development of geological exploration sector is needed to enhance the existing potential of mining industry.
For this purpose, a subsoil use model based on the Western Australian principle was introduced. This model enabled to attract over KZT 420 billion of investment in geological exploration sector, which covers 1.9 million square kilometers and is set to be expanded to 2.2 million square kilometers by 2026. Through the introduction of the CRIRSCO standard and digitalization of geodata, Kazakhstan ensures transparency and equal conditions for all investors," he said.
In the near time, the ministry plans to hold an electronic auction for 50 gold, silver, coal and rare metal deposits.
At the same time, we must not only expand the mineral base, but also revise the very model of subsoil use. Kazakhstan is consistently shifting away from the ‘production-processing-waste’ linear scheme towards a circular model," Iran Sharkhan said.
He added that Kazakhstan has more than 55 billion tonnes of man-made mineral formations.
Astana hosts today the International Mining and Metallurgical Congress, attended by 1,300 delegates from 20 countries
03.06.2025
UN Green Climate Fund to allocate $280mln for Kazakhstan's eco-projects
The UN Green Climate Fund is to allocate $280 million for implementation of environmental projects in Kazakhstan. This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The UN Green Climate Fund is a key financial mechanism for supporting countries in the fight against climate change.
With the support of international organizations, Kazakhstan is expected to receive about $280 million from the UN Green Climate Fund. These funds will be spent on development of renewable energy sources, stimulating introduction of low-carbon technologies in the industrial sector, and supporting the development of electric vehicles," Nyssanbayev said.
He recalled that back in 2024, a country program for the UN Green Climate Fund was prepared to promote green projects. The program includes seven projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in energy sector, increasing sustainability of centralized water supply systems in rural areas, modernizing livestock farms, and supporting private sector initiatives in green financing.
The total budget of these projects exceeds $1 billion, of which $630 million will be financed by the Fund.
Kazakhstan also plans to launch 11 RES projects with a total capacity of 330 MW under the Fund-EBRD Renewable Energy Sources program. Nine subprojects have already been financed. The implementation period is 2017-2027.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met on May 30 with UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator Haoliang Xu, to discuss cooperation issues as well as environmental projects and climate resilience in Central Asia.
03.06.2025
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing output rises 7.2% y/y in April
Domestic manufacturing output rose 7.2% in four months of this year in Kazakhstan, the country’s Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev said during a government meeting, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, Nagaspayev said: "In four months this year, the growth in the manufacturing sector stood at 7.2%, amounting to 8.8 trillion tenge. Machine building grew at a rate of 111.2%, chemical industry - 111.2%, construction - 112.9% and furniture production - 114.8%".
The Kazakh minister noted the declining imports due to the increase in domestic production since the start of the year.
An upward trend is observed in metallurgy, light manufacturing and electronics, said Nagaspayev.
He said that one of the "powerful tools" for supporting the manufacturing sector is regulated procurement, which prioritizes 4,834 commodity items.
In five months of this year, government bodies sealed over 96,000 deals worth 303 billion tenge, a 3fold growth compared to last year, said the minister.
He added that Samruk Kazyna’s e-platform saw 340 deals worth 143 billion tenge concluded so far this year, 1.7fold more than last year, as part of the company’s efforts to enhance domestic producers’ support.
In addition, 255 deals to the tune of 61.2 billion tenge have been sealed in the subsoil use sector since the start of the year, a 1.8fold year-over-year growth.
30.05.2025
Kazakhstan plans to double Trans-Caspian container traffic in three years - President
Strengthening transcontinental connectivity is one of the key tasks facing the countries of the region. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the Central Asia-Italy summit, the Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
By developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route, our countries are essentially reviving the ancient Silk Road on a new basis. Last year, the volume of container traffic on the Kazakhstan section of this corridor increased by 62%, amounting to 4.5 million tons. Within three years, we aim to double this figure," the Head of State noted.
According to him, Kazakhstan is systematically modernizing the infrastructure that ensures the efficiency of the route. Digitalization and development of the Caspian Sea ports, construction of cargo terminals, and joint production of transport vessels are being established.
All this only increases the attractiveness of the Trans-Caspian route, especially considering that 80% of land transportation between China and Europe passes through the territory of Kazakhstan," Tokayev emphasized.
The President invited Italian partners to actively participate in the development of the route and expressed hope for Italy's assistance in connecting the Middle Corridor with the European transport network and the Global Gateway initiative.
I am confident that through joint efforts we can make the Trans-Caspian route one of the most reliable and safe bridges between Asia and Europe, stretching from the Caspian to the Adriatic," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As reported previously, the first Central Asia-Italy summit started in Astana. Speaking at the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Italy has invested more than $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan.
29.05.2025
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Investment Project in Trade and Tourism with EKAZENT Management GmbH Executives
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with representatives of the Astana International Forum - the executive leadership of Austrian company EKAZENT Management GmbH: Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Constantin Kefer and Managing Director Norbert Pfunder. The focus of the discussion was joint efforts to develop Kazakhstan’s trade and tourism potential, primeminister.kz reports.
EKAZENT Management is one of the leading companies in Austria’s real estate market, offering a full range of services in managing retail and outlet centers.
During the meeting, the parties discussed areas of cooperation, particularly the prospects for implementing an investment project to build an outlet center in the Almaty Region. The project is aimed at enhancing the region’s commercial and tourism appeal and is designed to attract shoppers not only from Kazakhstan but also from neighboring countries.
