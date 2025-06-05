Kazakhstan among world's top 20 countries by gold reserves

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov delivered a speech at the Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum, addressing the development of bilateral cooperation in trade and logistics, primeminister.kz reports.





In his welcoming remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant role of the business forum in expanding trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Italy. He noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries is dynamically developing thanks to the efforts of their heads of state. Successful cooperation has been established in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.





Last year, bilateral trade grew by 25% and reached nearly $20 billion, with exports of Kazakhstani goods exceeding $18 billion. In the first quarter of this year alone, trade turnover amounted to $4.4 billion. Italy is also among Kazakhstan’s top five largest EU investors. Over the past 20 years, $7.6 billion of Italian investment has been directed into Kazakhstan’s economy, supporting projects in the oil and gas sector, green energy, mechanical engineering, and agriculture.





Kazakhstan is investing in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure to strengthen its position in the global market. In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the potential of Kazakh-Italian cooperation in ensuring the resilience and diversification of supply chains. Special attention was given to the transformation of Kazakhstan’s economy with a focus on creating high-tech, value-added production. He stressed that the Government is fully prepared to support Italian investors in the implementation of joint projects.





The Government of Kazakhstan is carrying out systematic work to enhance the country’s investment attractiveness. Our legislation offers a number of incentives for investors, including tax and customs preferences, in-kind grants, and infrastructure development support. At the same time, we are constantly striving to improve support measures based on investor feedback to ensure long-term partnerships. We invite Italian businesses to expand their presence in Kazakhstan and actively participate in joint projects in priority sectors of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stated.





From the Italian side, speakers at the forum included Marco Osnato, Chair of the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Deputies; Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister for Enterprises and "Made in Italy" Products; Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, Chair of the Senate Committee on EU Policy; and Antonello De Riu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan, among others.





A number of cooperation agreements across various sectors of the economy are expected to be signed following the business forum.