The construction of the center is expected to provide a new boost to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, attract further investment, and increase trade turnover.
Both sides emphasized that Kazakhstan offers all the necessary conditions for implementing modern commercial projects, including well-developed logistics infrastructure. The country’s tourism potential and favorable geographic location-close to major regional economies such as China, Russia, and Central Asian countries-add to its investment attractiveness.
At the end of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to move forward with the practical implementation of the project.
28.05.2025
Olzhas Bektenov Participates in Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum: Bilateral Trade Reaches $20 Billion
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov delivered a speech at the Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum, addressing the development of bilateral cooperation in trade and logistics, primeminister.kz reports.
In his welcoming remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant role of the business forum in expanding trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Italy. He noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries is dynamically developing thanks to the efforts of their heads of state. Successful cooperation has been established in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.
Last year, bilateral trade grew by 25% and reached nearly $20 billion, with exports of Kazakhstani goods exceeding $18 billion. In the first quarter of this year alone, trade turnover amounted to $4.4 billion. Italy is also among Kazakhstan’s top five largest EU investors. Over the past 20 years, $7.6 billion of Italian investment has been directed into Kazakhstan’s economy, supporting projects in the oil and gas sector, green energy, mechanical engineering, and agriculture.
Kazakhstan is investing in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure to strengthen its position in the global market. In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the potential of Kazakh-Italian cooperation in ensuring the resilience and diversification of supply chains. Special attention was given to the transformation of Kazakhstan’s economy with a focus on creating high-tech, value-added production. He stressed that the Government is fully prepared to support Italian investors in the implementation of joint projects.
The Government of Kazakhstan is carrying out systematic work to enhance the country’s investment attractiveness. Our legislation offers a number of incentives for investors, including tax and customs preferences, in-kind grants, and infrastructure development support. At the same time, we are constantly striving to improve support measures based on investor feedback to ensure long-term partnerships. We invite Italian businesses to expand their presence in Kazakhstan and actively participate in joint projects in priority sectors of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
From the Italian side, speakers at the forum included Marco Osnato, Chair of the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Deputies; Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister for Enterprises and "Made in Italy" Products; Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, Chair of the Senate Committee on EU Policy; and Antonello De Riu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan, among others.
A number of cooperation agreements across various sectors of the economy are expected to be signed following the business forum.
22.05.2025
National Bank to start regulating cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
The National Bank has developed legislative amendments to regulate digital asset turnover in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Deputy Governor of the National Bank Berik Sholpankulov.
In line with the President’s directive, the National Bank jointly with interested government agencies has developed a package of legislative amendments shaping a legal framework for digital asset turnover," Sholpankulov said at a briefing.
The amendments include two blocks:
The first block is aimed at the launch of digital financial assets with the determination of legal status.
The second block is the introduction of regulation of the circulation of unsecured cryptocurrencies through licensing of crypto exchange service providers.
The National Bank is also introducing the Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox which will enable the market participants to test various innovative services and technologies," Sholpankulov added.
Earlier it was reported that $TRUMP token holders invested record sums to secure meeting with US President. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen calculated that 220 individuals who earned the right to dine with President Donald Trump on Thursday in Washington collectively invested $394 million in his official cryptocurrency.
22.05.2025
Olzhas Bektenov identifies Baiterek Holding's priority task of financing of real economy sector
Images | primeminister.kz
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Managing Holding was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The focus of the session was on implementing the Head of State’s instructions regarding support for the real sector of the economy, primeminister.kz reports.
Members of the Board of Directors were briefed on the ongoing efforts by the Holding to expand business access to state support tools. Over the first three months of the year, the total amount allocated to support small and medium-sized businesses reached 439 billion tenge - a 28 % increase compared to the same period last year. The Development Bank of Kazakhstan financed 9 investment projects and 9 export operations worth 292.1 billion tenge. The Industrial Development Fund provided 75 leasing transactions and loans totaling 94.5 billion tenge.
In response to the President’s directive to strengthen the agro-industrial sector, over 3,200 agricultural entities received state support. Agricultural producers were financed for a total of 233.4 billion tenge, including 134.9 billion tenge allocated for spring fieldwork. As a result, Kazakhstani farmers acquired more than 1,200 units of agricultural machinery and equipment.
For the first time this year, a record amount of 8 trillion tenge is being allocated through Baiterek Holding’s instruments to finance large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects. These investments are expected to accelerate economic growth and generate new jobs.
One of the Holding’s top priorities is financing the real sector of the economy. Of the 8 trillion tenge planned for investment into the economy and key industrial and infrastructure projects, nearly 2 trillion has already been utilized. The pace is good, especially considering the construction season has only just entered its active phase. I want to emphasize the importance of coordinated and well-organized work across all Baiterek subsidiaries. This is not an easy task under current conditions, but I am confident we will fulfill our commitments. Provided the state meets its recapitalization obligations, I believe the Holding will deliver on its goal to inject 8 trillion tenge into the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Ministries of National Economy and Finance have been tasked with ensuring the timely capitalization of the Holding.
Special attention was also given to the implementation of housing policy. In the first quarter of this year, more than 11,800 Kazakh families received housing support. Otbasy Bank issued loans worth 225.2 billion tenge, while Kazakhstan Housing Company provided guarantees totaling 27.6 billion tenge.
Following the meeting, a number of organizational and financial documents were adopted to improve the effectiveness of the Holding’s operations and enhance its investment policy.
